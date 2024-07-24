Bama in the NFL: All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Welcome to the most complete NFL draft listing available you'll find regarding former Alabama Crimson Tide players. Please credit Alabama Crimson Tide On SI Powered by Sports Illustrated as it took a long time to complie.
Bama in the NFL: The Draft
Alabama didn't have the first player selected in the inaugural National Football League draft, but it did have the first player drafted who played in in the league.
Riley Smith was a fullback on the 7-1-1 team in 1933, but switched to quarterback the following year, when Frank Thomas’ team went 10-0, handily defeated Stanford in the Rose Bowl, 29-13, and won the national championship.
Even though the 6-foot-1, 195-pound All-American led impressive victories against Georgia and Tennessee his senior year, and handled kicking duties, Smith also won the Jacobs Award as the Southeastern Conference’s best blocker.
On Feb. 8, 1936, the NFL held its first draft at the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia, where Jay Berwanger, the first Heisman Trophy winner, from the University of Chicago, was the first-overall pick by the Eagles. But Berwanger reportedly wanted $1,000 a game, an unheard of sum then, and didn’t sign with either the Eagles, who selected him, or the Chicago Bears after acquiring his rights.
Riley was selected second by the Boston Redskins.
“I signed because I wasn’t ready to quit playing ball,” Smith told the Professional Football Researchers’ Association in 1983. “I just wanted to keep playing. I signed for $250 a game and a little bonus. We won the Eastern Division championship twice and the NFL championship once in the three years I played and the most I ever got was $350 a game. I made more money in the offseason.
“I quit in 1938 and took a coaching job at Washington and Lee for a lot more money. But we had it good because some of those fellas down in Philadelphia were playing for $60 and $70 a ball game.”
Incidentally, only 24 of the 81 players selected in that initial draft were on NFL rosters that season. Four more signed the following year and three opted for the American Football League. Because the substitution rules were different, and players had to play both offense and defense, rosters were limited to a 25-player maximum. But still, almost a third of the players were rookies, the majority of which signed as free agents.
“That’s about right for that time,” Smith said. “There wasn’t any money in [the NFL] so people didn’t go in and if they did they didn’t stay long.”
Smith himself had a short career in the NFL before being sidelined by an injury, and in his first year helped turn the Redskins from the second-to-last team in the league to Eastern Division champions in 1936. Despite the team’s success, lackluster fan support prompted owner George Preston Marshall to host the title game at the Polo Grounds in New York (where it lost to the Green Bay Packers), and then move the franchise to Washington D.C.
With the sixth-overall selection in the 1937 draft, the Redskins selected TCU quarterback Sammy Baugh, who would revolutionize the passing game through 1952. In the first home game at Griffith Stadium in Washington D.C., Smith scored on a 60-yard interception return, two field goals, and an extra point to lead a 13-3 victory. The Redskins went on to win their first championship, defeating the Chicago Bears 28-21 in the title game.
During the 1936-37 seasons, Smith missed only three minutes in 26 Redskins games. In 1939, he served as an assistant coach at Washington & Lee, and was promoted to head coach in 1940-42, before serving in the as a Lieutenant Commander during World War II.
Incidentally, Alabama had another high pick in that initial draft, some end named Paul W. “Bear” Bryant by the Brooklyn Dodgers in the fourth round. He never played in the league and instead went into coaching.
Alabama Players Selected by Year
2024 NFL Draft
(April 25 - April 27, 2024)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 7 7 JC Latham OT Tennessee Titans
1 17 17 Dallas Turner LB Minnesota Vikings
1 24 24 Terrion Arnold CB Detroit Lions
2 9 41 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB New Orleans Saints
2 25 57 Chris Braswell LB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 16 80 Jermaine Burton WR Cincinnati Bengals
4 5 105 Justin Eboigbe DT Los Angeles Chargers
5 10 186 Jase McClellan RB Atlanta Falcons
6 27 203 Will Reichard K Minnesota Vikings
7 37 257 "Mr. Irrelevant" Jaylen Key S New York Jets
2023 NFL Draft
(April 27 - April 29, 2023)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1 1 Bryce Young QB Carolina Panthers
1 3 3 Will Anderson Jr. LB Houston Texans
1 12 12 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Detroit Lions
2 14 45 Brian Branch S Detroit Lions
3 2 65 Tyler Steen OG Philadelphia Eagles
3 7 70 Byron Young DT Las Vegas Raiders
3 32 95 Jordan Battle S Cincinnati Bengals
3 38 101 Cameron Latu TE San Francisco 49ers
5 33 167 Henry To'oTo'o LB Houston Texans
7 7 224 DeMarcco Hellams S Atlanta Falcons
2022 NFL Draft
(April 28 - April 30, 2022)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 7 7 Evan Neal OT New York Giants
1 12 12 Jameson Williams WR Detroit Lions
2 12 44 John Metchie III WR Houston Texans
2 15 47 Phidarian Mathis DT Washington Commanders
3 11 75 Christian Harris LB Houston Texans
3 34 98 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Washington Commanders
4 14 119 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Baltimore Ravens
2021 NFL Draft
(April 29 - May 1, 2021)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 6 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Miami Dolphins
1 9 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Denver Broncos
1 10 10 DeVonta Smith WR Philadelphia Eagles
1 15 15 Mac Jones QB New England Patriots
1 17 17 Alex Leatherwood OT Las Vegas Raiders
1 24 24 Najee Harris RB Pittsburgh Steelers
2 5 37 Landon Dickerson CB Philadelphia Eagles
2 6 38 Christian Barmore DT New England Patriots
6 9 193 Deonte Brown OG Carolina Panthers
6 38 222 Thomas Fletcher LS Carolina Panthers
2020 NFL Draft
(April 23 - 25, 2020)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 5 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Miami Dolphins
1 10 10 Jedrick Wills OT Cleveland Browns
1 12 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Las Vegas Raiders
1 15 15 Jerry Jeudy WR Denver Broncos
2 4 36 Xavier McKinney S New York Giants
2 19 51 Trevon Diggs CB Dallas Cowboys
2 21 53 *Jalen Hurts QB Philadelphia Eagles
2 24 56 Raekwon Davis DT Miami Dolphins
3 20 84 Terrell Lewis LB Los Angeles Rams
3 23 87 Anfernee Jennings LB New England Patriots
2019 NFL Draft
(April 25 - 27, 2019)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 3 3 Quinnen Williams DT New York Jets
1 11 11 Jonah Williams OT Cincinnati Bengals
1 24 24 Josh Jacobs RB Oakland Raiders
2 18 50 Irv Smith Jr. TE Minnesota Vikings
3 23 87 Damien Harris RB New England Patriots
4 13 115 Christian Miller LB Carolina Panthers
5 1 139 Deionte Thompson S Arizona Cardinals
5 15 153 Ross Pierschbacher C Washington Redskins
5 17 155 Mack Wilson LB Cleveland Browns
6 19 192 Isaiah Buggs DT Pittsburgh Steelers
2018 NFL Draft
(April 26 - 28, 2018)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 11 11 Minkah Fitzpatrick S Miami Dolphins
1 13 13 Da'Ron Payne DT Washington Redskins
1 22 22 Rashaan Evans LB Tennessee Titans
1 26 26 Calvin Ridley WR Atlanta Falcons
3 29 93 Ronnie Harrison S Jacksonville Jaguars
4 14 114 Da'Shawn Hand DE Detroit Lions
4 18 118 Anthony Averett CB Baltimore Ravens
5 35 172 JK Scott P Green Bay Packers
6 23 197 Shaun Dion Hamilton LB Washington Redskins
6 41 215 Bradley Bozeman C Baltimore Ravens
7 18 236 Bo Scarbrough RB Dallas Cowboys
7 28 246 Joshua Frazier DT Pittsburgh Steelers
2017 NFL Draft
(April 27 - 29, 2017)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 16 16 Marlon Humphrey CB Baltimore Ravens
1 17 17 Jonathan Allen DE Washington Redskins
1 19 19 O.J. Howard TE Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 31 31 Reuben Foster LB San Francisco 49ers
2 2 34 Cam Robinson OT Jacksonville Jaguars
2 17 49 Ryan Anderson LB Washington Redskins
2 23 55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT New York Giants
3 14 78 Tim Williams LB Baltimore Ravens
3 15 79 ArDarius Stewart WR New York Jets
4 5 112 Eddie Jackson S Chicago Bears
2016 NFL Draft
(April 28 - 30, 2016)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 18 18 Ryan Kelly C Indianapolis Colts
2 10 41 Reggie Ragland LB Buffalo Bills
2 14 45 Derrick Henry RB Tennessee Titans
2 15 46 A'Shawn Robinson DT Detroit Lions
2 18 49 Jarran Reed DT Seattle Seahawks
2 29 60 Cyrus Jones CB New England Patriots
3 10 73 Kenyan Drake RB Miami Dolphins
2015 NFL Draft
(April 30 - May 2, 2015)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 4 4 Amari Cooper WR Oakland Raiders
2 1 33 Landon Collins S New York Giants
2 4 36 T.J. Yeldon RB Jacksonville Jaguars
4 9 108 Jalston Fowler RB Tennessee Titans
4 13 112 Arie Kouandjio G Washington Redskins
7 11 228 Austin Shepherd T Minnesota Vikings
7 36 253 Xzavier Dickson LB New England Patriots
2014 NFL Draft
(May 8 - 10, 2014)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 17 17 C.J. Mosley LB Baltimore Ravens
1 21 21 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix S Green Bay Packers
2 12 44 Cyrus Kouandjio T Buffalo Bills
4 23 123 Kevin Norwood WR Seattle Seahawks
5 20 160 Ed Stinson DE Arizona Cardinals
5 24 164 AJ McCarron QB Cincinnati Bengals
5 27 167 Vinnie Sunseri S New Orleans Saints
6 1 177 Jeoffrey Pagan DE Houston Texans
2013 NFL Draft
(April 25 - 27, 2013)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 9 9 Dee Milliner CB New York Jets
1 10 10 Chance Warmack G Tennessee Titans
1 11 11 D.J. Fluker DL San Diego Chargers
2 29 61 Eddie Lacy RB Green Bay Packers
4 2 99 Nico Johnson LB Kansas City Chiefs
4 16 113 Barrett Jones G St. Louis Rams
5 4 137 Jesse Williams DT Seattle Seahawks
5 24 157 Quinton Dial DE San Francisco 49ers
7 5 211 Michael Williams TE Detroit Lions
2012 NFL Draft
(April 26 - 28, 2012)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 3 3 Trent Richardson RB Cleveland Browns
1 7 7 Mark Barron S Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 17 17 Dre Kirkpatrick CB Cincinnati Bengals
1 25 25 Dont'a Hightower LB New England Patriots
2 3 35 Courtney Upshaw LB Baltimore Ravens
5 1 136 Josh Chapman DT Indianapolis Colts
5 11 146 DeQuan Menzie CB Kansas City Chiefs
7 40 247 Brad Smelley TE Cleveland Browns
2011 NFL Draft
(April 28 - 30, 2011)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 3 3 Marcell Dareus DT Buffalo Bills
1 6 6 Julio Jones WR Atlanta Falcons
1 25 25 James Carpenter T Seattle Seahawks
1 28 28 Mark Ingram II RB New Orleans Saints
7 5 208 Greg McElroy QB New York Jets
2010 NFL Draft
(April 22 - 24, 2010)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 8 8 Rolando McClain LB Oakland Raiders
1 20 20 Kareem Jackson CB Houston Texans
2 18 50 Javier Arenas CB Kansas City Chiefs
2 25 57 Terrence Cody DT Baltimore Ravens
3 34 98 Mike Johnson G Atlanta Falcons
7 4 211 Marquis Johnson S St. Louis Rams
7 40 247 Brandon Deaderick LB New England Patriots
2009 NFL Draft
(April 25 - 26, 2009)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 6 6 Andre Smith T Cincinnati Bengals
3 10 74 Glen Coffee RB San Francisco 49ers
3 13 77 Antoine Caldwell C Houston Texans
3 31 95 Rashad Johnson S Arizona Cardinals
2008 NFL Draft
(April 26 - 27, 2008)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
None
2007 NFL Draft
(April 28 - 29, 2007)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
4 38 137 Le'Ron McClain RB Baltimore Ravens
7 36 245 Kenneth Darby RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 45 "255 "Mr. Irrelevant" Ramzee Robinson CB Detroit Lions
2006 NFL Draft
(April 29 - 30, 2006)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 1 33 DeMeco Ryans LB Houston Texans
2 11 43 Roman Harper S New Orleans Saints
3 21 85 Brodie Croyle QB Kansas City Chiefs
5 26 158 Charlie Peprah S New York Giants
5 27 159 Mark Anderson DE Chicago Bears
2005 NFL Draft
