Bama in the NFL: All-Time Crimson Tide Players
We'll start with a trivia question that has sort of an unusual twist: Who was the first Alabama Crimson Tide football player to suit up for a team in the National Football League?
It kind of depends on how you define the teams and the league. We'll explain:
Although the roots of the league date back to the 1890s, most recognize that it was founded in 1920. Playing under the banner of the American Professional Football Association (APFA), with ten teams from four states, a lot of the information from the early years remains vague and sometimes inaccurate.
Record keeping was not the forte of the original owners, so a lot has been lost over the years. Disputes were common, statistics weren't kept, and the idea of a media guide was laughable.
Numerous pro football leagues had formed over the years, but the NFL was the one to eventually stick and emerge. Only two original franchises, the Decatur Staleys (which became the Chicago Bears) and the Chicago Cardinals (now the Arizona Cardinals), are still around.
A year later, 1921, the Green Bay Acme Packers, joined the league.
It's with that disclaimer in mind that we offer an answer. The first Alabama player on record as having played in the league was tackle Ben Hunt, who was with the Toledo Maroons in 1923.
Although the Maroons were considered a surprise team while contending the previous year, they didn't catch anyone by surprise and finished 3-3-2. Their first win of season was 7-0 against the Oorang Indians based out of Marion, Ohio. Coached by Jim Thorpe, they only played road games.
Toledo closed the season with a 28-0 drubbing on Thanksgiving Day at the hands of the champion Canton Bulldogs (11-0-1).
Obviously there were no stats applied to Hunt, who at age 22 was listed as being 5-foot-9, 185 pounds.
Yes, tackle. That wasn't a typo. And the Toledo Maroons obviously no longer exist. They're listed below among defunct teams:
All-Time Alabama Players in the NFL by Team
To count on the all-time roster a player had to have been actually active on the roster (the definition has changed over the years, but usually involves playing a game). Practice squads are not part of a team's official roster.
Arizona Cardinals
Includes Chicago Cardinals (1920–1943, 1945–1959), Card-Pitt (1944), St. Louis Cardinals (1960–1987), and Phoenix Cardinals (1988–1993)
1. Javier Arenas, DB, 2013
2. Jim Cain, DE/OE, 1949
3. Tim Castille, RB, 2008
4. Ed Culpepper, DT, 1958 - 1960
5. Wayne Davis, LB, 1987 - 1988
6. Kenyan Drake, RB, 2019 - 2021
7. Dante Ellington, OT, 2005
8. Tony Holm, RB/LB, 1932
9. Rashad Johnson, DB, 2009 - 2015
10. E.J. Junior, LB, 1981 - 1988
11. Kenny King, DE, 2003 - 2005
12. Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, 2020
13. Evan Mathis, OG, 2016
14. Jason McAddley, WR, 2002 - 2003
15. Keith McCants, DE, 1994 - 1995
16. Ricky Moore, RB, 1988
17. Ray Ogden, TE, 1965 - 1966
18. Benny Perrin, DB, 1982 - 1985
19. Willie Shelby, RB, 1978
20. Andre Smith, OT, 2018
21. Anthony Steen, OG, 2014
22. Vaughn Stewart, C, 1943
23. Ed Stinson, DE, 2014 - 2016
24. Deionte Thompson, S, 2019 -2022
25. Jerry Watford, OE/DE, 1953 - 1954
26. Art "Tarzan" White, G, 1940 - 1941
27. Bobby Wood, OT, 1940
28. Steve Wright, OT, 1972
Atlanta Falcons
1. Javier Arenas, DB, 2014
2. Cornelius Bennett, LB, 1996 - 1998
3. James Carpenter, OG, 2019 - 2020
4. Rashaan Evans, LB, 2022
5. DeMarcco Hellams, DB, 2023
6. Scott Hunter, QB, 1976 - 1977
7. Mike Johnson, OG, 2011 - 2012, 2014
8. Joey Jones, WR, 1986
9. Julio Jones, WR, 2011 - 2020
10. AJ McCarron, QB, 2021
11. Chris Mohr, P, 2001 - 2004
12. Michael Moore, G, 2003 - 2004
13. Kindal Moorehead, DE, 2008
14. Ray Ogden, TE, 1967 - 1968
15. Charlie Peprah, DB, 2009
16. Mike Pitts, DE, 1983 - 1986
17. Calvin Ridley, WR, 2018 - 2021
18. Steve Sloan, QB, 1966 - 1967
19. Tommy Tolleson, WR, 1966
20. Courtney Upshaw, LB, 2016 – 2017
Baltimore Ravens
1. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, 2022-2023
2. Anthony Averett, DB, 2018-2021
3. Slade Bolden, WR, 2022
4. Bradley Bozeman, C, 2018-2021
5. James Carpenter, OG, 2021
6. Terrence Cody, DT, 2010-2014
7. Kenyan Drake, RB, 2022 - 2023
8. D.J. Fluker, G, 2020
9. Marlon Humphrey, DB, 2017-2023
10. Mark Ingram II, RB, 2019-2020
11. Jarret Johnson, DE, 2003-2011
12. Cyrus Jones, DB, 2018-2019
13. Terry Jones Jr., TE, 2002-2005
14. Antonio Langham, DB, 1996-1997
15. Le'Ron McClain, RB, 2007-2010
16. C.J. Mosley, LB, 2014-2018
17. Andre Smith, OT, 2019-2021
18. Ralph Staten, DB, 1997-1999
19. Courtney Upshaw, LB, 2012-2015
20. DeAndrew White, WR, 2020
21. Chavis Williams, LB, 2011
22. Tim Williams, LB, 2017-2019
Buffalo Bills
1. Ray Abruzzese, DB, 1962 - 1964
2. Mark Anderson, DE, 2012
3. Cornelius Bennett, LB, 1987 - 1995
4. Marcell Dareus, DT, 2011 - 2017
5. Robert Foster, WR, 2018 - 2019
6. Damien Harris, RB, 2023
7. Scott Hunter, QB, 1974
8. Cyrus Kouandjio, OT, 2014 - 2016
9. Jared Mayden, DB, 2022
10. Chris Mohr, P, 1991 - 2000
11. Ricky Moore, RB, 1986
12. Levi Wallace, DB, 2018 - 2021
13. Shaud Williams, RB, 2004 - 2006
14. John Wyhonic, G, 1948 - 1949
15. T.J. Yeldon, RB, 2019 - 2020
16. Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, 1962 – 1963
Carolina Panthers
1. Jay Barker, QB, 1996
2. Bradley Bozeman, C, 2022 - 2023
3. Deonte Brown, OG, 2021, 2023
4. Thomas Fletcher, LS, 2021
5. Brandon Greene, OT, 2019
6. Roman Harper, DB, 2014 - 2015
7. Robert Lester, DB, 2013 - 2014
8. Kris Mangum, TE, 1997 - 2006
9. Evan Mathis, OG, 2005 - 2007
10. Christian Miller, LB, 2019 - 2020
11. Kindal Moorehead, DE, 2003 - 2007
12. Kevin Norwood, WR, 2015
13. LaBryan Ray, DT, 2023
14. Andre Royal, LB, 1995 - 1997
15. DeAndrew White, WR, 2019
16. Bryce Young, QB, 2023
Chicago Bears
1. Mark Anderson, DE, 2006 - 2010
2. Bill Buckler, OG/OT, 1926 - 1928, 1931 - 1933
3. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, 2019
4. Fred Davis, OT/DT, 1946 - 1951
5. Brandon Greene, OG, 2017
6. George Gulyanics, HB, 1947 - 1952
7. Lemanski Hall, LB, 1998
8. Bobby Jackson, DB, 1961
9. Eddie Jackson, DB, 2017 - 2023
10. Alex Leatherwood, OL, 2022
11. Terrell Lewis, LB, 2022
12. John Mangum, DB, 1990 - 1998
13. Johnny Musso, RB, 1975 - 1977
14. Ray Ogden, TE, 1969 - 1971
15. Damion Square, DL, 2021
16. Wayne Wheeler, WR, 1974
17. Steve Wright, OT, 1971
Cincinnati Bengals
1. Jordan Battle, DB, 2023
2. Tony Brown, DB, 2020
3. Simeon Castille, DB, 2008
4. John Copeland, DT, 1993 - 2000
5. Ricky Davis, DB, 1975
6. Wallace Gilberry, DE, 2012 - 2016
7. Nico Johnson, LB ,2014
8. Emanuel King, LB, 1985 - 1988
9. Dre Kirkpatrick, DB, 2012 - 2019
10. Evan Mathis, OG, 2008 - 2010
11. A.J. McCarron, QB, 2014 - 2017, 2023
12. Michael Myers, DT ,2007
13. Reggie Myles, DB, 2002 - 2005
14. Antwan Odom, DE, 2008 - 2010
15. Daniel Pope, P, 2000
16. Thomas Rayam, DT, 1992 - 1993
17. Sam Shade, DB, 1995 - 1998
18. Willie Shelby, RB, 1976 - 1977
19. Andre Smith, OT, 2009 - 2015, 2017, 2018 - 2019
20. Irv Smith Jr., TE, 2023
21. Damion Square, DE, 2021
22. Jonah Williams, OL, 2019 – 2023
Cleveland Browns
1. Amari Cooper, WR, 2022 - 2023
2. Johnny Davis, RB, 1982 - 1987
3. Miller Forristall, TE, 2021 - 2022
4. Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, 2020 - 2022