(April 23 - 24, 2005)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
3 15 79 Evan Mathis G Carolina Panthers
5 28 164 Wesley Britt OT San Diego Chargers
6 4 178 Anthony Bryant DT Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 21 235 Cornelius Wortham LB Seattle Seahawks
2004 NFL Draft
(April 24 - 25, 2004)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 14 46 Justin Smiley G San Francisco 49ers
2 25 57 Antwan Odom DE Tennessee Titans
6 6 171 Triandos Luke WR Denver Broncos
7 21 222 Derrick Pope LB Miami Dolphins
2003 NFL Draft
(April 26 - 27, 2003)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
4 12 109 Jarret Johnson DT Baltimore Ravens
5 6 141 Kenny King DT Arizona Cardinals
5 10 145 Kindal Moorehead DE Carolina Panthers
6 29 202 Waine Bacon CB Atlanta Falcons
7 21 235 Ahmaad Galloway RB Denver Broncos
2002 NFL Draft
(April 20 - 21, 2002)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
3 4 69 Saleem Rasheed LB San Francisco 49ers
5 14 149 Jason McAddley WR Arizona Cardinals
5 20 155 Terry Jones, Jr. TE Baltimore Ravens
5 27 162 Freddie Milons WR Philadelphia Eagles
2001 NFL Draft
(April 21 - 22, 2001)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 25 56 Tony Dixon S Dallas Cowboys
3 19 81 Kenny Smith DT New Orleans Saints
5 25 156 Shawn Draper OT Miami Dolphins
2000 NFL Draft
(April 15 - 16, 2000)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 3 3 Chris Samuels T Washington Redskins
1 19 19 Shaun Alexander RB Seattle Seahawks
2 11 42 Cornelius Griffin DT New York Giants
1999 NFL Draft
(April 17 - 18, 1999)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 26 26 Fernando Bryant CB Jacksonville Jaguars
1998 NFL Draft
(April 18 - 19, 1998)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 25 54 Rod Rutledge TE New England Patriots
4 8 100 Michael Myers DT Dallas Cowboys
4 25 117 Deshea Townsend CB Pittsburgh Steelers
4 30 122 Curtis Alexander RB Denver Broncos
1997 NFL Draft
(April 19 - 20, 1997)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 20 20 Dwayne Rudd LB Minnesota Vikings
5 7 137 Patrick Hape TE Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 35 236 Ralph Staten LB Baltimore Ravens
1996 NFL Draft
(April 20 - 21, 1996)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
3 23 84 Shannon Brown DT Atlanta Falcons
4 12 107 Kendrick Burton DE Houston Oilers
4 34 129 Brad Ford CB Detroit Lions
6 30 197 Tony Johnson TE Philadelphia Eagles
6 37 204 Toderick Malone WR New Orleans Saints
1995 NFL Draft
(April 22 - 23, 1995)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 14 46 Sherman Williams RB Dallas Cowboys
4 4 102 Sam Shade S Cincinnati Bengals
4 10 108 Dameian Jeffries DE New Orleans Saints
5 26 160 Jay Barker QB Green Bay Packers
7 17 225 Bryne Diehl P New York Giants
1994 NFL Draft
(April 24 - 25, 1994)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 9 9 Antonio Langham CB Cleveland Browns
2 6 35 Kevin Lee WR New England Patriots
2 11 40 David Palmer WR Minnesota Vikings
2 31 60 Jeremy Nunley DE Houston Oilers
5 28 159 Roosevelt Patterson G Los Angeles Raiders
7 26 220 Lemanski Hall LB Houston Oilers
1993 NFL Draft
(April 25 - 26, 1993)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 5 5 John Copeland DE Cincinnati Bengals
1 6 6 Eric Curry DE Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 29 29 George Teague S Green Bay Packers
3 6 62 Antonio London LB Detroit Lions
4 10 94 Derrick Lassic RB Dallas Cowboys
6 23 163 Derrick Oden LB Philadelphia Eagles
1992 NFL Draft
(April 26 -27, 1992)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 48 48 Siran Stacy RB Philadelphia Eagles
3 71 71 Kevin Turner RB New England Patriots
8 218 218 Robert Stewart DT New Orleans Saints
10 277 277 Mark McMillian CB Philadelphia Eagles
1991 NFL Draft
(April 21 - 22, 1991)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 9 36 George Thornton DT San Diego Chargers
10 26 276 Byron Holdbrooks DT San Francisco 49ers
11 18 296 Efrum Thomas CB Pittsburgh Steelers
1990 NFL Draft
(April 22 - 23, 1990)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 4 4 Keith McCants LB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 7 144 John Mangum S Chicago Bears
10 22 270 Thomas Rayam DT Washington Redskins
1989 Supplemental NFL Draft
(July 7, 1989)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 - - Bobby Humphrey RB Denver Broncos
1989 NFL Draft
(April 23 - 24, 1989)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 4 4 Derrick Thomas LB Kansas City Chiefs
5 24 136 Greg Gilbert LB Chicago Bears
6 7 146 Chris Mohr P Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 19 158 Howard Cross TE New York Giants
7 21 188 George Bethune LB Los Angeles Rams
1988 NFL Draft
(April 24 - 25, 1988)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
7 2 167 Kerry Goode RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 19 184 Bo Wright RB Buffalo Bills
8 1 194 Phillip Brown LB Atlanta Falcons
1987 NFL Draft
(April 28 - 29, 1987)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 2 2 Cornelius Bennett LB Indianapolis Colts
6 2 142 Freddie Robinson S Indianapolis Colts
6 16 156 Greg Richardson WR Minnesota Vikings
7 1 169 Curt Jarvis DT Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 6 229 Wayne Davis LB St. Louis Cardinals
9 8 231 Wes Neighbors C Houston Oilers
10 2 253 Chris Goode CB Indianapolis Colts
12 6 313 Mike Shula QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1986 NFL Draft
(April 29 - April 30, 1986)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 4 4 Jon Hand DE Indianapolis Colts
2 12 39 Larry Roberts DE San Francisco 49ers
6 2 140 Thornton Chandler TE Dallas Cowboys
6 25 163 Brent Sowell DT Miami Dolphins
1985 NFL Draft
(April 30 - May 1, 1985)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 25 25 Emanuel King DE Cincinnati Bengals
3 19 75 Ricky Moore RB San Francisco 49ers
1984 NFL Supplemental Draft of USFL and CFL Players
(June 5, 1984)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 9 9 Joey Jones WR Atlanta Falcons
3 14 70 Walter Lewis QB New England Patriots
1984 NFL Draft
(May 1 - 2, 1984)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
4 25 109 Joe Carter RB Miami Dolphins
7 6 174 Jesse Bendross WR San Diego Chargers
1983 NFL Draft
(April 26 - 27, 1983)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 16 16 Mike Pitts DE Atlanta Falcons
3 16 72 Jeremiah Castille CB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 9 121 Steve Mott C Detroit Lions
12 2 309 Robbie Jones LB New York Giants
1982 NFL Draft
(April 27 - 28, 1982)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
3 10 65 Benny Perrin S St. Louis Cardinals
8 15 210 Thomas Boyd LB Green Bay Packers
9 23 246 Warren Lyles DT San Diego Chargers
1981 NFL Draft
(April 28 - 29, 1981)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 5 5 E.J. Junior LB St. Louis Cardinals
5 6 117 Byron Braggs DT Green Bay Packers
7 14 180 Billy Jackson RB Kansas City Chiefs
10 5 253 James Mallard WR St. Louis Cardinals
12 9 313 Major Ogilvie RB San Francisco 49ers
1980 NFL Draft
(April 29 - 30, 1980)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 21 21 Don McNeal CB Miami Dolphins
2 20 48 Dwight Stephenson C Miami Dolphins
6 25 163 Wayne Hamilton LB San Diego Chargers
7 4 169 Buddy Aydelette T Green Bay Packers
8 7 200 Ken Harris RB New York Giants
9 26 247 Steve Whitman RB San Diego Chargers
1979 NFL Draft
(May 3 - 4, 1979)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 6 6 Barry Krauss LB Baltimore Colts
1 14 14 Marty Lyons DE New York Jets
3 5 61 Tony Nathan RB Miami Dolphins
7 19 184 Rich Wingo LB Green Bay Packers
9 26 246 Jeff Rutledge QB Los Angeles Rams
1978 NFL Draft
(May 2 - 3, 1978)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 18 18 Bob Cryder G New England Patriots
1 23 23 Ozzie Newsome TE Cleveland Browns
2 2 30 Johnny Davis RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 6 284 Terry Jones DT Green Bay Packers
1977 NFL Draft
(May 3 - 4, 1977)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 12 40 Bob Baumhower DT Miami Dolphins
3 1 56 Charley Hannah DE Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 20 159 Paul Harris LB Pittsburgh Steelers
8 17 212 Calvin Culliver RB Denver Broncos
1976 NFL Draft
(April 8 - 9, 1976)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 6 6 Richard Todd QB New York Jets
4 16 108 Wayne Rhodes S Chicago Bears
5 7 131 Woodrow Lowe LB San Diego Chargers
5 14 138 Willie Shelby RB Cincinnati Bengals
10 25 290 Leroy Cook DE Dallas Cowboys
12 22 340 Joe Dale Harris WR Cincinnati Bengals
1975 NFL Draft
(January 28 - 29, 1975)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
3 1 53 Mike Washington CB Baltimore Colts
8 13 195 Ricky Davis S Cincinnati Bengals
1974 NFL Draft
(January 29 - 30, 1974)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 9 9 Wilbur Jackson RB San Francisco 49ers
3 2 54 Wayne Wheeler WR Chicago Bears
6 8 138 Mike Raines DT San Francisco 49ers
8 5 187 Greg Gantt K New York Jets
16 2 392 Buddy Brown G New York Giants
1973 NFL Draft
(January 30 - 31, 1973)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 4 4 John Hannah G New England Patriots
7 18 201 John Mitchell LB San Francisco 49ers
12 23 309 Jim Krapf G Oakland Raiders
1972 NFL Draft
(February 1 - 2, 1972)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
3 10 62 Johnny Musso RB Chicago Bears
11 6 266 David Bailey WR Green Bay Packers
15 22 386 Robin Parkhouse LB Baltimore Colts
16 21 411 Steve Higginbotham S Washington Redskins
1971 NFL Draft
(January 28 - 29, 1971)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
6 10 140 Scott Hunter QB Green Bay Packers
1970 NFL Draft
(January 27 - 28, 1970)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
None
1969 NFL Draft
(January 28 - 29, 1969)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
10 26 260 Mike Hall LB New York Jets
16 22 412 Bill Davis LB Oakland Raiders
1968 NFL Draft
(January 30 - 31, 1968)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 20 20 Dennis Homan WR Dallas Cowboys
2 25 52 Kenny Stabler QB Oakland Raiders
12 20 320 Bobby Johns S Kansas City Chiefs
1967 AFL-NFL Combined Draft
(March 14 - 15, 1967)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 26 26 Leslie "Les" Kelley RB New Orleans Saints
4 2 82 Louis Thompson DT New York Giants
4 11 91 Wayne Trimble S San Francisco 49ers
9 9 19 Cecil Dowdy LB Cleveland Browns
1966 NFL Draft
(November 27, 1965)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
7 15 110 Ray Perkins WR Baltimore Colts
11 1 156 Steve Sloan QB Atlanta Falcons
15 1 216 Tom Tolleson WR Atlanta Falcons
15 11 226 Steve Bowman RB New York Giants
16 13 243 David Ray E Cleveland Browns
1966 AFL Draft
(November 28, 1965)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
17 5 150 Tom Tolleson WR New York Jets
20 7 179 Steve Bowman B Oakland Raiders
1965 NFL Draft
(November 28, 1964)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 12 12 Joe Namath QB St. Louis Cardinals
3 12 40 Ray Ogden E St. Louis Cardinals
9 8 120 Frank McClendon T Minnesota Vikings
10 5 131 Gaylon McCullough C Dallas Cowboys
11 12 152 Bud French B St. Louis Cardinals
1965 AFL Draft
(November 28, 1964)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1 1 Joe Namath QB New York Jets
8 2 58 Ray Ogden E Houston Oilers
19 3 147 Frank McClendon T Oakland Raiders
1964 NFL Draft
(December 2, 1963)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
5 5 61 Benny Nelson RB/DB Detroit Lions
5 13 69 Steve Wright T Green Bay Packers
11 11 151 Eddie Versprille RB Cleveland Browns
1964 AFL Draft
(November 30, 1963)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
8 3 59 Steve Wright T New York Jets
12 6 94 Benny Nelson RB/DB Houston Oilers
1963 NFL Draft
(December 3, 1962)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 6 6 Lee Roy Jordan LB Dallas Cowboys
2 10 24 Butch Wilson B Baltimore Colts
3 5 33 Mike Fracchia B St. Louis Cardinals
1963 AFL Draft
(December 1, 1962)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 6 14 Lee Roy Jordan LB Boston Patriots
6 1 41 Butch Wilson B Oakland Raiders
7 7 55 Dick Williamson E Boston Patriots
1962 NFL Draft
(December 4, 1961)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
4 1 43 Billy Neighbors T Washington Redskins
5 13 69 Bill Rice E St. Louis Cardinals
16 1 211 Tommy Brooker E Washington Redskins
16 9 219 Ray Abruzzese RB Baltimore Colts
1962 AFL Draft
(December 2, 1961 and December 16, 1961)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
5 7 39 Bill Rice E Houston Oilers
6 6 46 Billy Neighbors T Boston Patriots
17 3 131 Tommy Brooker E Dallas Texans
23 4 180 Ray Abruzzese RB Buffalo Bills
24 3 187 Pat Trammell QB Dallas Texans
1961 NFL Expansion Draft
(January 26, 1961)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
- - - Ed Culpepper DT "Minnesota Vikings (From St. Louis Cardinals)
1961 NFL Draft
(December 27 - 28, 1960)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
None
1961 AFL Draft
(November 23 - December 5, 1960)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
None
1960 NFL Expansion Draft
(March 13, 1960)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
- - - Bobby Luna B "Dallas Cowboys
(from Pittsburgh Steelers)
1960 NFL Draft
(November 30, 1959)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
None
1960 AFL Draft
(November 22 - December 2, 1959)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 - - Gary O'Steen B Houston Oilers
1 - - Chuck Allen T New York Titans
2 - - Don Cochran T Houston Oilers
1959 NFL Draft
(December 2, 1958 (Rounds 1 - 4) and January 21, 1959 (Rounds 5 - 30))
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
7 1 73 Bobby Jackson B Green Bay Packers
30 10 358 Dave Sington T New York Giants
1958 NFL Draft
(December 2, 1957 (Rounds 1- 4 and January 28, 1958 (Rounds 5 - 30))
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
9 6 103 Jim Loftin B Detroit Lions
1957 NFL Draft
(November 26, 1956 (Rounds 1 - 4) and January 31, 1957 (Rounds 5 - 30))
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
9 6 103 Don Comstock B Cleveland Browns
12 7 140 Fred Sington Jr. T San Francisco 49ers
1956 NFL Draft
(November 28, 1955 (Rounds 1 - 3) and January 17 - 18, 1956 (Rounds 4 - 30))
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
14 2 159 Jim Emmons T Pittsburgh Steelers
16 7 188 Curtis Lynch T Green Bay Packers
17 7 200 Bart Starr QB Green Bay Packers
27 5 318 Al Ellett T Philadelphia Eagles
29 3 340 Wes Thompson T Pittsburgh Steelers
30 9 358 Jim Buckler G Chicago Bears
1955 NFL Draft
(January 27 – 28, 1955)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
5 5 54 George Mason T Pittsburgh Steelers
6 6 67 Tom "Corky" Tharp B Los Angeles Rams
6 8 69 Bobby Luna B San Francisco 49ers
9 4 101 Ed Culpepper T Green Bay Packers
23 8 273 Cecil Ingram B Philadelphia Eagles
1954 NFL Draft
(January 28, 1954)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
7 10 83 Sid Youngelman T San Francisco 49ers
10 1 110 Tommy Lewis B Chicago Cardinals
12 2 135 Bill Oliver B Green Bay Packers
25 2 291 John Smalley T Green Bay Packers
26 1 302 Ralph Carrigan C Chicago Cardinals
1953 NFL Draft
(January 22, 1953)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 8 8 Bobby Marlow B New York Giants
8 2 87 Jerry Watford T Chicago Cardinals
8 7 92 Jess Richardson T Philadelphia Eagles
21 3 244 Joe Curtis E Chicago Cardinals
21 6 247 Bob Conway B Green Bay Packers
23 8 273 Travis Hunt T San Francisco 49ers
29 10 347 Clell Hobson B Cleveland Browns
1952 NFL Draft
(January 17, 1952)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
8 10 95 Billy Shipp T New York Giants
26 5 306 Bobby Wilson B Pittsburgh Steelers
28 3 328 Harold Lutz E Chicago Cardinals
1951 NFL Draft
(January 18 - 19, 1951)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 9 9 Clarence "Butch" Avinger B Pittsburgh Steelers
2 1 15 Eddie Salem B Washington Redskins
6 11 73 Herb Hannah T New York Giants
8 8 94 Larry Lauer C New York Yanks
12 8 143 Al Lary E New York Yanks
14 6 165 Mike Mizerany G Pittsburgh Steelers
22 2 257 Elliott Speed C Washington Redskins
25 7 298 Tommy Calvin B Pittsburgh Steelers
1950 NFL Draft
(January 20 - 21, 1950)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
19 5 240 Ed White E Washington Redskins
26 2 328 Red Noonan B New York Bulldogs
1949 NFL Draft
(December 21, 1948)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
7 9 70 Jim Cain E Chicago Cardinals
10 5 96 Bob Hood E Pittsburgh Steelers
12 3 114 Roy "Rebel" Steiner E Green Bay Packers
16 7 158 Dick Flowers T Washington Redskins
20 4 195 Pat O'Sullivan C New York Giants
1948 NFL Draft
(December 19, 1947)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1 1 Harry Gilmer QB Washington Redskins
1 4 4 Lowell Tew B Washington Redskins
1 5 5 Vaughn Mancha C Boston Yanks
5 9 34 John Woznick G Pittsburgh Steelers
10 9 84 Ray Richeson G Philadelphia Eagles
23 2 207 Roy "Rebel" Steiner E Detroit Lions
1947 NFL Draft
(December 16, 1946)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
24 1 216 Bill Capenhead B Detroit Lions
1946 NFL Draft
(January 14, 1946)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
8 1 61 Phil Tinsley E Chicago Cardinals
16 5 145 Nick Terizzi T New York Giants
26 10 250 D.J. Gambrell C Los Angeles Rams
29 9 279 Fay Mills T Washington Redskins
1945 NFL Draft
(April 8, 1945)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
8 5 70 Johnny August B Cleveland Rams
13 5 125 Jack Aland T Cleveland Rams
14 2 133 Hal Self B Brooklyn Tigers
17 6 170 Bobby Tom Jenkins B Washington Redskins
18 6 181 Jim McWhorter B Detroit Lions
23 9 239 Norm "Monk" Mosley B Philadelphia Eagles
25 6 258 Jack Green G Chicago Bears
30 5 312 Charley Compton T Cleveland Rams
31 4 322 Ken Reese B Philadelphia Eagles
32 5 329 John Staples G New York Giants
1944 NFL Draft
(April 19, 1944)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
9 2 78 Mitch Olenski T Brooklyn Tigers
9 6 82 Don Whitmire T Green Bay Packers
13 6 126 Bill Baughman C Green Bay Packers
22 2 221 Ted Cook E Brooklyn Tigers
27 5 279 Andy Bires E New York Giants
27 8 282 Jack McKewan T Chicago Bears
1943 NFL Draft
(April 8, 1943)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
4 3 28 Joe Domanovich C Brooklyn Dodgers
5 3 33 George Hecht G Chicago Cardinals
8 10 70 Tony Leon G Washington Redskins
14 2 122 George Weeks E Philadelphia Eagles
14 5 125 Sam Sharp E Cleveland Rams
15 2 132 Russ Craft B Philadelphia Eagles
25 6 236 Dave Brown B New York Giants
29 4 274 Al Sabo B Brooklyn Dodgers
1942 NFL Draft
(December 22, 1941)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
9 9 79 Noah Langdale T Green Bay Packers
14 3 123 John Wyhonic G Philadelphia Eagles
18 10 170 Holt Rast E Chicago Bears
19 4 174 Jimmy Nelson B Chicago Cardinals
1941 NFL Draft
(December 10, 1940)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
3 10 25 Fred Davis T Washington Redskins
7 8 58 Hal Newman E Brooklyn Dodgers
10 10 90 Ed Hickerson G Washington Redskins
1940 NFL Draft
(December 9, 1939)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
4 5 30 Bob Wood T Cleveland Rams
5 4 34 Walt Merrill T Brooklyn Dodgers
11 3 93 Cary Cox C Pittsburgh Steelers
15 8 138 Haywood Sanford E Washington Redskins
1939 NFL Draft
(December 9, 1938)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
3 8 23 Charley Holm B Washington Redskins
9 3 73 Lew Bostick G Cleveland Rams
1938 NFL Draft
(December 12, 1937)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 3 13 Joe Kilgrow B Brooklyn Dodgers
7 3 53 Leroy Monsky G Brooklyn Dodgers
1937 NFL Draft
(December 12, 1936)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
2 4 14 Arthur "Tarzan" White G New York Giants
1936 NFL Draft
(February 8, 1936)
Round Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 2 2 Riley Smith B Boston Redskins
4 4 31 Paul "Bear" Bryant E Brooklyn Dodgers
5 8 44 Kavanaugh Francis C Detroit Lions
Bama in the NFL: Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
Alabama Players Drafted by Position
Quarterback
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2023 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 1 1 1
2021 Mac Jones New England Patriots 1 15 15
2020 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 1 5 5
2020 *Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 2 21 53
2014 AJ McCarron Cincinnati Bengals 5 24 164
2011 Greg McElroy New York Jets 7 5 208
2006 Brodie Croyle Kansas City Chiefs 3 21 85
1995 Jay Barker Green Bay Packers 5 26 160
1987 Mike Shula Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 6 313
1984 (Supplemental) Walter Lewis New England Patriots 3 14 70
1979 Jeff Rutledge Los Angeles Rams 9 26 246
1976 Richard Todd New York Jets 1 6 6
1971 Scott Hunter Green Bay Packers 6 10 140
1968 Kenny Stabler Oakland Raiders 2 25 52
1966 Steve Sloan Atlanta Falcons 11 1 156
1965 (NFL) Joe Namath St. Louis Cardinals 1 12 12
1965 (AFL) Joe Namath New York Jets 1 1 1
1962 (AFL) Pat Trammell Dallas Texans 24 3 187
1956 Bart Starr Green Bay Packers 17 7 200
1948 Harry Gilmer Washington Redskins 1 1 1
Running Back
(Does not include players listed as ""Back"" before 1967)
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2024 Jase McClellan Atlanta Falcons 5 10 186
2023 Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions 1 12 12
2022 Brian Robinson Jr. Washington Commanders 3 34 98
2021 Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers 1 24 24
2019 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders 1 24 24
2019 Damien Harris New England Patriots 3 23 87
2018 Bo Scarbrough Dallas Cowboys 7 18 236
2016 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 2 14 45
2016 Kenyan Drake Miami Dolphins 3 10 73
2015 T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville Jaguars 2 4 36
2015 Jalston Fowler Tennessee Titans 4 9 108
2013 Eddie Lacy Green Bay Packers 2 29 61
2012 Trent Richardson Cleveland Browns 1 3 3
2011 Mark Ingram II New Orleans Saints 1 28 28
2009 Glen Coffee San Francisco 49ers 3 10 74
2007 Le'Ron McClain Baltimore Ravens 4 38 137
2007 Kenneth Darby Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 36 245
2003 Ahmaad Galloway Denver Broncos 7 21 235
2000 Shaun Alexander Seattle Seahawks 1 19 19
1998 Curtis Alexander Denver Broncos 4 30 122
1995 Sherman Williams Dallas Cowboys 2 14 46
1993 Derrick Lassic Dallas Cowboys 4 10 94
1992 Siran Stacy Philadelphia Eagles 2 48 48
1992 Kevin Turner New England Patriots 3 71 71
1989 Supplemental Draft" Bobby Humphrey Denver Broncos 1 - -
1988 Kerry Goode Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 2 167
1988 Bo Wright Buffalo Bills 7 19 184
1985 Ricky Moore San Francisco 49ers 3 19 75
1984 Joe Carter Miami Dolphins 4 25 109
1981 Billy Jackson Kansas City Chiefs 7 14 180
1981 Major Ogilvie San Francisco 49ers 12 9 313
1980 Ken Harris New York Giants 8 7 200
1980 Steve Whitman San Diego Chargers 9 26 247
1979 Tony Nathan Miami Dolphins 3 5 61
1978 Johnny Davis Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 2 30
1977 Calvin Culliver Denver Broncos 8 17 212
1976 Willie Shelby Cincinnati Bengals 5 14 138
1974 Wilbur Jackson San Francisco 49ers 1 9 9
1972 Johnny Musso Chicago Bears 3 10 62
1967 Leslie "Les" Kelley New Orleans Saints 1 26 26
1966 Steve Bowman New York Giants 15 11 226
1964 Benny Nelson Detroit Lions 5 5 61
1964 Eddie Versprille Cleveland Browns 11 11 151
1964 (AFL) Benny Nelson Houston Oilers 12 6 94
1962 Ray Abruzzese Baltimore Colts 16 9 219
1962 (AFL) Ray Abruzzese Buffalo Bills 23 4 180
Wide Receiver
(Does not include players listed as "End" before 1967)
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2024 Jermaine Burton Cincinnati Bengals 3 16 80
2022 Jameson Williams Detroit Lions 1 12 12
2022 John Metchie III Houston Texans 2 12 44
2021 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 1 6 6
2021 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles 1 10 10
2020 Henry Ruggs III Las Vegas Raiders 1 12 12
2020 Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos 1 15 15
2018 Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons 1 26 26
2017 ArDarius Stewart New York Jets 3 15 79
2015 Amari Cooper Oakland Raiders 1 4 4
2014 Kevin Norwood Seattle Seahawks 4 23 123
2011 Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons 1 6 6
2004 Triandos Luke Denver Broncos 6 6 171
2002 Jason McAddley Arizona Cardinals 5 14 149
2002 Freddie Milons Philadelphia Eagles 5 27 162
1996 Toderick Malone New Orleans Saints 6 37 204
1994 Kevin Lee New England Patriots 2 6 35
1994 David Palmer Minnesota Vikings 2 11 40
1987 Greg Richardson Minnesota Vikings 6 16 156