5. Antonio Langham, DB, 1994 - 1995, 1999
6. Anthony Madison, DB, 2009
7. Michael Myers, DT, 2003 - 2004
8. Ozzie Newsome, TE, 1978 - 1990
9. Reggie Ragland, LB, 2022
10. Trent Richardson, RB, 2012 - 2013
11. Ramzee Robinson, DB, 2009
12. Dwayne Rudd, LB, 2001 - 2002
13. Brad Smelley, RB, 2012
14. Dalvin Tomlinson, DL, 2023
15. Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, 2020 - 2023
16. Mack Wilson Sr., LB, 2019 - 2021
17. Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, 1959
Dallas Cowboys
1. Thornton Chandler, TE ,1986 - 1989
2. Jeremy Clark, DT, 2010
3. Amari Cooper, WR, 2018 - 2021
4. Trevon Diggs, CB, 2020 - 2023
5. Tony Dixon, DB, 2001 - 2004
6. Rashaan Evans, LB, 2023
7. Lemanski Hall, LB, 1999
8. Dennis Homan, WR, 1968 - 1970
9. Lee Roy Jordan, LB, 1963 - 1976
10. Derrick Lassic, RB, 1993
11. Rolando McClain, LB, 2014 - 2015
12. Michael Myers, DT, 1998 - 2003
13. Charlie Peprah, DB, 2012
14. Saivion Smith, DB, 2020
15. George Teague, DB, 1996, 1998 - 2001
16. Sherman Williams, RB, 1995 – 1999
Denver Broncos
1. Christopher Allen, LB, 2022
2. Mark Barron, LB, 2020
3. Jeremiah Castille, DB, 1987 - 1988
4. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, 2021
5. Ahmaad Galloway, RB, 2003
6. Patrick Hape ,TE ,2001 - 2004
7. Bobby Humphrey, RB, 1989 - 1991
8. Kareem Jackson, DB, 2019 - 2023
9. Jerry Jeudy, WR, 2020 - 2023
10. Cyrus Kouandjio, OT, 2017 - 2018
11. Triandos Luke, WR, 2004
12. Evan Mathis, OG, 2015
13. Michael Myers, DT, 2005 - 2006
14. John Sullins, LB, 1992
15. Pat Surtain II, CB, 2021 – 2023
Detroit Lions
Includes Portsmouth Spartans (1928-34)
1. Jim Bowdoin, G, 1933
2. Thomas Boyd, LB, 1987
3. Brian Branch, DB, 2023
4. Anthony Bryant, DT, 2006
5. Fernando Bryant, DB, 2004 - 2007
6. Isaiah Buggs, DE, 2022 - 2023
7. Jim Cain, DE/OE, 1950, 1953 - 1955
8. Jackie Cline, DE, 1990
9. Ted Cook, OE/DB, 1947
10. Chuck DeShane, OG/RB, 1945 - 1949
11. Leon Fichman, OT, 1946 - 1947
12. Brad Ford, DB, 1996
13. Wallace Gilberry, DE, 2016
14. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, 2023
15. Harry Gilmer, QB/RB, 1955 - 1956
16. Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, 2021
17. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, 2018 - 2021
18. Tony Holm, RB/LB, 1931
19. Scott Hunter, QB, 1979
20. Tom Hupke, OG/OT, 1934 - 1937
21. Ralph Jones, OE/DE, 1946
22. Larry Knorr, E, 1942, 1945
23. Antonio London, LB, 1993 - 1997
24. Anthony Madison, DB, 2011
25. Joel McCoy, RB, 1946
26. Steve Mott, C, 1983 - 1988
27. Mitch Olenski, OT, 1947
28. Ross Pierschbacher, C, 2022
29. Reggie Ragland, LB, 2020
30. Ken Reese, RB/QB, 1947
31. A'Shawn Robinson, DT, 2016 - 2019
32. Ramzee Robinson, DB, 2007 - 2008
33. Bo Scarbrough, RB, 2019 - 2020
34. Saivion Smith, DB, 2021 - 2022
35. Bull Wesley, OL/FB, 1930
36. Jameson Williams, WR, 2022 - 2023
37. Michael Williams, TE, 2013 – 2014
Green Bay Packers
1. Buddy Aydelette, OT, 1980
2. Albert Bell, WR, 1988
3. Byron Braggs, DE, 1981 - 1983
4. Tony Brown, DB, 2018 - 2019
5. Jim Bowdoin, OG, 1928 - 1931
6. Paul Ott Carruth, RB, 1986 - 1988
7. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, 2014 - 2018
8. Ted Cook, OE/DB, 1948 - 1950
9. Tiny Croft, T, 1942 - 1947
10. Quinton Dial, DE, 2017
11. Kenyan Darke, RB, 2023
12. Scott Hunter, QB, 1971 - 1973
13. Don Hutson, OE/DB, 1935 - 1945
14. Bruce Jones, OG, 1927 - 1928
15. Terry Jones, DT, 1978 - 1984
16. Eddie Lacy, RB, 2013 - 2016
17. Larry Lauer, C, 1956 - 1957
18. Bill Lee, OT, 1937 - 1942, 1946
19. Antonio London, LB, 1998
20. Brandon Miree, RB, 2006
21. Russ Mosley, RB, 1945 - 1946
22. Jarran Reed, DT, 2022
23. Charlie Peprah, DB, 2006 - 2008, 2010 - 2011
24. Claude Perry, OT/OG, 1927 - 1935
25. JK Scott, P, 2018 - 2020
26. Randy Scott, LB, 1981 - 1986
27. Ben Smith, OE/DE, 1933
28. Bart Starr, QB, 1956 - 1971
29. Rebel Steiner, DB, 1950 - 1951
30. George Teague, DB, 1993 - 1995
31. Tim Williams, LB, 2019
32. Rich Wingo, LB, 1979, 1981 - 1984
33. Bobby Wood, OT, 1940
34. Steve Wright, T, 1964 – 1967
Houston Texans
1. Mark Anderson, DE, 2010
2. Will Anderson, DE, 2023
3. Antoine Caldwell, C, 2009 - 2012
4. Travis Carroll, LB, 2003
5. Christian Harris, LB, 2022 - 2023
6. O.J. Howard, TE, 2022
7. Mark Ingram II, RB, 2021
8. Kareem Jackson, DB, 2010 - 2018
9. A.J. McCarron, QB, 2019 - 2020
10. John Metchie III, WR, 2022 - 2023
11. Jeoffrey Pagan, DE, 2014 - 2015
12. Rod Rutledge, TE, 2002
13. DeMeco Ryans, LB, 2006 - 2011
14. Brad Smelley, TE, 2013 - 2014
15. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, 2023
16. DeAndrew White, WR, 2017
Jacksonville Jaguars
1. Deion Belue, CB, 2014
2. Fernando Bryant, DB, 1999 - 2003
3. Eric Curry, DE, 1998 - 2000
4. Marcell Dareus, DT, 2017 - 2019
5. Brandon Deaderick, DE, 2013
6. D.J. Fluker, OT, 2021
7. Ronnie Harrison Jr., DB, 2018 - 2019
8. Tommy Johnson, DB, 1995
9. Calvin Ridley, WR, 2023
10. Cam Robinson, OT, 2017 - 2023
11. JK Scott, P, 2022
12. Justin Smiley, OG, 2010
13. Carson Tinker, LS, 2013 - 2018
14. T.J. Yeldon, RB, 2015 – 2018
Indianapolis Colts
Includes Baltimore Colts (1953-83)
1. Waine Bacon, DB, 2004
2. Cornelius Bennett, LB, 1999 - 2000
3. Tony Brown, CB, 2022 - 2023
4. Josh Chapman, DT, 2013 - 2014
5. Chris Goode, DB, 1987 - 1993
6. Jon Hand, DE, 1986 - 1994
7. Ronnie Harrison Jr, DB, 2023
8. Hale Hentges, TE, 2019
9. Ralph Jones, OE/DE, 1947
10. Ryan Kelly, C, 2016 - 2023
11. Barry Krauss, LB, 1979 - 1988
12. Anthony Madison, DB, 2009
13. Ray Perkins, WR, 1967 - 1971
14. Trent Richardson, RB, 2013 - 2014
15. Freddie Robinson, DB, 1987 - 1988
16. Andre Royal, LB, 1998 - 1999
17. Deshea Townsend, DB, 2010
18. Butch Wilson, TE, 1963 – 1967
Kansas City Chiefs
Includes Dallas Texans (1952)
1. Javier Arenas, DB, 2010 - 2012
2. Tommy Brooker, TE/K, 1963 - 1966
3. Paul Ott Carruth, RB, 1989
4. Tim Castille, RB, 2009 - 2010
5. Brodie Croyle, QB, 2006 - 2010
6. Ricky Davis, DB, 1977
7. Gehrig Dieter, WR, 2018 - 2020
8. Wallace Gilberry, DE, 2008 - 2011
9. Dennis Homan, WR, 1971 - 1972
10. Billy Jackson, RB, 1981 - 1985
11. Nico Johnson, LB, 2013
12. Le'Ron McClain, RB, 2011
13. Mark McMillian, DB, 1997 - 1998
14. DeQuan Menzie, DB, 2012
15. Daniel Pope, P, 1999
16. Reggie Ragland, LB, 2017 - 2019
17. Jarran Reed, DT, 2021
18. Kenny Smith, DT, 2009
19. Damion Square, DE, 2014
20. Derrick Thomas, LB, 1989 – 1999
Los Angeles Chargers
Includes San Diego Chargers (1961-2017)
1. Jesse Bendross, WR, 1984 - 1985
2. Simeon Castille, DB, 2009
3. D.J. Fluker, OT, 2013 - 2016
4. Galloway, Ahmaad, RB, 2004
5. Jarret Johnson, DE, 2012 - 2014
6. Woodrow Lowe, LB, 1976 - 1986
7. Cole Mazza, LS, 2019 - 2020
8. Le'Ron McClain, RB, 2012 - 2013
9. Bill Searcey, OG, 1985
10. JK Scott, P, 2022 - 2023
11. Damion Square, DE, 2014 - 2020
12. George Thornton, DT, 1991 – 1992
Los Angeles Rams
Includes Los Angeles Dons (1946-49), Cleveland Rams (1936-45) and St. Louis Rams (1995-2015)
1. Don Avery, T, 1948
2. Mark Barron, DB, 2014 - 2018
3. George Bethune, LB, 1989 - 1990
4. Lew Bostick, OG/OT, 1939, 1942
5. Kenneth Darby, RB, 2008 - 2010
6. Jack Gregory, G, 1941
7. Tom Hupke, OG/OT, 1938 - 1939
8. Marquis Johnson, DB, 2010 - 2011
9. Barrett Jones, OG, 2013 - 2014
10. Terrell Lewis, LB, 2020 - 2022
11. Joe Namath, QB, 1977
12. Norm Olsen, OT, 1944
13. David Ray, K, 1969 - 1974