1984 Supplemental Draft" Joey Jones Atlanta Falcons 1 9 9
1984 Jesse Bendross San Diego Chargers 7 6 174
1981 James Mallard St. Louis Cardinals 10 5 253
1976 Joe Dale Harris Cincinnati Bengals 12 22 340
1974 Wayne Wheeler Chicago Bears 3 2 54
1972 David Bailey Green Bay Packers 11 6 266
1968 Dennis Homan Dallas Cowboys 1 20 20
1966 Ray Perkins Baltimore Colts 7 15 110
1966 Tom Tolleson New York Jets 15 1 216
Tight End
(Does not include players listed as "End" before 1967)
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2023 Cameron Latu San Francisco 49ers 3 38 101
2019 Irv Smith Jr. Minnesota Vikings 2 18 50
2017 O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 19 19
2013 Michael Williams Detroit Lions 7 5 211
2012 Brad Smelley Cleveland Browns 7 40 247
2002 Terry Jones, Jr. Baltimore Ravens 5 20 155
1998 Rod Rutledge New England Patriots 2 25 54
1997 Patrick Hape Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 7 137
1996 Tony Johnson Philadelphia Eagles 6 30 197
1989 Howard Cross New York Giants 6 19 158
1986 Thornton Chandler Dallas Cowboys 6 2 140
1978 Ozzie Newsome Cleveland Browns 1 23 23
Offensive Tackle
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2024 JC Latham Tennessee Titans 1 7 7
2022 Evan Neal New York Giants 1 7 7
2021 Alex Leatherwood Las Vegas Raiders 1 17 17
2020 Jedrick Wills Cleveland Browns 1 10 10
2019 Jonah Williams Cincinnati Bengals 1 11 11
2017 Cam Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars 2 2 34
2015 Austin Shepherd Minnesota Vikings 7 11 228
2014 Cyrus Kouandjio Buffalo Bills 2 12 44
2013 D.J. Fluker San Diego Chargers 1 11 11
2011 James Carpenter Seattle Seahawks 1 25 25
2009 Andre Smith Cincinnati Bengals 1 6 6
2005 Wesley Britt San Diego Chargers 5 28 164
2001 Shawn Draper Miami Dolphins 5 25 156
2000 Chris Samuels Washington Redskins 1 3 3
1980 Buddy Aydelette Green Bay Packers 7 4 169
1965 Frank McClendon Minnesota Vikings 9 8 120
1965 (AFL) Frank McClendon Oakland Raiders 19 3 147
1964 Steve Wright Green Bay Packers 5 13 69
1962 Billy Neighbors Washington Redskins 4 1 43
1960 (AFL) Chuck Allen New York Titans 1 - -
1960 (AFL) Don Cochran Houston Oilers 2 - -
1959 Dave Sington New York Giants 30 10 358
1957 Fred Sington Jr. San Francisco 49ers 12 7 140
1956 Jim Emmons Pittsburgh Steelers 14 2 159
1956 Curtis Lynch Green Bay Packers 16 7 188
1956 Al Ellett Philadelphia Eagles 27 5 318
1956 Wes Thompson Pittsburgh Steelers 29 3 340
1955 George Mason Pittsburgh Steelers 5 5 54
1955 Ed Culpepper Green Bay Packers 9 4 101
1954 Sid Youngelman San Francisco 49ers 7 10 83
1954 John Smalley Green Bay Packers 25 2 291
1953 Jerry Watford Chicago Cardinals 8 2 87
1953 Jess Richardson Philadelphia Eagles 8 7 92
1953 Travis Hunt San Francisco 49ers 23 8 273
1952 Billy Shipp New York Giants 8 10 95
1951 Herb Hannah New York Giants 6 11 73
1949 Dick Flowers Washington Redskins 16 7 158
1946 Nick Terizzi New York Giants 16 5 145
1946 Fay Mills Washington Redskins 29 9 279
1945 Jack Aland Cleveland Rams 13 5 125
1945 Charley Compton Cleveland Rams 30 5 312
1944 Mitch Olenski Brooklyn Tigers 9 2 78
1944 Don Whitmire Green Bay Packers 9 6 82
1944 Jack McKewan Chicago Bears 27 8 282
1942 Noah Langdale Green Bay Packers 9 9 79
1941 Fred Davis Washington Redskins 3 10 25
1940 Bob Wood Cleveland Rams 4 5 30
1940 Walt Merrill Brooklyn Dodgers 5 4 34
Offensive Guard
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2023 Anthon Steen Philadelphia Eagles 3 2 65
2021 Deonte Brown Carolina Panthers 6 9 193
2015 Arie Kouandjio Washington Redskins 4 13 112
2013 Chance Warmack Tennessee Titans 1 10 10
2013 Barrett Jones St. Louis Rams 4 16 113
2010 Mike Johnson Atlanta Falcons 3 34 98
2005 Evan Mathis Carolina Panthers 3 15 79
2004 Justin Smiley San Francisco 49ers 2 14 46
1994 Roosevelt Patterson Los Angeles Raiders 5 28 159
1978 Bob Cryder New England Patriots 1 18 18
1974 Buddy Brown New York Giants 16 2 392
1973 John Hannah New England Patriots 1 4 4
1973 Jim Krapf Oakland Raiders 12 23 309
1956 Jim Buckler Chicago Bears 30 9 358
1951 Mike Mizerany Pittsburgh Steelers 14 6 165
1948 John Woznick Pittsburgh Steelers 5 9 34
1948 Ray Richeson Philadelphia Eagles 10 9 84
1945 Jack Green Chicago Bears 25 6 258
1945 John Staples New York Giants 32 5 329
1943 George Hecht Chicago Cardinals 5 3 33
1943 Tony Leon Washington Redskins 8 10 70
1942 John Wyhonic Philadelphia Eagles 14 3 123
1941 Ed Hickerson Washington Redskins 10 10 90
1939 Lew Bostick Cleveland Rams 9 3 73
1938 Leroy Monsky Brooklyn Dodgers 7 3 53
1937 Arthur "Tarzan" White New York Giants 2 4 14
Center
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2021 Landon Dickerson Philadelphia Eagles 2 5 37
2019 Ross Pierschbacher Washington Redskins 5 15 153
2018 Bradley Bozeman Baltimore Ravens 6 41 215
2016 Ryan Kelly Indianapolis Colts 1 18 18
2009 Antoine Caldwell Houston Texans 3 13 77
1987 Wes Neighbors Houston Oilers 9 8 231
1983 Steve Mott Detroit Lions 5 9 121
1980 Dwight Stephenson Miami Dolphins 2 20 48
1965 Gaylon McCullough Dallas Cowboys 10 5 131
1954 Ralph Carrigan Chicago Cardinals 26 1 302
1951 Larry Lauer New York Yanks 8 8 94
1951 Elliott Speed Washington Redskins 22 2 257
1949 Pat O'Sullivan New York Giants 20 4 195
1948 Vaughn Mancha Boston Yanks 1 5 5
1946 D.J. Gambrell Los Angeles Rams 26 10 250
1944 Bill Baughman Green Bay Packers 13 6 126
1943 Joe Domanovich Brooklyn Dodgers 4 3 28
1940 Cary Cox Pittsburgh Steelers 11 3 93
1936 Kavanaugh Francis Detroit Lions 5 8 44
Defensive End
(Does not include players listed as "End" before 1967)
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2018 Da'Shawn Hand Detroit Lions 4 14 114
2017 Jonathan Allen Washington Redskins 1 17 17
2014 Ed Stinson Arizona Cardinals 5 20 160
2014 Jeoffrey Pagan Houston Texans 6 1 177
2013 Quinton Dial San Francisco 49ers 5 24 157
2006 Mark Anderson Chicago Bears 5 27 159
2004 Antwan Odom Tennessee Titans 2 25 57
2003 Kindal Moorehead Carolina Panthers 5 10 145
1996 Kendrick Burton Houston Oilers 4 12 107
1995 Dameian Jeffries New Orleans Saints 4 10 108
1994 Jeremy Nunley Houston Oilers 2 31 60
1993 John Copeland Cincinnati Bengals 1 5 5
1993 Eric Curry Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 6 6
1986 Jon Hand Indianapolis Colts 1 4 4
1986 Larry Roberts San Francisco 49ers 2 12 39
1985 Emanuel King Cincinnati Bengals 1 25 25
1983 Mike Pitts Atlanta Falcons 1 16 16
1979 Marty Lyons New York Jets 1 14 14
1977 Charley Hannah Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 1 56
1976 Leroy Cook Dallas Cowboys 10 25 290
Defensive Tackle
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2024 Justin Eboigbe Los Angeles Chargers 4 5 105
2023 Byron Young Las Vegas Raiders 3 7 70
2022 Phidarian Mathis Washington Commanders 2 15 47
2021 Christian Barmore New England Patriots 2 6 38
2020 Raekwon Davis Miami Dolphins 2 24 56
2019 Quinnen Williams New York Jets 1 3 3
2019 Isaiah Buggs Pittsburgh Steelers 6 19 192
2018 Da'Ron Payne Washington Redskins 1 13 13
2018 Joshua Frazier Pittsburgh Steelers 7 28 246
2017 Dalvin Tomlinson New York Giants 2 23 55
2016 A'Shawn Robinson Detroit Lions 2 15 46
2016 Jarran Reed Seattle Seahawks 2 18 49
2013 Jesse Williams Seattle Seahawks 5 4 137
2012 Josh Chapman Indianapolis Colts 5 1 136
2011 Marcell Dareus Buffalo Bills 1 3 3
2010 Terrence Cody Baltimore Ravens 2 25 57
2005 Anthony Bryant Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 4 178
2003 Jarret Johnson Baltimore Ravens 4 12 109
2003 Kenny King Arizona Cardinals 5 6 141
2001 Kenny Smith New Orleans Saints 3 19 81
2000 Cornelius Griffin New York Giants 2 11 42
1998 Michael Myers Dallas Cowboys 4 8 100
1996 Shannon Brown Atlanta Falcons 3 23 84
1992 Robert Stewart New Orleans Saints 8 218 218
1991 George Thornton San Diego Chargers 2 9 36
1991 Byron Holdbrooks San Francisco 49ers 10 26 276
1990 Thomas Rayam Washington Redskins 10 22 270
1987 Curt Jarvis Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 1 169
1986 Brent Sowell Miami Dolphins 6 25 163
1982 Warren Lyles San Diego Chargers 9 23 246
1981 Byron Braggs Green Bay Packers 5 6 117
1978 Terry Jones Green Bay Packers 11 6 284
1977 Bob Baumhower Miami Dolphins 2 12 40
1974 Mike Raines San Francisco 49ers 6 8 138
1967 Louis Thompson New York Giants 4 2 82
1961 (Expansion) Ed Culpepper Minnesota Vikings
(From St. Louis Cardinals) - - -
Linebacker
(Does not include players listed as "Back" before 1967)
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2024 Dallas Turner Minnesota Vikings 1 17 17
2024 Chris Braswell Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 25 57
2023 Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans 1 3 3
2023 Henry To'oTo'o Houston Texans 5 33 167
2022 Christian Harris Houston Texans 3 11 75
2020 Terrell Lewis Los Angeles Rams 3 20 84
2020 Anfernee Jennings New England Patriots 3 23 87
2019 Christian Miller Carolina Panthers 4 13 115
2019 Mack Wilson Cleveland Browns 5 17 155
2018 Rashaan Evans Tennessee Titans 1 22 22
2018 Shaun Dion Hamilton Washington Redskins 6 23 197
2017 Reuben Foster San Francisco 49ers 1 31 31
2017 Ryan Anderson Washington Redskins 2 17 49
2017 Tim Williams Baltimore Ravens 3 14 78
2016 Reggie Ragland Buffalo Bills 2 10 41
2015 Xzavier Dickson New England Patriots 7 36 253
2014 C.J. Mosley Baltimore Ravens 1 17 17
2013 Nico Johnson Kansas City Chiefs 4 2 99
2012 Dont'a Hightower New England Patriots 1 25 25
2012 Courtney Upshaw Baltimore Ravens 2 3 35
2010 Rolando McClain Oakland Raiders 1 8 8
2010 Brandon Deaderick New England Patriots 7 40 247
2006 DeMeco Ryans Houston Texans 2 1 33
2005 Cornelius Wortham Seattle Seahawks 7 21 235
2004 Derrick Pope Miami Dolphins 7 21 222
2002 Saleem Rasheed San Francisco 49ers 3 4 69
1997 Dwayne Rudd Minnesota Vikings 1 20 20
1997 Ralph Staten Baltimore Ravens 7 35 236
1994 Lemanski Hall Houston Oilers 7 26 220
1993 Antonio London Detroit Lions 3 6 62
1993 Derrick Oden Philadelphia Eagles 6 23 163
1990 Keith McCants Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 4 4
1989 Derrick Thomas Kansas City Chiefs 1 4 4
1989 Greg Gilbert Chicago Bears 5 24 136
1989 George Bethune Los Angeles Rams 7 21 188
1988 Phillip Brown Atlanta Falcons 8 1 194
1987 Cornelius Bennett Indianapolis Colts 1 2 2
1987 Wayne Davis St. Louis Cardinals 9 6 229
1983 Robbie Jones New York Giants 12 2 309
1982 Thomas Boyd Green Bay Packers 8 15 210
1981 E.J. Junior St. Louis Cardinals 1 5 5
1980 Wayne Hamilton San Diego Chargers 6 25 163
1979 Barry Krauss Baltimore Colts 1 6 6
1979 Rich Wingo Green Bay Packers 7 19 184
1977 Paul Harris Pittsburgh Steelers 6 20 159
1976 Woodrow Lowe San Diego Chargers 5 7 131
1973 John Mitchell San Francisco 49ers 7 18 201
1972 Robin Parkhouse Baltimore Colts 15 22 386
1969 Mike Hall New York Jets 10 26 260
1969 Bill Davis Oakland Raiders 16 22 412
1967 Cecil Dowdy Cleveland Browns 9 9 19
1963 Lee Roy Jordan Dallas Cowboys 1 6 6
1963 (AFC) Lee Roy Jordan Boston Patriots 2 6 14
Cornerback
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2024 Terrion Arnold Detroit Lions 1 24 24
2024 Kool-Aid McKinstry New Orleans Saints 2 9 41
2022 Jalyn Armour-Davis Baltimore Ravens 4 14 119
2021 Patrick Surtain II Denver Broncos 1 9 9
2020 Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 2 19 51
2018 Anthony Averett Baltimore Ravens 4 18 118
2017 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 1 16 16
2016 Cyrus Jones New England Patriots 2 29 60
2013 Dee Milliner New York Jets 1 9 9
2012 Dre Kirkpatrick Cincinnati Bengals 1 17 17
2012 DeQuan Menzie Kansas City Chiefs 5 11 146
2010 Kareem Jackson Houston Texans 1 20 20
2010 Javier Arenas Kansas City Chiefs 2 18 50
2007 Ramzee Robinson Detroit Lions 7 45 255
2003 Waine Bacon Atlanta Falcons 6 29 202
1999 Fernando Bryant Jacksonville Jaguars 1 26 26
1998 Deshea Townsend Pittsburgh Steelers 4 25 117
1996 Brad Ford Detroit Lions 4 34 129
1994 Antonio Langham Cleveland Browns 1 9 9
1992 Mark McMillian Philadelphia Eagles 10 277 277
1991 Efrum Thomas Pittsburgh Steelers 11 18 296
1987 Chris Goode Indianapolis Colts 10 2 253
1983 Jeremiah Castille Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 16 72
1980 Don McNeal Miami Dolphins 1 21 21
1975 Mike Washington Baltimore Colts 3 1 53
Safety
(Some defensive backs are primarily listed at safety even though they might have played both positions.)
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2024 Jaylen Key New York Jets 7 37 257
2023 Brian Branch Detroit Lions 2 14 45
2023 Jordan Battle Cincinnati Bengals 3 32 95
2023 DeMarcco Hellams Atlanta Falcons 7 7 224
2020 Xavier McKinney New York Giants 2 4 36
2019 Deionte Thompson Arizona Cardinals 5 1 139
2018 Minkah Fitzpatrick Miami Dolphins 1 11 11
2018 Ronnie Harrison Jacksonville Jaguars 3 29 93
2017 Eddie Jackson Chicago Bears 4 5 112
2015 Landon Collins New York Giants 2 1 33
2014 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Green Bay Packers 1 21 21
2014 Vinnie Sunseri New Orleans Saints 5 27 167
2012 Mark Barron Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 7 7
2010 Marquis Johnson St. Louis Rams 7 4 211
2009 Rashad Johnson Arizona Cardinals 3 31 95
2006 Roman Harper New Orleans Saints 2 11 43
2006 Charlie Peprah New York Giants 5 26 158
2001 Tony Dixon Dallas Cowboys 2 25 56
1995 Sam Shade Cincinnati Bengals 4 4 102
1993 George Teague Green Bay Packers 1 29 29
1990 John Mangum Chicago Bears 6 7 144
1987 Freddie Robinson Indianapolis Colts 6 2 142
1982 Benny Perrin St. Louis Cardinals 3 10 65
1976 Wayne Rhodes Chicago Bears 4 16 108
1975 Ricky Davis Cincinnati Bengals 8 13 195
1972 Steve Higginbotham Washington Redskins 16 21 411
1968 Bobby Johns Kansas City Chiefs 12 20 320
1967 Wayne Trimble San Francisco 49ers 4 11 91
Back
(Players listed as "Backs" before 1967)
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
1966 (AFL) Steve Bowman Oakland Raiders 20 7 179
1965 Bud French St. Louis Cardinals 11 12 152
1963 Butch Wilson Baltimore Colts 2 10 24
1963 Mike Fracchia St. Louis Cardinals 3 5 33
1963 (AFL) Butch Wilson Oakland Raiders 6 1 41
1960 (Expansion) Bobby Luna "Dallas Cowboys
(from Pittsburgh Steelers) - - -
1960 (AFL) Gary O'Steen Houston Oilers 1 - -
1959 Bobby Jackson Green Bay Packers 7 1 73
1958 Jim Loftin Detroit Lions 9th 6 103
1957 Don Comstock Cleveland Browns 9 6 103
1955 Tom "Corky" Tharp Los Angeles Rams 6 6 67
1955 Bobby Luna San Francisco 49ers 6 8 69
1955 Cecil Ingram Philadelphia Eagles 23 8 273
1954 Tommy Lewis Chicago Cardinals 10 1 110
1954 Bill Oliver Green Bay Packers 12 2 135
1953 Bobby Marlow New York Giants 1 8 8
1953 Bob Conway Green Bay Packers 21 6 247
1953 Clell Hobson Cleveland Browns 29 10 347
1952 Bobby Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers 26 5 306
1951 Clarence "Butch" Avinger Pittsburgh Steelers 1 9 9
1951 Eddie Salem Washington Redskins 2 1 15
1951 Tommy Calvin Pittsburgh Steelers 25 7 298
1950 Red Noonan New York Bulldogs 26 2 328
1948 Lowell Tew Washington Redskins 1 4 4
1947 Bill Capenhead Detroit Lions 24 1 216
1945 Johnny August Cleveland Rams 8 5 70
1945 Hal Self Brooklyn Tigers 14 2 133
1945 Bobby Tom Jenkins Washington Redskins 17 6 170
1945 Jim McWhorter Detroit Lions 18 6 181
1945 Norm "Monk" Mosley Philadelphia Eagles 23 9 239
1945 Ken Reese Philadelphia Eagles 31 4 322
1943 Russ Craft Philadelphia Eagles 15 2 132
1943 Dave Brown New York Giants 25 6 236
1943 Al Sabo Brooklyn Dodgers 29 4 274
1942 Jimmy Nelson Chicago Cardinals 19 4 174
1939 Charley Holm Washington Redskins 3 8 23
1938 Joe Kilgrow Brooklyn Dodgers 2 3 13
1936 Riley Smith Boston Redskins 1 2 2
End
(Players listed as ""End"" before 1967)
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
1966 David Ray Cleveland Browns 16 13 243
1965 Ray Ogden St. Louis Cardinals 3 12 40
1965 (AFL) Ray Ogden Houston Oilers 8 2 58
1963 (AFL) Dick Williamson Boston Patriots 7 7 55
1962 Bill Rice St. Louis Cardinals 5 13 69
1962 Tommy Brooker Washington Redskins 16 1 211
1962 (AFL) Bill Rice Houston Oilers 5 7 39
1962 (AFL) Tommy Brooker Dallas Texans 17 3 131
1953 Joe Curtis Chicago Cardinals 21 3 244
1952 Harold Lutz Chicago Cardinals 28 3 328
1951 Al Lary New York Yanks 12 8 143
1950 Ed White Washington Redskins 19 5 240
1949 Jim Cain Chicago Cardinals 7 9 70
1949 Bob Hood Pittsburgh Steelers 10 5 96
1949 Roy "Rebel" Steiner Green Bay Packers 12 3 114
1948 Roy "Rebel" Steiner Detroit Lions 23 2 207
1946 Phil Tinsley Chicago Cardinals 8 1 61
1944 Ted Cook Brooklyn Tigers 22 2 221
1944 Andy Bires New York Giants 27 5 279
1943 George Weeks Philadelphia Eagles 14 2 122
1943 Sam Sharp Cleveland Rams 14 5 125
1942 Holt Rast Chicago Bears 18 10 170
1941 Hal Newman Brooklyn Dodgers 7 8 58
1940 Haywood Sanford Washington Redskins 15 8 138
1936 Paul "Bear" Bryant Brooklyn Dodgers 4 4 31
Long Snapper
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2021 Thomas Fletcher Carolina Panthers 6 38 222
Kicker
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2024 Will Reichard Minnesota Vikings 6 27 203
1974 Greg Gantt New York Jets 8 5 187
Punter
Year Player Team Round Pick Overall
2018 JK Scott Green Bay Packers 5 35 172
1995 Bryne Diehl New York Giants 7 17 225
1989 Chris Mohr Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 7 146
Bama in the NFL: Contracts, Salaries and Status of Former Crimson Tide Players
Alabama Players Drafted by NFL Team
Atlanta Falcons
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2024 Jase McClellan RB 6 10 186
2023 DeMarcco Hellams S 7 7 224
2018 Calvin Ridley WR 1 26 26
2011 Julio Jones WR 1 6 6
2010 Mike Johnson G 3 34 98
2003 Waine Bacon CB 6 29 202
1996 Shannon Brown DT 3 23 84
1988 Phillip Brown LB 8 1 194
"1984 Supplemental Draft" Joey Jones WR 1 9 9
1983 Mike Pitts DE 1 16 16
1966 Steve Sloan QB 11 1 156
1966 Tom Tolleson WR 15 1 216
Arizona Cardinals
(Includes Phoenix, St. Louis & Chicago Cardinals)
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2019 Deionte Thompson S 5 1 139
2014 Ed Stinson DE 5 20 160
2009 Rashad Johnson S 3 31 95
2003 Kenny King DT 5 6 141
2002 Jason McAddley WR 5 14 149
1987 Wayne Davis LB 9 6 229
1982 Benny Perrin S 3 10 65
1981 E.J. Junior LB 1 5 5
1981 James Mallard WR 10 5 253
1965 Joe Namath QB 1 12 12
1965 Ray Ogden E 3 12 40
1965 Buddy French B 11 12 152
1963 Mike Fracchia B 3 5 33
1962 Bill Rice E 5 13 69
1954 Tommy Lewis B 10 1 110
1954 Ralph Carrigan C 26 1 302
1953 Jerry Watford G 8 2 87
1953 Joe Curtis E 21 3 244
1952 Harold Lutz E 28 3 328
1949 Jim Cain E 7 9 70
1946 Phil Tinsley E 8 1 61
1943 George Hecht G 5 3 33
1942 Jimmy Nelson B 19 4 174
Baltimore Ravens
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2022 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB 1 14 119
2018 Anthony Averett CB 4 18 118
2018 Bradley Bozeman C 6 41 215
2017 Marlon Humphrey CB 1 16 16
2017 Tim Williams LB 3 14 78
2014 C.J. Mosley LB 1 17 17
2012 Courtney Upshaw LB 2 3 35
2010 Terrence Cody DT 2 25 57
2007 Le'Ron McClain RB 4 38 137
2003 Jarret Johnson DT 4 12 109
2002 Terry Jones, Jr. TE 5 20 155
1997 Ralph Staten LB 7 35 236
Buffalo Bills
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2016 Reggie Ragland LB 2 10 41
2014 Cyrus Kouandjio T 2 12 44
2011 Marcell Dareus DT 1 3 3
1988 Bo Wright RB 7 19 184
1962 (AFL) Ray Abruzzese RB 23 4 180
Carolina Panthers
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2023 Bryce Young QB 1 1 1
2021 Deonte Brown OG 6 9 193
2021 Thomas Fletcher LS 6 38 222
2019 Christian Miller LB 4 13 115
2005 Evan Mathis G 3 15 79
2003 Kindal Moorehead DE 5 10 145
Chicago Bears
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2017 Eddie Jackson S 4 5 112
2006 Mark Anderson DE 5 27 159
1990 John Mangum S 6 7 144
1989 Greg Gilbert LB 5 24 136
1976 Wayne Rhodes S 4 16 108
1974 Wayne Wheeler WR 3 2 54
1972 Johnny Musso RB 3 10 62
1956 Jim Buckler G 30 9 358
1945 Jack Green G 25 6 258
1944 Jack McKewan T 27 8 282
1942 Holt Rast E 18 10 170
Cincinnati Bengals
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2024 Jermaine Burton WR 3 16 80
2023 Jordan Battle S 3 32 95
2019 Jonah Williams OT 1 11 11
2014 AJ McCarron QB 5 24 164
2012 Dre Kirkpatrick CB 1 17 17
2009 Andre Smith OT 1 6 6
1995 Sam Shade S 4 4 102
1993 John Copeland DE 1 5 5
1985 Emanuel King DE 1 25 25
1976 Willie Shelby RB 5 14 138
1976 Joe Dale Harris WR 12 22 341
1975 Ricky Davis S 8 13 195
Cleveland Browns
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2020 Jedrick Wills OT 1 10 10
2019 Mack Wilson LB 5 17 155
2012 Trent Richardson RB 1 3 3
2012 Brad Smelley TE 7 40 247
1994 Antonio Langham CB 1 9 9
1978 Ozzie Newsome TE 1 23 23
1967 Cecil Dowdy LB 9 19 230
1966 David Ray E 16 13 243
1964 Eddie Versprille RB 11 11 151
1957 Don Comstock B 9 6 103
1953 Clell Hobson B 29 10 347
Dallas Cowboys
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2020 Trevon Diggs CB 2 19 51
2018 Bo Scarbrough RB 7 18 236
2001 Tony Dixon S 2 25 56
1998 Michael Myers DT 4 8 100
1995 Sherman Williams RB 2 14 46
1993 Derrick Lassic RB 4 10 94
1986 Thornton Chandler TE 6 2 140
1976 Leroy Cook DE 10 25 290
1968 Dennis Homan WR 1 20 20
1965 Gaylon McCullough C 10 5 13
1963 Lee Roy Jordan LB 1 6 6
1960 (Expansion) Bobby Luna B - - -
Denver Broncos
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2021 Patrick Surtain II CB 1 9 9
2020 Jerry Jeudy WR 1 16 16
2004 Triandos Luke WR 6 6 171
2003 Ahmaad Galloway RB 7 21 235
1998 Curtis Alexander RB 4 30 122
1989 (Supplemental) Bobby Humphrey RB 1 0 0
1977 Calvin Culliver RB 8 17 212
Detroit Lions
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2024 Terrion Arnold CB 1 24 24
2023 Jahmyr Gibbs QB 1 12 12
2023 Brian Branch S 2 14 45
2022 Jameson Williams WR 1 12 12
2018 Da'Shawn Hand DE 4 14 114
2016 A'Shawn Robinson DT 2 15 46
2013 Michael Williams TE 7 5 211
2007 Ramzee Robinson CB 7 45 255
1996 Brad Ford CB 4 34 129
1993 Antonio London LB 3 6 62
1983 Steve Mott C 5 9 121
1964 Benny Nelson HB 5 5 61
1958 Jim Loftin B 9 6 103
1948 Roy " Rebel" Steiner E 23 2 207
1947 Bill Capenhead B 24 1 216
1945 Jim McWhorter B 18 6 181
1936 Kananaugh Francis C 5 8 44
Green Bay Packers
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2018 JK Scott P 5 35 172
2014 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix S 1 21 21
2013 Eddie Lacy RB 2 29 61
1995 Jay Barker QB 5 26 160
1993 George Teague S 1 29 29
1982 Thomas Boyd LB 8 15 210
1981 Byron Braggs DT 5 6 117
1980 Buddy Aydeletter T 7 4 169
1979 Rich Wingo LB 7 19 184
1978 Terry Jones DT 11 6 284
1972 David Bailey WR 11 6 266
1971 Scott Hunter QB 6 10 140
1964 Steve Wright T 5 13 69
1959 Bobby Jackson B 7 1 73