14. Hosea Rodgers, FB, 1949
15. A’Shawn Robinson, DT, 2020 - 2022
16. Jeff Rutledge, QB, 1979 - 1981
17. Carson Tinker, LS, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders
Includes Oakland (1960–1981, 1995–2019) and Los Angeles Raiders (1982–1994)
1. Anthony Averett, CB, 2022
2. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, 2021
3. Amari Cooper, WR, 2015 - 2018
4. Lester Cotton Sr., OG, 2019, 2021 - 2022
5. Kenyan Drake, RB, 2021
6. Charley Hannah, OG, 1983 - 1988
7. Josh Jacobs, RB, 2019 - 2023
8. Emanuel King, LB, 1989
9. Alex Leatherwood, OT, 2021
10. A.J. McCarron, QB, 2018
11. Rolando McClain, LB, 2010 - 2012
12. Charlie Rieves, LB, 1962 - 1963
13. Mike Rodriguez, LB, 1987
14. Henry Ruggs III, WR, 2020 - 2021
15. Anthony Smith, DT, 1991 - 1997
16. Damion Square, DE, 2021
17. Ken Stabler, QB, 1970 - 1979
18. Carson Tinker, LS, 2021
19. Byron Young, DT, 2023
Miami Dolphins
1. Bob Baumhower, DT, 1977 - 1986
2. Anthony Bryant, DT, 2007
3. Joe Carter, RB, 1984 - 1986
4. Jackie Cline, DE, 1987, 1988 - 1989
5. Lester Cotton Sr., OG, 2022 -2023
6. Raekwon Davis, DT, 2020 - 20223
7. Kenyan Drake, RB, 2016 - 2019
8. Shawn Draper, OG, 2001
9. Alonzo Ephraim, C, 2005
10. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, 2018 - 2019
11. Kerry Goode, RB, 1989
12. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, 2023
13. Bobby Humphrey, RB, 1992 - 1993
14. E.J. Junior, LB, 1989 - 1991
15. Barry Krauss, LB, 1989
16. Evan Mathis, OG, 2008
17. Don McNeal, DB, 1980 - 1982, 1984 - 1989
18. Tony Nathan, RB, 1979 - 1987
19. Billy Neighbors, OG, 1966 - 1969
20. Jimmy Nelson, B, 1946
21. Mitch Olenski, T, 1946
22. Derrick Pope, LB, 2004 - 2007
23. Justin Smiley ,OG ,2008 - 2009
24. Anthony Steen, OG, 2016 - 2017
25. Dwight Stephenson, C, 1980 - 1987
26. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, 2020 - 2023
27. George Teague, DB, 1997
28. Van Tiffin, PK, 1987
29. Jaylen Waddle, WR, 2021 – 2023
Minnesota Vikings
1. Ed Culpepper, DT, 1961
2. Lemanski Hall, LB, 2000 - 2002
3. Paul Harris, LB, 1978
4. Hale Hentges, TE, 2020
5. David Palmer, RB, 1994 - 2000
6. Greg Richardson, WR, 1987
7. Dwayne Rudd, LB, 1997 - 2000
8. Randy Scott, LB, 1987
9. Austin Shepherd, OT, 2015
10. Andre Smith, OT, 2016
11. Irv Smith Jr., TE, 2019 - 2022
12. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, 2021 – 2022
New England Patriots
1. Mark Anderson, DE, 2011
2. Jay Barker, QB, 1995
3. Christian Barmore, DT, 2021 - 2023
4. Wesley Britt, OT, 2006 - 2008
5. Bob Cryder, OG, 1978 - 1983
6. Brandon Deaderick, DE, 2010 - 2012
7. Reggie Grimes, DE, 2000
8. John Hannah, OG, 1973 - 1985
9. Damien Harris, RB, 2019 - 2022
10. Dont'a Hightower, LB, 2012 - 2021
11. Anfernee Jennings, LB, 2020 - 2023
12. Cyrus Jones, DB, 2016 & 2018
13. Mac Jones, QB, 2021 - 2023
14. Antonio Langham, DB, 2000
15. Kevin Lee, WR, 1995
16. Billy Neighbors, OG, 1962 - 1965
17. Mike Pitts, DE, 1993 - 1994
18. Jess Richardson, DT, 1962 - 1964
19. Rod Rutledge, TE, 1998 - 2001
20. Kevin Turner, RB, 1992 - 1994
21. Michael Williams, TE, 2015 - 2016
22. Mack Wilson Sr., LB, 2022 – 2023
New Orleans Saints
1. James Carpenter, OG, 2021
2. Travis Carroll, LB, 2002 - 2003
3. Sylvester Croom, C, 1975
4. Brandon Deaderick, DE, 2014
5. Roman Harper, DB, 2006 - 2013, 2016
6. Mark Ingram, RB, 2011 - 2018, 2021-2022
7. Dameian Jeffries, DE, 1995
8. Tony Johnson, TE, 1996 - 1998
9. Les Kelley, LB, 1967 - 1969
10. Mark McMillian, DB, 1996
11. Ogden, Ray, TE, 1967
12. Kenny Smith, DT, 2001 - 2003
13. Ken Stabler, QB, 1982 - 1984
14. Vinnie Sunseri, DB, 2014
15. Richard Todd, QB, 1984 – 1985
New York Giants
1. Clarence "Butch" Avinger, RB, 1953
2. Jim Bowdoin, OG, 1932
3. Steve Bowman, RB, 1966
4. Dave Brown, RB, 1943, 1946 - 1947
5. Jeremy Clark, DT, 2008
6. Landon Collins, DB, 2015 - 2018, 2022
7. Howard Cross, TE, 1989 - 2001
8. D.J. Fluker, OT, 2017
9. Cornelius Griffin, DT, 2000 - 2003
10. Herb Hannah, OT, 1951
11. J. C. Hassenauer, C, 2023
12. Nico Johnson, LB, 2015
13. Robbie Jones, LB, 1984 - 1987
14. Frank Martin, HB, 1945
15. Ken MacAfee, TE/OE, 1954 - 1958
16. Curtis McGriff, DE, 1980 - 1985
17. Xavier McKinney, S, 2020 - 2023
18. Evan Neal, OT, 2022 - 2023
19. Reggie Ragland, LB, 2021
20. A'Shawn Robinson, DT, 2023
21. Jeff Rutledge, QB, 1983 - 1989
22. Billy Shipp, OT, 1954
23. George Thornton, DT, 1993
24. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, 2017 - 2020
25. Bob Trocolor, QB/RB, 1942 - 1943
26. Bull Wesley, C/OG, 1928
27. Art "Tarzan" White, OG, 1937 - 1939, 1945
28. Butch Wilson, TE, 1968 - 1969
29. Steve Wright, OT, 1968 – 1969
New York Jets
Includes the Titans of New York (1960-62)
1. Ray Abruzzese, DB, 1965 - 1966
2. James Carpenter, OG, 2015 - 2018
3. Paul Crane, LB, 1966 - 1974
4. Gantt, Greg, P, 1974 - 1975
5. Marty Lyons, DT, 1979 - 1989
6. Greg McElroy, QB, 2011
7. Dee Milliner, DB, 2013 - 2015
8. C.J. Mosley, LB, 2019 - 2023
9. Joe Namath, QB, 1965 - 1976
10. Ross Pierschbacher, C, 2021
11. Daniel Pope, P, 2001
12. ArDarius Stewart, WR, 2017
13. Ed Stinson, DE, 2017
14. Tom "Corky" Tharp, DB, 1960
15. Richard Todd, QB, 1976 - 1983
16. Quinnen Williams, DT, 2019 - 2023
17. Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, 1960 – 1961
Philadelphia Eagles
1. Bendross, Jesse, WR, 1987
2. Jeremy Clark, DT, 2010
3. Russ Craft, DB/RB, 1946 - 1954
4. Landon Dickerson, C, 2021 - 2023
5. Alonzo Ephraim, C, 2003 - 2004
6. Woody Gerber, OG, 1941 - 1942
7. Jalen Hurts, QB, 2020 - 2023
8. Bobby Jackson, DB, 1960
9. Josh Jobe, CB, 2022 - 2023
10. Julio Jones, WR, 2023
11. Ken MacAfee, TE/OE, 1959
12. Evan Mathis, OG, 2011 - 2014
13. Jared Mayden, DB, 2021 - 2022
14. Mark McMillian, DB, 1992 - 1995
15. Freddie Milons, WR, 2002
16. Derrick Oden, LB, 1993 - 1995
17. Ross Pierschbacher, C, 2020
18. Mike Pitts, DE, 1987 - 1992
19. Jess Richardson, DT, 1953 - 1956, 1958 - 1961
20. Eli Ricks, CB, 2023
21. Ramzee Robinson, DB, 2009
22. DeMeco Ryans, LB, 2012 - 2015
23. DeVonta Smith, WR, 2021 - 2023
24. Damion Square, DE, 2013
25. Siran Stacy, RB, 1992
26. Tyler Steen, OG, 2023
27. Kevin Turner, RB, 1995 - 1999
28. Chance Warmack, OG, 2017 - 2018
29. John Wyhonic, G, 1946 - 1947
30. Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, 1956 – 1958
Pittsburgh Steelers
Includes Pittsburgh Pirates (1933-34)
1. Ryan Anderson, OLB, 2022
2. Buddy Aydelette, OT, 1987
3. Mark Barron, DB, 2019
4. Fernando Bryant, DB, 2008
5. Isaiah Buggs, DT, 2019 - 2021
6. Tom Calvin, RB, 1952 - 1955
7. Jackie Cline, DE, 1987
8. Russ Craft, DB/RB, 1954
9. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, 2019 - 2023
10. Preston Gothard, TE, 1985 - 1988
11. Najee Harris, RB, 2021 - 2023
12. J. C. Hassenauer, C, 2019 - 2022
13. Tony Holm, RB/LB, 1933
14. Bobby Luna, DB, 1959
15. Anthony Madison, DB, 2006 - 2008, 2009 - 2010
16. Freddie Milons, WR, 2003
17. Norm Mosley, RB, 1948
18. Ben Smith, OE/DE, 1934 - 1935
19. Deshea Townsend, DB, 1998 - 2009
20. Levi Wallace, CB, 2022 – 2023
San Francisco 49ers
1. Glen Coffee, RB, 2009
2. Johnny Davis, RB, 1981
3. Quinton Dial, DE, 2013 - 2016
4. Reuben Foster, LB, 2017 - 2018
5. Wilbur Jackson, RB, 1974 - 1979
6. Terry Jones Jr., TE, 2005
7. Antonio Langham, DB, 1998
8. Cameron Latu, TE, 2023
9. Kevin Lee, WR, 1996
10. Bobby Luna, DB, 1955