1956 Curtis Lynch T 16 7 188
1956 Bart Starr QB 17 7 200
1955 Ed Culpepper T 9 4 101
1954 Bill Oliver B 12 2 135
1954 John Smalley T 25 2 291
1953 Bob Conway B 21 6 247
1949 Roy "Rebel" Steiner E 12 3 114
1944 Don Whitmire T 9 6 82
1944 Bill Baughman C 13 6 126
1942 Noah Langdale T 9 9 79
Houston Texans
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2023 Will Anderson Jr. LB 1 3 3
2023 Henry To'oTo'o LB 5 33 167
2022 John Metchie III WR 2 12 44
2022 Christian Harris LB 3 11 75
2014 Jeoffrey Pagan DE 6 1 177
2010 Kareem Jackson CB 1 20 20
2009 Antoine Caldwell C 3 13 77
2006 DeMeco Ryans LB 2 1 33
Indianapolis Colts
(Includes Baltimore Colts)
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2016 Ryan Kelly C 1 18 18
2012 Josh Chapman DT 5 1 136
1987 Cornelius Bennett LB 1 2 2
1987 Freddie Robinson S 6 2 142
1987 Chris Goode CB 10 2 253
1986 Jon Hand DE 1 4 4
1979 Barry Krauss LB 1 6 6
1975 Mike Washington CB 3 1 53
1972 Robin Parkhouse LB 15 22 386
1966 Ray Perkins WR 7 15 110
1963 Butch WIlson B 2 10 24
1962 Ray Abruzzeze RB 16 9 219
Jacksonville Jaguars
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2018 Ronnie Harrison S 3 29 93
2017 Cam Robinson T 2 2 34
2015 T.J. Yeldon RB 2 4 36
1999 Fernando Bryant CB 1 26 26
Kansas City Chiefs
(Includes Dallas Texans)
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2013 Nico Johnson LB 4 2 99
2012 DeQuan Menzie CB 5 11 146
2010 Javier Arenas CB 2 18 50
2006 Brodie Croyle QB 3 21 85
1989 Derrick Thomas LB 1 4 4
1981 Billy Jackson RB 7 14 180
1968 Bobby Johns S 12 20 320
Las Vegas Raiders
(Includes Oakland & Los Angeles Raiders)
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2023 Byron Young DT 3 7 70
2021 Alex Leatherwood OT 1 17 17
2020 Henry Ruggs III WR 1 12 12
2019 Josh Jacobs RB 1 24 24
2015 Amari Cooper WR 1 4 4
2010 Rolando McClain LB 1 8 8
1994 Roosevelt Patterson G 5 28 159
1973 Jim Krapf G 12 23 309
1969 William Davis LB 16 22 412
1968 Ken Stabler QB 2 25 52
1966 (AFL) Steve Bowman B 20 7 179
1965 (AFL) Frank McClendon T 19 3 147
1963 (AFL) Butch Wilson B 6 1 41
Los Angeles Rams
(Includes St. Louis and Cleveland Rams)
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2020 Terrell Lewis LB 3 20 84
2013 Barrett Jones G 4 16 113
2010 Marquis Johnson S 7 4 211
1989 George Bethune LB 7 21 188
1979 Jeff Rutledge QB 9 26 246
1955 Tom "Corky" Tharp B 6 6 67
1946 D.J. Gambrell C 26 10 250
1945 Johnny August B 8 5 70
1945 Jack Aland T 13 5 125
1945 Charley Compton T 30 5 312
1943 Sam Sharp E 14 5 125
1940 Bob Wood T 4 5 30
1939 Lew Bostick G 9 3 73
Los Angeles Chargers
(Includes San Diego Chargers)
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2024 Justin Eboigbe DT 4 5 105
2013 D.J. Fluker DT 1 11 11
2005 Wesley Britt OT 5 28 164
1991 George Thornton DT 2 9 36
1984 Jesse Bendross WR 7 6 174
1982 Warren Lyles DT 9 23 246
1980 Wayne Hamilton LB 6 25 163
1980 Steve Whitman RB 9 26 247
1976 Woodrow Lowe LB 5 7 131
Miami Dolphins
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2021 Jaylen Waddle WR 1 6 6
2020 Tua Tagovailoa QB 1 5 5
2020 Raekwon Davis DT 2 24 56
2018 Minkah Fitzpatrick S 1 11 11
2016 Kenyan Drake RB 3 10 73
2004 Derrick Pope LB 7 21 222
2001 Shawn Draper OT 5 25 156
1986 Brent Sowell DT 6 25 163
1984 Joe Carter RB 4 25 163
1980 Don McNeal CB 1 21 21
1980 Dwight Stephenson C 2 20 48
1979 Tony Nathan RB 3 5 61
1977 Bob Baumhower DT 2 12 40
Minnesota Vikings
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2024 Dallas Cowboys LB 1 17 17
2024 Will Reichard K 6 27 203
2019 Irv Smith Jr. TE 2 18 50
2015 Austin Shepherd T 7 11 228
1997 Dwayne Rudd LB 1 20 20
1994 David Palmer WR 2 11 40
1987 Greg Richardson WR 6 16 156
1965 Frank McClendon T 9 8 120
1961 (Expansion) Ed Culpepper DT - - -
New England Patriots
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2021 Mac Jones QB 1 15 15
2021 Christian Barmore DT 2 6 38
2020 Anfernee Jennings LB 3 23 87
2019 Damien Harris RB 3 23 87
2016 Cyrus Jones CB 2 29 60
2015 Xzavier Dickson LB 7 36 253
2012 Dont'a Hightower LB 1 25 25
2010 Brandon Deaderick LB 7 40 247
1998 Rod Rutledge TE 2 24 54
1994 Kevin Lee WR 2 6 35
1992 Kevin Turner RB 3 15 71
1984 (Supplemental) Walter Lewis QB 3 14 70
1978 Bob Cryder G 1 18 18
1973 John Hannah G 1 4 4
1963 (AFC) Lee Roy Jordan LB 2 6 14
1963 (AFC) Dick Williamson E 7 7 55
1962 (AFC) Billy Neighbors T 6 6 46
New Orleans Saints
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2024 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB 2 9 41
2014 Vinnie Sunseri S 5 27 167
2011 Mark Ingram II RB 1 28 28
2006 Roman Harper S 2 11 43
2001 Kenny Smith DT 3 19 81
1996 Toderick Malone WR 6 37 204
1995 Dameian Jeffries DE 4 10 108
1992 Robert Stewart DT 8 22 218
1967 Leslie "Les" Kelly RB 1 26 26
New York Giants
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2022 Evan Neal OT 1 7 7
2020 Xavier McKinney S 2 4 36
2017 Dalvin Tomlinson DT 2 23 55
2015 Landon Collins S 2 1 33
2006 Charlie Peprah S 5 26 158
2000 Cornelius Griffin DT 2 11 42
1995 Bryne Diehl P 7 17 225
1989 Howard Cross TE 6 19 158
1983 Robbie Jones LB 12 2 309
1980 Ken Harris RB 8 7 200
1974 Buddy Brown G 16 2 392
1967 Louis Thompson DT 4 2 82
1966 Steve Bowman RB 15 11 226
1959 Dave Sington T 30 10 358
1953 Bobby Marlow B 1 8 8
1952 Billy Shipp T 8 10 95
1951 Herb Hannah T 6 11 73
1949 Pat O'Sullivan C 20 4 195
1946 Nick Terlizzi T 16 5 145
1945 John Staples G 32 5 329
1944 Andy Bires E 27 5 279
1943 Dave Brown B 25 6 236
1937 Arthur "Tarzan" White G 2 4 14
New York Jets
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2024 Jaylen Key S 7 37 257
2019 Quinnen Williams DT 1 3 3
2017 ArDarius Stewart WR 3 15 79
2013 Dee Milliner CB 1 9 9
2011 Greg McElroy QB 7 5 208
1979 Marty Lyons DE 1 14 14
1976 Richard Todd QB 1 6 6
1974 Greg Gantt K 8 5 187
1969 Mike Hall LB 10 2 260
1966 (AFL) Tom Tolleson WR 17 5 150
1965 (AFL) Joe Namath QB 1 1 1
1964 (AFL) Steve Wright T 8 3 59
1960 (AFL) Chuck Allen T 1 - -
Philadelphia Eagles
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2023 Anthony Steen OG 3 2 65
2021 DeVonta Smith WR 1 10 10
2021 Landon Dickerson CB 2 5 37
2020 *Jalen Hurts QB 2 21 53
2002 Freddie Milons WR 5 27 162
1996 Tony Johnson TE 6 30 197
1993 Derrick Oden LB 6 23 163
1992 Siran Stacy RB 2 20 48
1992 Mark McMIllian CB 10 20 272
1956 Al Ellett TE 27 5 318
1955 Cecil Ingram B 23 8 273
1953 Jess Richardson TE 8 7 92
1948 Ray Richeson G 10 9 84
1945 Norm "Monk" Mosley B 23 9 239
1945 Ken Reese B 31 4 322
1943 George Weeks E 14 2 122
1943 Russ Craft B 15 2 132
1942 John Wyhonic G 14 3 123
Pittsburgh Steelers
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2021 Najee Harris RB 1 24 24
2019 Isaiah Buggs DT 6 19 192
2018 Joshua Frazier DT 7 28 246
1998 Deshea Townsend CB 4 25 117
1991 Efrum Thomas CB 11 18 296
1977 Paul Harris LB 6 20 159
1956 Jim Emmons T 14 2 159
1956 Wes Thompson T 29 3 340
1955 George Mason T 5 5 54
1952 Bobby Wilson B 26 5 306
1951 Clarence "Butch" Avinger B 1 9 9
1951 Mike Mizerany G 14 6 165
1951 Tommy Calvin B 25 7 298
1949 Bob Hood E 10 5 96
1948 John Wozniak G 5 9 34
1940 Cary Cox C 11 3 93
San Francisco 49ers
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2023 Cameron Latu TE 3 38 101
2017 Reuben Foster LB 1 31 31
2013 Quinton Dial DE 5 24 157
2009 Glen Coffee RB 3 10 74
2004 Justin Smiley G 2 14 46
2002 Saleem Rasheed LB 3 4 69
1991 Byron Holdbrooks DT 10 26 276
1986 Larry Roberts DE 2 12 39
1985 Ricky Moore RB 3 19 75
1981 Major Ogilvie RB 12 9 313
1974 Wilbur Jackson RB 1 9 9
1974 Mike Raines DT 6 8 138
1973 John Mitchell LB 7 18 174
1967 Wayne Trimble S 4 11 91
1957 Fred Sington Jr. T 12 7 140
1955 Bobby Luna B 6 8 69
1954 Sid Youngelman T 7 10 83
1953 Travis Hunt T 23 8 273
Seattle Seahawks
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2016 Jarran Reed DT 2 18 49
2014 Kevin Norwood WR 4 23 123
2013 Jesse Williams DT 5 4 137
2011 James Carpenter T 1 25 25
2005 Cornelius Wortham LB 7 21 235
2000 Shaun Alexander RB 1 19 19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2024 Chris Braswell LB 2 25 57
2017 O.J. Howard TE 1 19 19
2012 Mark Barron S 1 7 7
2007 Kenneth Darby RB 7 36 246
2005 Anthony Bryant DT 6 4 178
1997 Patrick Hape TE 5 7 137
1993 Eric Curry DE 1 6 6
1990 Keith McCants LB 1 4 4
1989 Chris Mohr P 6 7 146
1988 Kerry Goode RB 7 2 167
1987 Curt Jarvis DT 7 1 169
1987 Mike Shula QB 12 6 313
1983 Jeremiah Castille CB 3 16 72
1978 Johnny Davis RB 2 2 30
1977 Charles Hannah DE 3 1 57
Tennessee Titans
(Includes Houston Oilers)
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2024 JC Latham OT 1 7 7
2018 Rashaan Evans LB 1 22 22
2016 Derrick Henry RB 2 14 45
2015 Jalston Fowler RB 4 9 108
2013 Chance Warmack G 1 10 10
2004 Antwan Odom DE 2 25 57
1996 Kendrick Burton DE 4 12 107
1994 Jeremy Nunley DE 2 31 60
1994 Lemanski Hall LB 7 26 220
1987 Wes Neighbors C 9 8 231
1965 (AFL) Ray Ogden E 8 2 58
1964 (AFL) Benny Nelson DB 12 6 94
1962 (AFL) Bill Rice E 5 7 39
1960 (AFL) Gary O'Steen B 1 - -
1960 (AFL) Don Cochran T 2 - -
Washington Commanders
(Includes Washington Redskins & Washington Football Team)
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
2022 Phidarian Mathis DT 2 15 47
2022 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 3 34 98
2019 Ross Pierschbacher C 5 15 153
2018 Da'Ron Payne DT 1 13 13
2018 Shaun Dion Hamilton LB 6 23 197
2017 Jonathan Allen DE 1 17 17
2017 Ryan Anderson LB 2 17 49
2015 Arie Kouandjio G 4 13 112
2000 Chris Samuels T 1 3 3
1990 Thomas Rayam DT 10 22 270
1972 Steve Higginbottom S 16 21 411
1962 Billy Neighbors T 4 1 43
1962 Tommy Brooker E 16 1 211
1951 Eddie Salem B 2 1 15
1951 Elliot Speed C 22 2 257
1950 Ed White E 19 5 240
1949 Dick Flowers T 6 7 158
1948 Harry Gilmer QB 1 1 1
1948 Lowell Tew B 1 4 4
1946 Fay Mills T 29 9 279
1945 Bobby Tom Jenkins B 17 6 170
1943 Tony Leon G 8 10 70
1941 Fred Davis T 3 10 25
1941 Ed Hickerson G 10 10 90
1940 Hayward Sanford E 15 8 138
1939 Charley Holm B 3 8 23
1936 Riley Smith B 1 2 2
Alabama Players Drafted by Defunct Teams
Brooklyn Dodgers
(Includes Brooklyn Tigers)
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
1945 Hal Self B 14 2 133
1944 Mitch Olenski T 9 2 78
1944 Ted Cook E 22 2 221
1943 Joe Domanovich C 4 3 28