11. Jared Mayden, DB, 2020
12. Jason McAddley, WR, 2005
13. Willie McCray, DE, 1978
14. Mark McMillian, DB, 1999
15. Mike Raines, DT, 1974
16. Saleem Rasheed, LB, 2002 - 2005
17. Larry Roberts, DE, 1986 - 1993
18. Justin Smiley, OG, 2004 - 2007
19. Vinnie Sunseri, DB, 2016
20. Wayne Trimble, DB, 1967
21. DeAndrew White, WR, 2015
22. Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, 1955
Seattle Seahawks
1. Shaun Alexander, RB, 2000 - 2007
2. James Carpenter, OG, 2011 - 2014
3. Bob Cryder, OG, 1984 - 1986
4. Randy Edwards, DE, 1984 - 1987
5. D.J. Fluker, OT, 2018 - 2019
6. E.J. Junior, LB, 1992 - 1993
7. Eddie Lacy, RB, 2017
8. Kevin Norwood, WR, 2014
9. Jarran Reed, DT, 2016 - 2020, 2023
10. Bo Scarbrough, RB, 2018, 2020
11. Ricky Thomas, DB, 1987
12. Carson Tinker, LS, 2022
13. Chance Warmack, OG, 2020
14. Jesse Williams, DT, 2013 - 2015
15. Cornelius Wortham, LB, 2005
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1. Mark Barron, DB, 2012 - 2014
2. Byron Braggs, DE, 1984
3. Anthony Bryant, DT, 2005
4. Jeremiah Castille, DB, 1983 - 1986
5. Eric Curry, DE, 1993 - 1997
6. Kenneth Darby, RB, 2007
7. Johnny Davis, RB 1978 - 1980
8. Ricky Davis, DB, 1976
9. Kerry Goode, RB, 1988
10. Charley Hannah, OG, 1977 - 1982
11. Patrick Hape, TE, 1997 - 2000
12. Paul Harris, LB, 1977 - 1978
13. O.J. Howard, TE, 2017 - 2021
14. Curt Jarvis, DT, 1987 - 1990
15. Hoss Johnson, T, 1987
16. Julio Jones, WR, 2022
17. E.J. Junior, LB, 1992
18. Keith McCants, DE, 1990 - 1992
19. Chris Mohr, P, 1989
20. Greg Richardson, WR, 1988
21. Dwayne Rudd, LB, 2003
22. Van Tiffin, K, 1987
23. Carson Tinker, LS, 2021
24. Paul Tripoli, DB, 1987
25. Mike Washington, DB, 1976 - 1984
26. Willie Wyatt, DT, 1990
Tennessee Titans
Includes Houston Oilers (1960–1996) and Tennessee Oilers (1997–1998)
1. Kendrick Burton, DE, 1996
2. Shyheim Carter, DB, 2023
3. Ed Culpepper, DT, 1962 - 1963
4. Rashaan Evans, LB, 2018 - 2021
5. Jalston Fowler, RB, 2015 - 2017
6. Lemanski Hall, LB, 1995 - 1997
7. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, 2021 - 2022
8. Derrick Henry, RB, 2016 - 2023
9. Rashad Johnson, DB, 2016
10. Julio Jones, WR, 2021
11. Jason McAddley, WR, 2004
12. Keith McCants, DE, 1993 - 1994
13. Ricky Moore, RB, 1987
14. Benny Nelson, DB, 1964
15. Jeremy Nunley, DE, 1994
16. Antwan Odom, DE, 2004 - 2007
17. Marico Portis, OG, 2004
18. Charlie Rieves, LB, 1964 - 1965
19. Ken Stabler, QB, 1980 - 1981
20. Chance Warmack, OG, 2013 – 2016
Washington Commanders
Includes Boston Braves (1932), Boston Redskins (1933–1936), Washington Redskins (1937–2019), and Washington Football Team (2020–2021)
1. Shaun Alexander, RB, 2008
2. Jonathan Allen, DE, 2017 - 2023
3. Ryan Anderson, LB, 2017 - 2020
4. Don Avery, T, 1946 - 1947
5. Anthony Bryant, DT, 2010
6. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, 2018
7. Landon Collins, DB, 2019 - 2021
8. Fred Davis, OT/DT, 1941 - 1942, 1945
9. Reuben Foster, LB ,2018 - 2020
10. Robert Foster, WR, 2020
11. Harry Gilmer, QB/RB, 1948 - 1952, 1954
12. Cornelius Griffin, DT, 2004 - 2009
13. Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, 2018 - 2020
14. Darius Hanks, WR, 2012
15. Hale Hentges, TE, 2019
16. Dixie Howell, RB, 1937
17. Wilbur Jackson, RB, 1980 - 1982
18. Mike Katrishen, G, 1948 - 1949
19. Arie Kouandjio, OG, 2015 - 2017
20. Tony Leon, OG/LB, 1943
21. Ken MacAfee, TE/OE, 1959
22. Phidarian Mathis, DT, 2022 - 2023
23. Curtis McGriff, DE, 1987
24. Mark McMillian, DB, 1999
25. Michael Moore, G, 2000
26. Da'Ron Payne, DT, 2018 - 2023
27. Ross Pierschbacher, C, 2019 - 2020
28. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 2022 - 2023
29. Jeff Rutledge, QB, 1990 - 1992
30. Ed Salem, DB/QB, 1951
31. Chris Samuels, OT, 2000 - 2009
32. Sandy Sanford, E, 1940
33. Willard Scissum, OT, 1987
34. Sam Shade, DB, 1999 - 2002
35. Cam Sims, WR, 2018 - 2022
36. Ben Smith, OE/DE, 1937
37. Riley Smith, QB, 1936 - 1938
38. Steve Wright, OT,1970
39. Bill Young, OT, 1937 - 1942, 1946
Defunct NFL Teams
Boston Yanks/Brooklyn Tigers (1945)
1. Tony Leon, OG/LB, 1945
2. Frank Martin, HB, 1945
Brooklyn Dodgers (1930-1943)
Includes Brooklyn Tigers in 1944
1. Jim Bowdoin, G, 1932, 1934
2. Jess Eberdt, C, 1932
3. Bruce Jones, G, 1932 - 1934
4. Bo Kirkland, G, 1935 - 1936
5. Bill Lee, T, 1935 - 1937
6. Tony Leon, G/LB, 1944
7. Frank Martin, HB, 1943 - 1945
8. Charlie McGibbony, TB, 1944
9. Walt Merrill, T, 1940 - 1942
10. Claude Perry, OT/OG, 1931
11. Vaughn Stewart, C, 1943 - 1944
12. Bob Trocolor, QB/RB, 1944
13. George Weeks, DE, 1944
14. Jim Whatley, T, 1936 - 1938
15. John Wozniak, G, 1948
Dallas Texans (1952)
Includes Boston Yanks (1944, 1946-48), Yanks (1945), New York Bulldogs (1949-50), New York Yanks (1951)
1. Tommy Brooker, TE/K, 1962
2. Bill Chambers, G, 1948 - 1949
3. Joe Domnanovich, C/LB, 1946 - 1951
4. Tony Leon, OG/LB, 1946
5. Vaughn Mancha, C/LB, 1948
6. Bill Oliver, G, 1927
7. Lowell Tew, B, 1948 - 1949
8. John Wozniak, G, 1949 - 1952
Providence Steam Roller (1925-1933)
1. Tony Holm, RB/LB, 1930
2. Bull Wesley, OL/FB, 1926 - 1927
Toledo Maroons (1922-23)
1. Ben Hunt, T, 1923
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Listing is alphabetical and, again, only includes players who made the official team rosters:
A
- Ray Abruzzese, B, Buffalo Bills 1962-1964; New York Jets: 1965-1966
- Shaun Alexander, RB, Seattle Seahawks 2000-2007; Washington Redskins 2008
- Christopher Allen, LB, Denver Broncos 2022
- Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington Redskins 2017-2019, Washington Football Team 2020-2021, Washington Commanders 2022-2023
- Mark Anderson, DE, Chicago Bears, 2006-2010; Houston Texans 2010; New England Patriots 2011; Buffalo Bills 2012
- Ryan Anderson, OLB, Washington Redskins 2017-2019, Washington Football Team: 2020; Pittsburgh Steelers 2022
- Will Anderson, LB, Houston Texans 2023
- Javier Arenas, DB, Kansas City Chiefs 2010-2012, Arizona Cardinals 2013; Atlanta Falcons 2014
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Baltimore Ravens 2022-2023
- Anthony Averett, CB, Baltimore Ravens 2018-2021; Las Vegas Raiders 2022
- Don Avery, T, Washington Redskins 1946-1947; Los Angeles Dons 1948
- Clarence "Butch" Avinger, FB, New York Giants 1953;
- Buddy Aydelette, T, Green Bay Packers 1980; Pittsburgh Steelers: 1987
B
- Waine Bacon, DB, Indianapolis Colts, 2004
- Jay Barker, QB, New England Patriots 1995; Carolina Panthers 1996
- Christian Barmore, DT, New England Patriots 2021-2023
- Mark Barron, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneer 2012-2014; St. Louis Rams 2014-2015; Los Angeles Rams 2016-2018; Pittsburgh Steelers 2019; Denver Broncos 2020
- Jordan Battle, DB, Cincinnati Bengals 2023
- Bob Baumhower, NT, Miami Dolphins 1977-1986
- Albert Bell, WR, Green Bay Packers 1988
- Deion Belue, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars 2014
- Jesse Bendross, WR, San Diego Chargers 1984-1985; Philadelphia Eagles 1987
- Cornelius Bennett, LB, Buffalo Bills 1987-1995; Atlanta Falcons 1996-1998; Indianapolis Colts 1999-2000
- George Bethune, LB, Los Angeles Rams 1989-1990
- Slade Bolden, WR, Baltimore Ravens 2022
- Lew Bostick, OG/OT, Cleveland Rams 1939, 1942
- Jim Bowdoin, G, Green Bay Packers 1928-1931; Brooklyn Dodgers 1932; New York Giants 1932; Portsmouth Spartans 1933; Brooklyn Dodgers 1934
- Steve Bowman, HB, New York Giants 1966
- Thomas Boyd, LB, Detroit Lions 1987
- Bradley Bozeman, C, Baltimore Ravens 2018 - 2021; Carolina Panthers 2022 - 2023
- Byron Braggs, DE, Green Bay Packers 1981 - 1983; Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1984
- Brian Branch, DB, Detroit Lions 2023
- Wesley Britt, T, New England Patriots 2006 - 2008
- Tommy Brooker, TE/K, Dallas Texans 1962; Kansas City Chiefs: 1963-1966
- Dave Brown, RB, New York Giants 1943, 1946-1947
- Deonte Brown, OG, Carolina Panthers 2021, 2023
- Tony Brown, CB, Green Bay Packers 2018-2019; Cincinnati Bengals 2020; Indianapolis Colts 2022 - 2023
- Anthony Bryant, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2005, Detroit Lions 2006; Miami Dolphins 2007; Washington Redskins 2010
- Fernando Bryant, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1999-2003, Detroit Lions 2004-2007 ; Pittsburgh Steelers 2008
- Bill Buckler, OG/OT, Chicago Bears, 1926-1928, 1931-1933
- Isaiah Buggs, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers 2019-2021; Detroit Lions 2022 - 2023
- Kendrick Burton, DE, Houston Oilers 1996
C
- Jim Cain, DE/OE, Chicago Cardinals: 1949; Detroit Lions: 1950, 1953 - 1955
- Antoine Caldwell, C, Houston Texans: 2009 - 2012
- Tom Calvin, HB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 1952 - 1955
- James Carpenter, LG, Seattle Seahawks: 2011 - 2014; New Yorks Jets: 2015 - 2018; Atlanta Falcons: 2019 - 2020; Baltimore Ravens: 2021; New Orleans Saints: 2021
- Joe Carter, RB, Miami Dolphins: 1984 - 1986
- Shyheim Carter, DB, Tennessee Titans: 2023
- Travis Carroll, LB, New Orleans Saints: 2002 - 2003; Houston Texans: 2003
- Paul Ott Carruth, RB, Green Bay Packers: 1986 - 1988; Kansas City Chiefs: 1989
- Joe Carter, RB, Miami Dolphins: 1984 - 1986
- Jeremiah Castille, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1983 - 1986; Denver Broncos: 1987 - 1988
- Simeon Castille, DB, Cincinnati Bengals: 2008; San Diego Chargers: 2009
- Tim Castille, RB, Arizona Cardinals: 2008; Kansas City Chiefs: 2009 - 2010
- Bill Chambers, G, New York Yankees: 1948 - 1949
- Thornton Chandler, TE, Dallas Cowboys: 1986 - 1989
- Josh Chapman, DT, Indianapolis Colts: 2013 - 2014
- Jeremy Clark, DT, New York Giants: 2008; Dallas Cowboys: 2010; Philadelphia Eagles: 2010
- Jackie Cline, DE, Miami Dolphins: 1987; Pittsburgh Steelers: 1987; Miami Dolphins: 1988 - 1989; Detroit Lions: 1990
- Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, FS, Green Bay Packers: 2014 - 2018; Washington Redskins: 2018; Chicago Bears: 2019, Las Vegas Raiders: 2021; Denver Broncos: 2021
- Terrence Cody, DT, Baltimore Ravens: 2010 - 2014
- Glen Coffee, RB, San Francisco 49ers: 2009
- Landon Collins, SS, New York Giants: 2016 - 2018, 2022; Washington Redskins: 2019; Washington Football Team: 2020 - 2021
- Ted Cook, OE/DB, Detroit Lions: 1947; Green Bay Packers: 1948 1950
- Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders: 2015 - 2018; Dallas Cowboys: 2018 - 2021; Cleveland Browns: 2022 - 2023
- John Copeland, DT, Cincinnati Bengals: 1993 - 2000
- Lester Cotton Sr., OG, Oakland Raiders: 2019; Las Vegas Raiders: 2021-2022; Miami Dolphins: 2022 - 2023
- Russ Craft, DB/RB, Philadelphia Eagles: 1946 - 1953; Pittsburgh Steelers: 1954
- Paul Crane, LB, New York Jets: 1966 - 1972
- Tiny Croft, T, Green Bay Packers: 1942 - 1947
- Sylvester Croom, C, New Orleans Saints: 1975
- Howard Cross, TE, New York Giants: 1989 - 2001
- Brodie Croyle, QB Kansas City Chiefs: 2006 - 2010
- Bob Cryder, OG, New England Patriots: 1978 - 1983; Seattle Seahawks: 1984 - 1986
- Ed Culpepper, DT, Chicago Cardinals: 1958 - 1959; St. Louis Cardinals: 1960; Minnesota Vikings: 1961; Houston Oilers: 1962 - 1963
- Eric Curry; DE; Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1993 - 1997; Jacksonville Jaguars: 1998 - 1999
D
- Kenneth Darby, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2007; St. Louis Rams: 2008 - 2010
- Marcell Dareus, DT, Buffalo Bills: 2011 - 2017; Jacksonville Jaguars: 2017 - 2019
- Fred Davis, OT/DT, Washington Redskins: 1941 -1942, 1945; Chicago Bears: 1946 - 1951
- Johnny Davis, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1978 - 1980; San Francisco 49ers: 1981; Cleveland Brown: 1982 - 1987
- Raekwon Davis, DT, Miami Dolphins: 2020 - 2023
- Ricky Davis, DB, Cincinnati Bengals: 1975; Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1976; Kansas City Chiefs: 1977
- Wayne Davis, LB, St. Louis Cardinals: 1987; Phoenix Cardinals: 1988
- Brandon Deaderick, DT, New England Patriots: 2010 - 2012; Jacksonville Jaguars: 2013; New Orleans Saints: 2014
- Chuck DeShane, OG/RB, Detroit Lions: 1945 - 1949
- Quinton Dial, DE, San Francisco 49ers: 2013 - 2016; Green Bay Packers: 2017
- Landon Dickerson, C, Philadelphia Eagles: 2021 - 2023
- Gehrig Dieter, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: 2018 - 2020
- Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys, 2020 - 2023
- Tony Dixon, DB, Dallas Cowboys: 2001 - 2004
- Joe Domnanovich, C/LB, Boston Yanks: 1946 - 1948; New York Yanks: 1949 - 1951
- Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins: 2016 - 2019; Arizona Cardinals: 2019 - 2020; Las Vegas Raiders: 2021; Baltimore Ravens: 2022 - 2023; Green Bay Packers 2023
- Shawn Draper, OG, Miami Dolphins: 2001
E
- Jess Eberdt, C, Brooklyn Dodgers: 1932
- Randy Edwards, DE, Seattle Seahawks: 1984 - 1987
- Dante Ellington, T, Arizona Cardinals: 2005
- Alonzo Ephraim, C, Philadelphia Eagles: 2003 - 2004; Miami Dolphins: 2005
- Rashaan Evans, ILB, Tennessee Titans: 2018 - 2021; Atlanta Falcons: 2022; Dallas Cowboys: 2023
F
- Leon Fichman, T, Detroit Lions: 1946 - 1947
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS, Miami Dolphins; 2018 - 2019, Pittsburgh Steelers: 2019 - 2023
- Thomas Fletcher, LS, Carolina Panthers: 2021
- D.J. Fluker, OT, San Diego Chargers: 2013 - 2016; New York Giants: 2017; Seattle Seahawks: 2018 - 2019; Baltimore Ravens: 2020; Jacksonville Jaguars: 2021
- Brad Ford, DB, Detroit Lions: 1996
- Miller Forristall, TE, Cleveland Browns: 2021 - 2022
- Reuben Foster, ILB, San Francisco 49ers: 2017 - 2018; Washington Redskins: 2018 - 2019; Washington Football Team: 2020
- Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills: 2018 - 2019; Washington Football Team: 2020
- Jalston Fowler, FB, Tennessee Titans: 2015 - 2017
G
- Greg Gantt, P, New York Jets: 1974 - 1975
- Woody Gerber, G, Philadelphia Eagles: 1941 - 1942
- Wallace Gilberry, DE, Kansas City Chiefs: 2008 - 2011; Cincinnati Bengals: 2012 - 2016; Detroit Lions: 2017
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions: 2023
- Harry Gilmer, QB/RB, Washington Redskins: 1948 - 1952, 1954; Detroit Lions: 1955 - 1956"
- Chris Goode, DB, Indianapolis Colts: 1987 - 1993
- Kerry Goode, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1988; Miami Dolphins: 1989
- Preston Gothard, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers: 1985 - 1988
- Brandon Greene, OT, Chicago Bears: 2017; Carolina Panthers: 2019
- Jack Gregory, G, Cleveland Rams: 1941
- Cornelius Griffin, DT, New York Giants: 2000 - 2003; Washington Redskins: 2004 - 2009
- Reggie Grimes, DE, New England Patriots: 2000
- George Gulyanics, HB, Chicago Bears: 1947 - 1952