1943 Al Sabo B 29 4 274
1941 Hal Newman E 7 8 58
1940 Walt Merrill T 5 4 34
1938 Joe Kilgrow B 2 3 13
1938 Leroy Monsky G 7 3 53
1936 Paul "Bear" Bryant E 4 4 31
Dallas Texans
(Includes Boston/New York Yanks & New York Bulldogs)
Year Player Position Round Pick Overall
1962 (AFL) Tommy Brooker E 17 3 131
1962 (AFL) Pat Trammell QB 24 3 187
1951 Larry Lauer C 8 8 94
1951 Al Lary E 12 8 143
1950 Red Noonan B 26 2 328
1948 Vaughn Mancha C 1 5 5
Bama in the NFL: All-Time Crimson Tide Players
Alabama Players Drafted by Round
Round 1
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 2024 7 7 JC Latham OT Tennessee Titans
2 2024 17 17 Dallas Turner LB Minnesota Vikings
3 2024 24 24 Terrion Arnold CB Detroit Lions
4 2023 1 1 Bryce Young QB Carolina Panthers
5 2023 3 3 Will Anderson Jr. LB Houston Texans
6 2023 12 12 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Detroit Lions
7 2022 7 7 Evan Neal OT New York Giants
8 2022 12 12 Jameson Williams WR Detroit Lions
9 2021 6 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Miami Dolphins
10 2021 9 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Denver Broncos
11 2021 10 10 DeVonta Smith WR Philadelphia Eagles
12 2021 15 15 Mac Jones QB New England Patriots
13 2021 17 17 Alex Leatherwood OT Las Vegas Raiders
14 2021 24 24 Najee Harris RB Pittsburgh Steelers
15 2020 5 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Miami Dolphins
16 2020 10 10 Jedrick Wills OT Cleveland Browns
17 2020 12 12 Henry Ruggs III WR Las Vegas Raiders
18 2020 15 15 Jerry Jeudy WR Denver Broncos
19 2019 3 3 Quinnen Williams DT New York Jets
20 2019 11 11 Jonah Williams OT Cincinnati Bengals
21 2019 24 24 Josh Jacobs RB Oakland Raiders
22 2018 11 11 Minkah Fitzpatrick S Miami Dolphins
23 2018 13 13 Da'Ron Payne DT Washington Redskins
24 2018 22 22 Rashaan Evans LB Tennessee Titans
25 2018 26 26 Calvin Ridley WR Atlanta Falcons
26 2017 16 16 Marlon Humphrey CB Baltimore Ravens
27 2017 17 17 Jonathan Allen DE Washington Redskins
28 2017 19 19 O.J. Howard TE Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 2017 31 31 Reuben Foster LB San Francisco 49ers
30 2016 18 18 Ryan Kelly C Indianapolis Colts
31 2015 4 4 Amari Cooper WR Oakland Raiders
32 2014 17 17 C.J. Mosley LB Baltimore Ravens
33 2014 21 21 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix S Green Bay Packers
34 2013 9 9 Dee Milliner CB New York Jets
35 2013 10 10 Chance Warmack G Tennessee Titans
36 2013 11 11 D.J. Fluker DL San Diego Chargers
37 2012 3 3 Trent Richardson RB Cleveland Browns
38 2012 7 7 Mark Barron S Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 2012 17 17 Dre Kirkpatrick CB Cincinnati Bengals
40 2012 25 25 Dont'a Hightower LB New England Patriots
41 2011 3 3 Marcell Dareus DT Buffalo Bills
42 2011 6 6 Julio Jones WR Atlanta Falcons
43 2011 25 25 James Carpenter T Seattle Seahawks
44 2011 28 28 Mark Ingram II RB New Orleans Saints
45 2010 8 8 Rolando McClain LB Oakland Raiders
46 2010 20 20 Kareem Jackson CB Houston Texans
47 2009 6 6 Andre Smith T Cincinnati Bengals
48 2000 3 3 Chris Samuels T Washington Redskins
49 2000 19 19 Shaun Alexander RB Seattle Seahawks
50 1999 26 26 Fernando Bryant CB Jacksonville Jaguars
51 1997 20 20 Dwayne Rudd LB Minnesota Vikings
52 1994 9 9 Antonio Langham CB Cleveland Browns
53 1993 5 5 John Copeland DE Cincinnati Bengals
54 1993 6 6 Eric Curry DE Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 1993 29 29 George Teague S Green Bay Packers
56 1990 4 4 Keith McCants LB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 1989 Supplemental - - Bobby Humphrey RB Denver Broncos
58 1989 4 4 Derrick Thomas LB Kansas City Chiefs
59 1987 2 2 Cornelius Bennett LB Indianapolis Colts
60 1986 4 4 Jon Hand DE Indianapolis Colts
61 1985 25 25 Emanuel King DE Cincinnati Bengals
62 1984 Supplemental 9 9 Joey Jones WR Atlanta Falcons
63 1983 16 16 Mike Pitts DE Atlanta Falcons
64 1981 5 5 E.J. Junior LB St. Louis Cardinals
65 1980 21 21 Don McNeal CB Miami Dolphins
66 1979 6 6 Barry Krauss LB Baltimore Colts
67 1979 14 14 Marty Lyons DE New York Jets
68 1978 18 18 Bob Cryder G New England Patriots
69 1978 23 23 Ozzie Newsome TE Cleveland Browns
70 1976 6 6 Richard Todd QB New York Jets
71 1974 9 9 Wilbur Jackson RB San Francisco 49ers
72 1973 4 4 John Hannah G New England Patriots
73 1968 20 20 Dennis Homan WR Dallas Cowboys
74 1967 26 26 Leslie "Les" Kelley RB New Orleans Saints
75 1965 12 12 Joe Namath QB St. Louis Cardinals
76 1965 (AFL) 1 1 Joe Namath QB New York Jets
77 1963 6 6 Lee Roy Jordan LB Dallas Cowboys
78 1961 (Expansion) - - Ed Culpepper DT Minnesota Vikings
(From St. Louis Cardinals)
79 1960 (Expansion) - - Bobby Luna B Dallas Cowboys
(from Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 1960 (AFL) - - Gary O'Steen B Houston Oilers
81 1960 (AFL) - - Chuck Allen T New York Titans
82 1953 8 8 Bobby Marlow B New York Giants
83 1951 9 9 Clarence "Butch" Avinger B Pittsburgh Steelers
84 1948 1 1 Harry Gilmer QB Washington Redskins
85 1948 4 4 Lowell Tew B Washington Redskins
86 1948 5 5 Vaughn Mancha C Boston Yanks
87 1936 2 2 Riley Smith B Boston Redskins
Round 2
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 2024 2 41 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB New Orleans Saints
2 2024 2 57 Chris Braswell LB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 2023 14 45 Brian Branch S Detroit Lions
4 2022 12 44 John Metchie III WR Houston Texans
5 2022 15 47 Phidarian Mathis DT Washington Commanders
6 2021 5 37 Landon Dickerson CB Philadelphia Eagles
7 2021 6 38 Christian Barmore DT New England Patriots
8 2020 4 36 Xavier McKinney S New York Giants
9 2020 19 51 Trevon Diggs CB Dallas Cowboys
10 2020 21 53 *Jalen Hurts QB Philadelphia Eagles
11 2020 24 56 Raekwon Davis DT Miami Dolphins
12 2019 18 50 Irv Smith Jr. TE Minnesota Vikings
13 2017 2 34 Cam Robinson OT Jacksonville Jaguars
14 2017 17 49 Ryan Anderson LB Washington Redskins
15 2017 23 55 Dalvin Tomlinson DT New York Giants
16 2016 10 41 Reggie Ragland LB Buffalo Bills
17 2016 14 45 Derrick Henry RB Tennessee Titans
18 2016 15 46 A'Shawn Robinson DT Detroit Lions
19 2016 18 49 Jarran Reed DT Seattle Seahawks
20 2016 29 60 Cyrus Jones CB New England Patriots
21 2015 1 33 Landon Collins S New York Giants
22 2015 4 36 T.J. Yeldon RB Jacksonville Jaguars
23 2014 12 44 Cyrus Kouandjio T Buffalo Bills
24 2013 29 61 Eddie Lacy RB Green Bay Packers
25 2012 3 35 Courtney Upshaw LB Baltimore Ravens
26 2010 18 50 Javier Arenas CB Kansas City Chiefs
27 2010 25 57 Terrence Cody DT Baltimore Ravens
28 2006 1 33 DeMeco Ryans LB Houston Texans
29 2006 11 43 Roman Harper S New Orleans Saints
30 2004 14 46 Justin Smiley G San Francisco 49ers
31 2004 25 57 Antwan Odom DE Tennessee Titans
32 2001 25 56 Tony Dixon S Dallas Cowboys
33 2000 11 42 Cornelius Griffin DT New York Giants
34 1998 25 54 Rod Rutledge TE New England Patriots
35 1995 14 46 Sherman Williams RB Dallas Cowboys
36 1994 6 35 Kevin Lee WR New England Patriots
37 1994 11 40 David Palmer WR Minnesota Vikings
38 1994 31 60 Jeremy Nunley DE Houston Oilers
39 1992 48 48 Siran Stacy RB Philadelphia Eagles
40 1991 9 36 George Thornton DT San Diego Chargers
41 1986 12 39 Larry Roberts DE San Francisco 49ers
42 1980 20 48 Dwight Stephenson C Miami Dolphins
43 1978 2 30 Johnny Davis RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 1977 12 40 Bob Baumhower DT Miami Dolphins
45 1968 25 52 Kenny Stabler QB Oakland Raiders
46 1963 10 24 Butch Wilson B Baltimore Colts
47 1963 (AFL) 6 14 Lee Roy Jordan LB Boston Patriots
48 1960 (AFL) - - Don Cochran T Houston Oilers
49 1951 1 15 Eddie Salem B Washington Redskins
50 1938 3 13 Joe Kilgrow B Brooklyn Dodgers
51 1937 4 14 Arthur "Tarzan" White G New York Giants
Round 3
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 2024 16 80 Jermaine Burton WR Cincinnati Bengals
2 2023 2 65 Anthony Steen OG Philadelphia Eagles
3 2023 7 70 Byron Young DT Las Vegas Raiders
4 2023 32 95 Jordan Battle S Cincinnati Bengals
5 2023 38 101 Cameron Latu TE San Francisco 49ers
6 2022 11 75 Christian Harris LB Houston Texans
7 2022 34 98 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Washington Commanders
8 2020 20 84 Terrell Lewis LB Los Angeles Rams
9 2020 23 87 Anfernee Jennings LB New England Patriots
10 2019 23 87 Damien Harris RB New England Patriots
11 2018 29 93 Ronnie Harrison S Jacksonville Jaguars
12 2017 14 78 Tim Williams LB Baltimore Ravens
13 2017 15 79 ArDarius Stewart WR New York Jets
14 2016 10 73 Kenyan Drake RB Miami Dolphins
15 2010 34 98 Mike Johnson G Atlanta Falcons
16 2009 10 74 Glen Coffee RB San Francisco 49ers
17 2009 13 77 Antoine Caldwell C Houston Texans
18 2009 31 95 Rashad Johnson S Arizona Cardinals
19 2006 21 85 Brodie Croyle QB Kansas City Chiefs
20 2005 15 79 Evan Mathis G Carolina Panthers
21 2002 4 69 Saleem Rasheed LB San Francisco 49ers
22 2001 19 81 Kenny Smith DT New Orleans Saints
23 1996 23 84 Shannon Brown DT Atlanta Falcons
24 1993 6 62 Antonio London LB Detroit Lions
25 1992 71 71 Kevin Turner RB New England Patriots
26 1985 19 75 Ricky Moore RB San Francisco 49ers
27 1984 (Supplemental) 14 70 Walter Lewis QB New England Patriots
28 1983 16 72 Jeremiah Castille CB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 1982 10 65 Benny Perrin S St. Louis Cardinals
30 1979 5 61 Tony Nathan RB Miami Dolphins
31 1977 1 56 Charley Hannah DE Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 1975 1 53 Mike Washington CB Baltimore Colts
33 1974 2 54 Wayne Wheeler WR Chicago Bears
34 1972 10 62 Johnny Musso RB Chicago Bears
35 1965 12 40 Ray Ogden E St. Louis Cardinals
36 1963 5 33 Mike Fracchia B St. Louis Cardinals
37 1941 10 25 Fred Davis T Washington Redskins
38 1939 8 23 Charley Holm B Washington Redskins
Round 4
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 2024 5 105 Justin Eboigbe DT Los Angeles Chargers
2 2022 14 119 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Baltimore Ravens
3 2019 13 115 Christian Miller LB Carolina Panthers
4 2018 14 114 Da'Shawn Hand DE Detroit Lions
5 2018 18 118 Anthony Averett CB Baltimore Ravens
6 2017 5 112 Eddie Jackson S Chicago Bears
7 2015 9 108 Jalston Fowler RB Tennessee Titans
8 2015 13 112 Arie Kouandjio G Washington Redskins