H
- Lemanski Hall, LB, Houston Oilers: 1995 - 1996; Tennessee Titans: 1997; Chicago Bears: 1998; Dallas Cowboys: 1999; Minnesota Vikings: 2000 - 2002
- Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Washington Redskins: 2018 - 2019; Washington Football Team: 2020; Detroit Lions: 2021
- Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Detroit Lions: 2018 - 2021; Tennessee Titans: 2021 - 2022; Miami Dolphins 2023
- Jon Hand, DE, Indianapolis Colts: 1986 - 1994
- Darius Hanks, WR, Washington Redskins: 2012
- Charley Hannah, OG, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1977 - 1982; Los Angeles Raiders: 1983 - 1988
- Herb Hannah, OT, New York Giants: 1951
- John Hannah, G, New England Patriots: 1973 - 1985
- Patrick Hape, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1997 - 2000; Denver Broncos: 2001 - 2004
- Roman Harper, DB, New Orleans Saints: 2006 - 2013, 2016; Carolina Panthers: 2014 - 2015
- Christian Harris, LB, Houston Texans: 2022 - 2023
- Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots: 2019 - 2022; Buffalo Bills: 2023
- Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 2022 - 2023
- Paul Harris, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1977 - 1978; Minnesota Vikings: 1978
- Ronnie Harrison Jr., SS, Jacksonville Jaguars: 2018 - 2019; Cleveland Browns: 2020 - 2022, Indianapolis Colts: 2023
- DeMarcco Hellams, DB, Atlanta Falcons: 2023
- J. C. Hassenauer, C, Pittsburgh Steelers: 2019 - 2022; New York Giants 2023
- Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 2016 - 2023
- Hale Hentges, TE, Indianapolis Colts: 2019; Washington Redskins: 2019; Minnesota Vikings; 2020
- Dont'a Hightower, ILB, New England Patriots: 2012 - 2021
- Tony Holm, RB/LB, Providence Steam Roller: 1930; Portsmouth Spartans: 1931; Chicago Cardinals: 1932; Pittsburgh Pirates: 1933
- Dennis Homan, WR, Dallas Cowboys: 1968 - 1970; Kansas City Chiefs: 1971 - 1972
- O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2017 - 2021; Houston Texans: 2022
- Dixie Howell, HB, Washington Redskins: 1937
- Bobby Humphrey, RB, Denver Broncos: 1989 - 1991; Miami Dolphins: 1992
- Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens: 2017 - 2023
- Ben Hunt, T, Toledo Maroons: 1923
- Scott Hunter, QB, Green Bay Packers: 1971 - 1973; Buffalo Bills: 1974; Atlanta Falcons: 1976 - 1977; Detroit Lions: 1979
- Tom Hupke, OG/OT, Detroit Lions: 1934 - 1937; Cleveland Rams: 1938 - 1939
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: 2020 - 2023
- Don Hutson, OE/DB, Green Bay Packers: 1935 - 1945
I
- Mark Ingram II, RB, New Orleans Saints: 2011 - 2018; Baltimore Ravens: 2019 - 2020; Houston Texans: 2021; New Orleans Saints: 2021-2022
J
- Billy Jackson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: 1981 - 1984
- Bobby Jackson, DB, Philadelphia Eagles: 1960; Chicago Bears: 1961
- Eddie Jackson, SS, Chicago Bears: 2017 - 2023
- Kareem Jackson, DB, Houston Texans: 2010 - 2018; Denver Broncos: 2019 - 2023
- Wilbur Jackson, RB, San Francisco 49ers: 1974 - 1979; Washington Redskins: 1980 - 1982
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders: 2019; Las Vegas Raiders: 2020 - 2023
- Curt Jarvis, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1987 - 1990
- Dameian Jeffries, DE, New Orleans Saints: 1995
- Anfernee Jennings, LB, New England Patriots: 2020 - 2023
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos: 2020 - 2023
- Josh Jobe, CB, Philadelphia Eagles: 2022 - 2023
- Hoss Johnson, T, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1987 - 1990
- Jarret Johnson, DE; Baltimore Ravens: 2003 - 2011; San Diego Chargers: 2012 - 2014
- Marquis Johnson, DB, St. Louis Rams: 2010 - 2011
- Mike Johnson, G, Atlanta Falcons: 2011 - 2012, 2014
- Nico Johnson, ILB, Kansas City Chiefs: 2013; Cincinnati Bengals: 2014; New York Giants: 2015
- Rashad Johnson, DB, Arizona Cardinals: 2009 - 2015; Tennessee Titans: 2016
- Tommy Johnson, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 1995
- Tony Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints: 1996 - 1998
- Barrett Jones, C, St. Louis Rams: 2013 - 2014
- Bruce Jones, G, Green Bay Packers: 1927 - 1928; Brooklyn Dodgers: 1932 - 1934
- Cyrus Jones, CB, New England Patriots: 2016, 2018; Baltimore Ravens: 2018, 2019
- Joey Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: 1986
- Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: 2011 - 2020; Tennessee Titans: 2021; Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2022; Philadelphia Eagles: 2023
- Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots: 2021 - 2023
- Ralph Jones, OE/DE, Detroit Lions: 1946; Baltimore Colts: 1947
- Robbie Jones, LB, New York Giants: 1984 - 1987
- Terry Jones, DT, Green Bay Packers: 1978 - 1984
- Terry Jones Jr., TE, Baltimore Ravens: 2002 - 2005; San Francisco 49ers: 2005
- Lee Roy Jordan, LB, Dallas Cowboys: 1963 - 1976
- E.J. Junior, LB, St. Louis Cardinals: 1981 - 1987; Phoenix Cardinals: 1988; Miami Dolphins: 1989 - 1991; Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1992; Seattle Seahawks: 1992 - 1993
K
- Mike Katrishen " G Washington Redskins: 1948 - 1949
- Les Kelley, LB, New Orleans Saints: 1967 - 1969
- Ryan Kelly, C, Indianapolis Colts: 2016 - 2023
- Emanuel King, LB, Cincinnati Bengals: 1985 - 1988; Los Angeles Raiders: 1989
- Kenny King DE; Arizona Cardinals: 2003 - 2005
- Bo Kirkland, G, Brooklyn Dodgers: 1935 - 1936
- Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Cincinnati Bengals: 2012 - 2019; Arizona Cardinals: 2020
- Larry Knorr, E, Detroit Lions: 1942, 1945
- Arie Kouandjio, OG, Washington Redskins: 2015 - 2017
- Cyrus Kouandjio, OT, Buffalo Bills: 2014 - 2016; Denver Broncos: 2017 - 2018
- Barry Krauss, LB, Baltimore Colts: 1979 - 1983; Indianapolis Colts: 1986 - 1988; Miami Dolphins: 1989
L
- Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers: 2013 - 2016; Seattle Seahawks: 2017
- Antonio Langham, DB, Cleveland Browns: 1994 - 1995; Baltimore Ravens: 1996 - 1997; San Francisco 49ers: 1998; Cleveland Browns: 1999; San Francisco 49ers: 2000
- Derrick Lassic, RB, Dallas Cowboys: 1993
- Cameron Latu, TE, San Francisco 49ers: 2023
- Larry Lauer, C, Green Bay Packers: 1956 - 1957
- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Las Vegas Raiders: 2021; Chicago Bears: 2022
- Bill Lee, T, Brooklyn Dodgers: 1935 - 1937; Green Bay Packers: 1937 - 1942, 1946
- Kevin Lee, WR, New England Patriots: 1995; San Francisco 49ers: 1996
- Tony Leon, OG/LB, Washington Redskins: 1943; Brooklyn Tigers: 1944; Boston Yanks/Brooklyn Tigers: 1945; Boston Yanks: 1946
- Robert Lester, S, Carolina Panthers: 2013 - 2014
- Terrell Lewis, LB, Los Angeles Rams: 2020 - 2022; Chicago Bears 2022
- Antonio London, LB, Detroit Lions: 1993 - 1997; Green Bay Packers: 1998
- Woodrow Lowe , LB, San Diego Chargers: 1976 - 1986
- Triandos Luke, WR, Denver Broncos: 2004
- Bobby Luna, DB, San Francisco: 1955; Pittsburgh Steelers: 1959
- Marty Lyons, DT, New York Jets: 1979 - 1989
M
- Ken MacAfee, TE/OE, New York Giants: 1954 - 1958; Philadelphia Eagles: 1959; Washington Redskins: 1959
- Anthony Madison, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 2006 - 2008; Cleveland Browns: 2009; Indianapolis Colts: 2009; Pittsburgh Steelers: 2009 - 2010; Detroit Lions: 2011
- Vaughn Mancha, C/LB, Boston Yanks: 1948
- John Mangum, DB, Chicago Bears: 1990 - 1998
- Kris Mangum, TE, Carolina Panthers: 1997 - 2006
- Frank Martin, HB, Brooklyn Dodgers: 1943; Brooklyn Tigers: 1944; Boston Yanks/Brooklyn Tigers: 1945; New York Giants: 1945
- Evan Mathis, G, Carolina Panthers: 2005 - 2007; Miami Dolphins: 2008; Cincinnati Bengals: 2008 - 2010; Philadelphia Eagles: 2011 - 2014; Denver Broncos: 2015; Arizona Cardinals: 2016
- Phidarian Mathis, DT, Washington Commanders: 2022 - 2023
- Jared Mayden, DB, San Francisco 49ers: 2020; Philadelphia Eagles: 2021 - 2022; Buffalo Bills - 2022
- Cole Mazza, LS, Los Angeles Chargers: 2019 - 2020
- Jason McAddley, WR, Arizona Cardinals: 2002 - 2003; Tennessee Titans: 2004; San Francisco 49ers: 2005
- Keith McCants, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1990 - 1992; Houston Oilers; 1993 - 1994; Arizona Cardinals: 1994 - 1995
- AJ McCarron, QB, Cincinatti Bengals: 2014 - 2017, 2023; Oakland Raiders: 2018; Houston Texans: 2019 - 2020; Atlanta Falcons: 2021
- Le'Ron McClain, RB, Baltimore Ravens: 2007 - 2010; Kansas City Chiefs: 2011; San Diego Chargers: 2012 - 2013
- Rolando McClain, LB, Oakland Raiders: 2010 - 2012; Dallas Cowboys: 2014 - 2015
- Joel McCoy, TB, Detroit Lions: 1946
- Willie McCray, DE, San Francisco 49ers: 1978
- Greg McElroy, QB, New York Jets: 2012
- Charlie McGibbony, TB, Brooklyn Tigers: 1944
- Curtis McGriff, DE, New York Giants: 1980 - 1985; Washington Redskins: 1987
- Xavier McKinney, S, New York Giants: 2020 - 2023
- Mark McMillian, DB, Philadelphia Eagles: 1992 - 1995, New Orleans Saits: 1996, Kansas City Chiefs: 1997 - 1998, San Francisco 49ers: 1999, Washington Redskins: 1999
- Don McNeal, DB, Miami Dolphins: 1980 - 1982, 1984 - 1989
- DeQuan Menzie, CB, Kansas City Chiefs: 2012
- Walt Merrill, T, Brooklyn Dodgers: 1940 - 1942
- John Metchie III, WR, Houston Texans: 2022 - 2023
- Christian Miller, LB, Carolina Panthers: 2019 - 2020
- Dee Milliner, CB, New York Jets: 2013 - 2015
- Freddie Milons, WR, "Philadelphia Eagles: 2002; Pittsburgh Steelers: 2003
- Brandon Miree, RB, Green Bay Packers: 2006
- Chris Mohr, P, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1989; Buffalo Bills: 1991 - 2000; Atlanta Falcons: 2001 - 2004
- Michael Moore, G, Washington Redskins: 2000; Atlanta Falcons: 2003 - 2004
- Ricky Moore, RB, Buffalo Bills: 1986; Houston Oilers: 1987; Phoenix Cardinals: 1988
- Kindal Moorehead, DT, Carolina Panthers: 2003 - 2007; Atlanta Falcons: 2008
- C.J. Mosley, LB, Baltimore Ravens: 2014 - 2018; New York Jets: 2019 - 2023
- Norm Mosley, TB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 1948
- Russ Mosley, HB, Green Bay Packers: 1945 - 1946
- Steve Mott, C, Detroit Lions: 1983 - 1988
- Johnny Musso, RB, Chicago Bears: 1975 - 1977
- Michael Myers, DT, Dallas Cowboys: 1998 - 2003; Cleveland Browns: 2003 - 2004; Denver Broncos: 2005 - 2006; Cincinnati Bengals: 2007
- Reggie Myles, DB, Cincinnati Bengals: 2002 - 2005
N
- Joe Namath, QB, New York Jets: 1965 - 1976; Los Angeles Rams: 1977
- Tony Nathan, RB, Miami Dolphins: 1979 - 1987
- Evan Neal, OT, New York Giants: 2022 - 2023
- Billy Neighbors, G, Boston Patriots: 1962 - 1965; Miami Dolphins: 1966 - 1969
- Benny Nelson, DB, Houston Oilers: 1964
- Jimmy Nelson, B, Miami Dolphins: 1946
- Ozzie Newsome, TE, Cleveland Browns: 1978 - 1990
- Kevin Norwood, WR, Seattle Seahawks: 2014; Carolina Panthers: 2015
- Jeremy Nunley, DE, Houston Oilers: 1994
O
- Derrick Oden, LB, Philadelphia Eagles: 1993 - 1995
- Antwan Odom, DE, Tennessee Titans: 2004 - 2007; Cincinnati Bengals: 2008 - 2010
- Ray Ogden, TE, St. Louis Cardinals: 1965 - 1966; New Orleans Saints: 1967; Atlanta Falcons: 1967 - 1968; Chicago Bears: 1969 - 1971
- Mitch Olenski, T, Miami Dolphins: 1946; Detroit Lions: 1947
- Bill Oliver, G, New York Yankees: 1927
- Norm Olsen, T, Cleveland Rams: 1944
P
- Jeoffrey Pagan, DE, Houston Texans: 2014 - 2015
- David Palmer, WR, Minnesota Vikings: 1994 - 2000
- Da'Ron Payne, DT, Washington Redskins: 2018 - 2019; Washington Football Team: 2020 - 2021; Washington Commanders: 2022 - 2023
- Charlie Peprah, DB, Green Bay Packers: 2006 - 2008; Atlanta Falcons: 2009; Green Bay Packers: 2010 - 2011; Dallas Cowboys: 2012
- Ray Perkins, WR, Baltimore Colts: 1967 - 1971
- Benny Perrin, DB, St. Louis Cardinals: 1982 - 1985
- Claude Perry, OT/OG, Green Bay Packers: 1927 - 1931; Brooklyn Dodgers: 1931; Green Bay Packers: 1932 - 1935
- Ross Pierschbacher, C, Washington Redskins: 2019 - 2020; Philadelphia Eagles: 2020; New York Jets: 2021; Detroit Lions: 2022
- Mike Pitts, DE, Atlanta Falcons: 1983 - 1986; Philadelphia Eagles: 1987 - 1992; New England Patriots: 1993 - 1994
- Daniel Pope, P, Kansas City Chiefs: 1999; Cincinnati Bengals: 2000; New York Jets: 2001
- Derrick Pope, LB, Miami Dolphins: 2004 - 2007
- Marico Portis, OG, Tennessee Titans: 2004
R
- Reggie Ragland, LB, Kansas City Chiefs: 2017 - 2019; Detroit Lions: 2020; New York Giants: 2021; Cleveland Browns: 2022
- Mike Raines, DT, San Francisco 49ers: 1974
- Saleem Rasheed, LB, San Francisco 49ers: 2002 - 2005
- David Ray, K, Los Angeles Rams: 1969 - 1974
- LaBryan Ray, DT, Carolina Panthers: 2023
- Thomas Rayam, DT, Cincinnati Bengals: 1992 - 1993
- Jarran Reed, DT, Seattle Seahawks: 2016 - 2020, 2023; Kansas City Chiefs: 2021; Green Bay Packers: 2022
- Ken Reese, RB/QB, Detroit Lions: 1947
- Greg Richardson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: 1987; Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1988
- Jess Richardson, DT, Philadelphia Eagles: 1953 - 1956, 1959 - 1961; Boston Patriots: 1962 - 1964
- Trent Richardson, RB, Cleveland Browns: 2012 - 2013; Indianapolis Colts: 2013 - 2014
- Eli Ricks, CB, Philadelphia Eagles: 2023
- Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons: 2018 - 2021; Jacksonville Jaguars 2023
- Charlie Rieves, LB, Oakland Raiders: 1962 - 1963; Houston Oilers: 1964 - 1965
- Larry Roberts, DE, San Francisco 49ers: 1986 - 1993
- A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Detroit Lions: 2016 - 2019; Los Angeles Rams: 2020 - 2022; New York Giants: 2023
- Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders: 2022 - 2023
- Cam Robinson, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars: 2017 - 2023
- Freddie Robinson, DB, Indianapolis Colts: 1987 - 1988
- Ramzee Robinson, DB, Detroit Lions: 2007 - 2008; Philadelphia Eagles: 2009; Cleveland Browns: 2009
- Hosea Rodgers, FB, Los Angeles Dons: 1949
- Mike Rodriguez, LB, Los Angeles Raiders: 1987
- Andre Royal, LB, Carolina Panthers: 1995 - 1997; Indianapolis Colts: 1998 - 1999
- Dwayne Rudd, LB, Minnesota Vikings: 1997 - 2000; Cleveland Browns: 2001 - 2002; Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2003
- Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders: 2020 - 2021
- Jeff Rutledge, QB, Los Angeles Rams: 1979 - 1981; New York Giants: 1983 - 1989; Washington Redskins: 1990 - 1992
- Rod Rutledge, TE, New England Patriots: 1998 - 2001 Houston Texans: 2002
- DeMeco Ryans, LB, Houston Texans: 2006 - 2011; Philadelphia Eagles: 2012 - 2015
S
- Ed Salem, DB/QB, Washington Redskins: 1951
- Chris Samuels, T, Washington Redskins: 2000 - 2009
- Sandy Sanford, E, Washington Redskins: 1940
- Bo Scarbrough, RB, Seattle Seahawks: 2018; Detroit Lions: 2019 - 2020; Seattle Seahawks: 2020
- Willard Scissum, OT, Washington Redskins: 1987
- JK Scott, P, Green Bay Packers: 2018 - 2020; Jacksonville Jaguars: 2021; Los Angeles Chargers: 2022 - 2023
- Randy Scott, LB, Green Bay Packers: 1981 - 1986; Minnesota Vikings: 1987
- Bill Searcey, G, San Diego Chargers: 1985
- Sam Shade, DB, Cincinnati Bengals: 1995 - 1998; Washington Redskins: 1999 - 2002
- Willie Shelby, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: 1976 - 1977; St. Louis Cardinals: 1978
- Austin Shepherd, OT, Minnesota Vikings: 2015 "
- Billy Shipp, T, New York Giants: 1954
- Cam Sims, WR, Washington Redskins: 2018 - 2019; Washington Football Team: 2020 - 2022
- Steve Sloan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: 1966 - 1967
- Brad Smelley, TE, Cleveland Browns: 2012; Houston Texans: 2013 - 2014
- Justin Smiley, G, San Fransisco 49ers: 2004 - 2007; Miami Dolphins: 2008 - 2009; Jacksonville Jaguars: 2010
- Andre Smith, T, Cincinnati Bengals: 2009 - 2015; Minnesota Vikings: 2016; Cincinnati Bengals: 2017 - 2018; Arizona Cardinals: 2018; Cincinnati Benglas: 2019; Baltimore Ravens: 2019 - 2021
- Anthony Smith, DE, Los Angeles Raiders: 1991 - 1994; Oakland Raiders: 1995 - 1997
- Ben Smith, OE/DE, Green Bay Packers: 1933; Pittsburgh Steelers: 1934 - 1935; Washington Redskins: 1937
- DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: 2021 - 2023
- Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings: 2019 - 2022; Cincinnati Bengals 2023
- Kenny Smith, DT, New Orleans Saints: 2001 - 2003; Kansas City Chiefs: 2009
- Riley Smith, QB, Boston Redskins: 1936; Washington Redskins: 1937 - 1938
- Saivion Smith, DB, Dallas Cowboys: 2020; Detroit Lions: 2021 - 2022
- Damion Square, DE, Philadelphia Eagles: 2013; Kansas City Chiefs: 2014; San Diego Chargers: 2014 - 2016; Los Angeles Chargers: 2017 - 2020; Chicago Bears: 2021; Las Vegas Raiders: 2021; Cincinnati Bengals: 2021
- Ken Stabler, QB , Oakland Raiders: 1970 - 1979; Houston Oilers: 1980 - 1981; New Orleans Saints: 1982 - 1984
- Siran Stacy, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: 1992
- Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Packers: 1956 - 1971
- Ralph Staten, DB, Baltimore Ravens: 1997 - 1998
- Anthony Steen, OG, Arizona Cardinals: 2014; Miami Dolphins: 2016 - 2017
- Tyler Steen, OG, Philadelphia Eagles 2023
- Rebel Steiner, DB, Green Bay Packers: 1950 - 1951
- Dwight Stephenson, C, Miami Dolphins: 1980 - 1987
- ArDarius Stewart, WR, New York Jets: 2017
- Vaughn Stewart, C, Chicago Cardinals: 1943; Brooklyn Dodgers: 1943; Brooklyn Tigers: 1944
- Ed Stinson, DE, Arizona Cardinals: 2014 - 2016; New York Jets: 2017
- John Sullins, LB, Denver Broncos: 1992
- Vinnie Sunseri, SS, New Orleans Saints: 2014; San Francisco 49ers: 2016
- Pat Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos: 2021 - 2023
T
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins: 2020 - 2023
- George Teague, DB, Green Bay Packers: 1993 - 1995; Dallas Cowboys: 1996; Miami Dolphins: 1997; Dallas Cowboys: 1998 - 2001
- Lowell Tew, B, New York Yankees: 1948 - 1949
- Tom "Corky" Tharp, DB, Titans of New York: 1960
- Derrick Thomas, LB, Kansas City Chiefs: 1989 - 1999
- Ricky Thomas, DB, Seattle Seahawks: 1987
- Deionte Thompson, S, Arizona Cardinals: 2019 - 2022
- George Thornton, DT, San Diego Chargers: 1991 - 1992; New York Giants: 1993
- Van Tiffin, K, Miami Dolphins: 1987; Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1987
- Carson Tinker, LS, Jacksonville Jaguars: 2013 - 2018; Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2021; Las Vegas Raiders: 2021; Seattle Seahawks: 2022 ; Los Angles Rams 2023
- Richard Todd, QB; New York Jets: 1976 - 1983; New Orleans Saints: 1984 - 1985
- Tommy Tolleson, WR, Atlanta Falcons: 1966
- Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, New York Giants: 2017 - 2020; Minnesota Vikings: 2021 - 2022; Cleveland Browns: 2023
- Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Houston Texans: 2023
- Deshea Townsend, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 1998 - 2009; Indianapolis Colts: 2010
- Wayne Trimble, DB, San Francisco 49ers: 1967
- Paul Tripoli, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1987
- Bob Trocolor, QB/RB, New York Giants: 1942 - 1943; Brooklyn Tigers: 1944
- Kevin Turner, FB, New England Patriots: 1992 - 1994; Philadelphia Eagles: 1995 - 1999
U
- Courtney Upshaw, LB, Baltimore Ravens: 2012 - 2015; Atlanta Falcons: 2016 - 2017
W
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins: 2021 - 2023
- Levi Wallace, CB, Buffalo Bills: 2018 - 2021; Pittsburgh Steelers: 2022 - 2023
- Chance Warmack, OG, Tennessee Titans: 2013 - 2016; Philadelphia Eagles: 2017 - 2018; Seattle Seahawks: 2020
- Mike Washington, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1976 - 1984
- Jerry Watford, OE/DE, Chicago Cardinals: 1953 - 1954
- George Weeks, DE, Brooklyn Tigers: 1944
- Bull Wesley, OL/FB, Providence Steam Roller: 1926 - 1927; New York Giants: 1928; Portsmouth Spartans: 1930
- Jim Whatley, T, Brooklyn Dodgers: 1936 - 1938
- Wayne Wheeler, WR, Chicago Bears: 1974
- DeAndrew White, WR, San Francisco 49ers: 2015 Houston Texans: 2017; Carolina Panthers: 2019; Baltimore Ravens: 2020
- Art ""Tarzan"" White, G, New York Giants: 1937 - 1939; Chicago Cardinals: 1940 - 1941; New York Giants: 1945
- Chavis Williams, LB, Baltimore Ravens: 2011
- Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions: 2022 - 2023
- Jesse Williams, DT, Seattle Seahawks: 2013 - 2015
- Jonah Williams, OT, Cincinnati Bengals: 2019 - 2023
- Michael Williams, TE, Detroit Lions: 2013 - 2014; New England Patriots: 2015 - 2016
- Quinnen Williams, DL, New York Jets: 2019 - 2023
- Shaud Williams, RB, Buffalo Bills: 2004 - 2006
- Sherman Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys: 1995 - 1999
- Tim Williams, OLB, Baltimore Ravens: 2017 - 2019; Green Bay Packers: 2019
- Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Cleveland Browns: 2020 - 2023
- Butch Wilson, TE, Baltimore Colts: 1963 - 1967; New York Giants: 1968 - 1969
- Mack Wilson Sr., LB, Cleveland Browns: 2019 - 2021; New England Patriots: 2022 - 2023
- Rich Wingo, LB, Green Bay Packers; 1979, 1981 - 1984
- Bobby Wood, T, Chicago Cardinals: 1940; Green Bay Packers: 1940
- Cornelius Wortham, LB, Seattle Seahawks: 2005
- John Wozniak, G, Brooklyn Dodgers: 1948; New York Yankees: 1949 - 1951, Dallas Texans: 1952
- Steve Wright, T, Green Bay Packers: 1964 - 1967; New York Giants: 1968 - 1969; Washington Redskins: 1970; Chicago Bears: 1971; St. Louis Cardinals: 1972
- Willie Wyatt, NT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1990
- John Wyhonic, G, Philadelphia Eagles: 1946 - 1947; Buffalo Bills: 1948 - 1949
Y
- T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 2015 - 2018; Buffalo Bills: 2019 - 2020
- Bill Young, T, Washington Redskins: 1937 - 1942, 1946
- Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers: 2023
- Byron Young, DT, Las Vegas Raiders: 2023
- Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, San Francisco 49ers: 1955; Philadelphia Eagles: 1957 - 1958; Cleveland Browns; 1959; Titans of New York: 1960 - 1961; Buffalo Bills: 1962 - 1963