9 2014 23 123 Kevin Norwood WR Seattle Seahawks
10 2013 2 99 Nico Johnson LB Kansas City Chiefs
11 2013 16 113 Barrett Jones G St. Louis Rams
12 2007 38 137 Le'Ron McClain RB Baltimore Ravens
13 2003 12 109 Jarret Johnson DT Baltimore Ravens
14 1998 8 100 Michael Myers DT Dallas Cowboys
15 1998 25 117 Deshea Townsend CB Pittsburgh Steelers
16 1998 30 122 Curtis Alexander RB Denver Broncos
17 1996 12 107 Kendrick Burton DE Houston Oilers
18 1996 34 129 Brad Ford CB Detroit Lions
19 1995 4 102 Sam Shade S Cincinnati Bengals
20 1995 10 108 Dameian Jeffries DE New Orleans Saints
21 1993 10 94 Derrick Lassic RB Dallas Cowboys
22 1984 25 109 Joe Carter RB Miami Dolphins
23 1976 16 108 Wayne Rhodes S Chicago Bears
24 1967 2 82 Louis Thompson DT New York Giants
25 1967 11 91 Wayne Trimble S San Francisco 49ers
26 1962 1 43 Billy Neighbors T Washington Redskins
27 1943 3 28 Joe Domanovich C Brooklyn Dodgers
28 1940 5 30 Bob Wood T Cleveland Rams
29 1936 4 31 Paul "Bear" Bryant E Brooklyn Dodgers
Round 5
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 2023 33 167 Henry To'oTo'o LB Houston Texans
2 2019 1 139 Deionte Thompson S Arizona Cardinals
3 2019 15 153 Ross Pierschbacher C Washington Redskins
4 2019 17 155 Mack Wilson LB Cleveland Browns
5 2018 35 172 JK Scott P Green Bay Packers
6 2014 20 160 Ed Stinson DE Arizona Cardinals
7 2014 24 164 AJ McCarron QB Cincinnati Bengals
8 2014 27 167 Vinnie Sunseri S New Orleans Saints
9 2013 4 137 Jesse Williams DT Seattle Seahawks
10 2013 24 157 Quinton Dial DE San Francisco 49ers
11 2012 1 136 Josh Chapman DT Indianapolis Colts
12 2012 11 146 DeQuan Menzie CB Kansas City Chiefs
13 2006 26 158 Charlie Peprah S New York Giants
14 2006 27 159 Mark Anderson DE Chicago Bears
15 2005 28 164 Wesley Britt OT San Diego Chargers
16 2003 6 141 Kenny King DT Arizona Cardinals
17 2003 10 145 Kindal Moorehead DE Carolina Panthers
18 2002 14 149 Jason McAddley WR Arizona Cardinals
19 2002 20 155 Terry Jones, Jr. TE Baltimore Ravens
20 2002 27 162 Freddie Milons WR Philadelphia Eagles
21 2001 25 156 Shawn Draper OT Miami Dolphins
22 1997 7 137 Patrick Hape TE Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 1995 26 160 Jay Barker QB Green Bay Packers
24 1994 28 159 Roosevelt Patterson G Los Angeles Raiders
25 1989 24 136 Greg Gilbert LB Chicago Bears
26 1983 9 121 Steve Mott C Detroit Lions
27 1981 6 117 Byron Braggs DT Green Bay Packers
28 1976 7 131 Woodrow Lowe LB San Diego Chargers
29 1976 14 138 Willie Shelby RB Cincinnati Bengals
30 1964 5 61 Benny Nelson RB/DB Detroit Lions
31 1964 13 69 Steve Wright T Green Bay Packers
32 1962 13 69 Bill Rice E St. Louis Cardinals
33 1962 (AFL) 7 39 Bill Rice E Houston Oilers
34 1955 5 54 George Mason T Pittsburgh Steelers
35 1948 9 34 John Woznick G Pittsburgh Steelers
36 1943 3 33 George Hecht G Chicago Cardinals
37 1940 4 34 Walt Merrill T Brooklyn Dodgers
38 1936 8 44 Kavanaugh Francis C Detroit Lions
Round 6
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 2024 10 186 Jase McClellan RB Atlanta Falcons
2 2024 27 203 Will Reichard K Minnesota Vikings
3 2021 6 9 Deonte Brown OG Carolina Panthers
4 2021 38 222 Thomas Fletcher LS Carolina Panthers
5 2019 19 192 Isaiah Buggs DT Pittsburgh Steelers
6 2018 23 197 Shaun Dion Hamilton LB Washington Redskins
7 2018 41 215 Bradley Bozeman C Baltimore Ravens
8 2014 1 177 Jeoffrey Pagan DE Houston Texans
9 2005 4 178 Anthony Bryant DT Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 2004 6 171 Triandos Luke WR Denver Broncos
11 2003 29 202 Waine Bacon CB Atlanta Falcons
12 1996 30 197 Tony Johnson TE Philadelphia Eagles
13 1996 37 204 Toderick Malone WR New Orleans Saints
14 1993 23 163 Derrick Oden LB Philadelphia Eagles
15 1990 7 144 John Mangum S Chicago Bears
16 1989 7 146 Chris Mohr P Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 1989 19 158 Howard Cross TE New York Giants
18 1987 2 142 Freddie Robinson S Indianapolis Colts
19 1987 16 156 Greg Richardson WR Minnesota Vikings
20 1986 2 140 Thornton Chandler TE Dallas Cowboys
21 1986 25 163 Brent Sowell DT Miami Dolphins
22 1980 25 163 Wayne Hamilton LB San Diego Chargers
23 1977 20 159 Paul Harris LB Pittsburgh Steelers
24 1974 8 138 Mike Raines DT San Francisco 49ers
25 1971 10 140 Scott Hunter QB Green Bay Packers
26 1963 (AFL) 1 41 Butch Wilson B Oakland Raiders
27 1962 (AFL) 6 46 Billy Neighbors T Boston Patriots
28 1955 6 67 Tom "Corky" Tharp B Los Angeles Rams
29 1955 8 69 Bobby Luna B San Francisco 49ers
30 1951 11 73 Herb Hannah T New York Giants
Round 7
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 2024 37 257 Jaylen Key S New York Jets
2 2023 7 224 DeMarcco Hellams S Atlanta Falcons
3 2018 18 236 Bo Scarbrough RB Dallas Cowboys
4 2018 28 246 Joshua Frazier DT Pittsburgh Steelers
5 2015 11 228 Austin Shepherd T Minnesota Vikings
6 2015 36 253 Xzavier Dickson LB New England Patriots
7 2013 5 211 Michael Williams TE Detroit Lions
8 2012 40 247 Brad Smelley TE Cleveland Browns
9 2011 5 208 Greg McElroy QB New York Jets
10 2010 4 211 Marquis Johnson S St. Louis Rams
11 2010 40 247 Brandon Deaderick LB New England Patriots
12 2007 36 245 Kenneth Darby RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 2007 45 255 Ramzee Robinson CB Detroit Lions
14 2005 21 235 Cornelius Wortham LB Seattle Seahawks
15 2004 21 222 Derrick Pope LB Miami Dolphins
16 2003 21 235 Ahmaad Galloway RB Denver Broncos
17 1997 35 236 Ralph Staten LB Baltimore Ravens
18 1995 17 225 Bryne Diehl P New York Giants
19 1994 26 220 Lemanski Hall LB Houston Oilers
20 1989 21 188 George Bethune LB Los Angeles Rams
21 1988 2 167 Kerry Goode RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 1988 19 184 Bo Wright RB Buffalo Bills
23 1987 1 169 Curt Jarvis DT Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 1984 6 174 Jesse Bendross WR San Diego Chargers
25 1981 14 180 Billy Jackson RB Kansas City Chiefs
26 1980 4 169 Buddy Aydelette T Green Bay Packers
27 1979 19 184 Rich Wingo LB Green Bay Packers
28 1973 18 201 John Mitchell LB San Francisco 49ers
29 1966 15 110 Ray Perkins WR Baltimore Colts
30 1963 (AFL) 7 55 Dick Williamson E Boston Patriots
31 1959 1 73 Bobby Jackson B Green Bay Packers
32 1954 10 83 Sid Youngelman T San Francisco 49ers
33 1949 9 70 Jim Cain E Chicago Cardinals
34 1941 8 58 Hal Newman E Brooklyn Dodgers
35 1938 3 53 Leroy Monsky G Brooklyn Dodgers
Round 8
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1992 218 218 Robert Stewart DT New Orleans Saints
2 1988 1 194 Phillip Brown LB Atlanta Falcons
3 1982 15 210 Thomas Boyd LB Green Bay Packers
4 1980 7 200 Ken Harris RB New York Giants
5 1977 17 212 Calvin Culliver RB Denver Broncos
6 1975 13 195 Ricky Davis S Cincinnati Bengals
7 1974 5 187 Greg Gantt K New York Jets
8 1965 (AFL) 2 58 Ray Ogden E Houston Oilers
9 1964 (AFL) 3 59 Steve Wright T New York Jets
10 1953 2 87 Jerry Watford T Chicago Cardinals
11 1953 7 92 Jess Richardson T Philadelphia Eagles
12 1952 10 95 Billy Shipp T New York Giants
13 1951 8 94 Larry Lauer C New York Yanks
14 1946 1 61 Phil Tinsley E Chicago Cardinals
15 1945 5 70 Johnny August B Cleveland Rams
16 1943 10 70 Tony Leon G Washington Redskins
Round 9
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1987 6 229 Wayne Davis LB St. Louis Cardinals
2 1987 8 231 Wes Neighbors C Houston Oilers
3 1982 23 246 Warren Lyles DT San Diego Chargers
4 1980 26 247 Steve Whitman RB San Diego Chargers
5 1979 26 246 Jeff Rutledge QB Los Angeles Rams
6 1967 9 19 Cecil Dowdy LB Cleveland Browns
7 1965 8 120 Frank McClendon T Minnesota Vikings
8 1958 6 103 Jim Loftin B Detroit Lions
9 1957 6 103 Don Comstock B Cleveland Browns
10 1955 4 101 Ed Culpepper T Green Bay Packers
11 1944 2 78 Mitch Olenski T Brooklyn Tigers
12 1944 6 82 Don Whitmire T Green Bay Packers
13 1942 9 79 Noah Langdale T Green Bay Packers
14 1939 3 73 Lew Bostick G Cleveland Rams
Round 10
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1992 277 277 Mark McMillian CB Philadelphia Eagles
2 1991 26 276 Byron Holdbrooks DT San Francisco 49ers
3 1990 22 270 Thomas Rayam DT Washington Redskins
4 1987 2 253 Chris Goode CB Indianapolis Colts
5 1981 5 253 James Mallard WR St. Louis Cardinals
6 1976 25 290 Leroy Cook DE Dallas Cowboys
7 1969 26 260 Mike Hall LB New York Jets
8 1965 5 131 Gaylon McCullough C Dallas Cowboys
9 1954 1 110 Tommy Lewis B Chicago Cardinals
10 1949 5 96 Bob Hood E Pittsburgh Steelers
11 1948 9 84 Ray Richeson G Philadelphia Eagles
12 1941 10 90 Ed Hickerson G Washington Redskins
Round 11
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1991 18 296 Efrum Thomas CB Pittsburgh Steelers
2 1978 6 284 Terry Jones DT Green Bay Packers
3 1972 6 266 David Bailey WR Green Bay Packers
4 1966 1 156 Steve Sloan QB Atlanta Falcons
5 1965 12 152 Bud French B St. Louis Cardinals
6 1964 11 151 Eddie Versprille RB Cleveland Browns
7 1940 3 93 Cary Cox C Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 12
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1987 6 313 Mike Shula QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 1983 2 309 Robbie Jones LB New York Giants
3 1981 9 313 Major Ogilvie RB San Francisco 49ers
4 1976 22 340 Joe Dale Harris WR Cincinnati Bengals
5 1973 23 309 Jim Krapf G Oakland Raiders
6 1968 20 320 Bobby Johns S Kansas City Chiefs
7 1964 (AFL) 6 94 Benny Nelson RB/DB Houston Oilers
8 1957 7 140 Fred Sington Jr. T San Francisco 49ers
9 1955 2 135 Bill Oliver B Green Bay Packers
10 1951 8 143 Al Lary E New York Yanks
11 1949 3 114 Roy "Rebel" Steiner E Green Bay Packers
Round 13
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1945 5 125 Jack Aland T Cleveland Rams
2 1944 6 126 Bill Baughman C Green Bay Packers
Round 14
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1956 2 159 Jim Emmons T Pittsburgh Steelers
2 1951 6 165 Mike Mizerany G Pittsburgh Steelers
3 1945 2 133 Hal Self B Brooklyn Tigers
4 1943 2 122 George Weeks E Philadelphia Eagles
5 1943 5 125 Sam Sharp E Cleveland Rams
6 1942 3 123 John Wyhonic G Philadelphia Eagles
Round 15
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1972 22 386 Robin Parkhouse LB Baltimore Colts
2 1966 1 216 Tom Tolleson WR Atlanta Falcons
3 1966 11 226 Steve Bowman RB New York Giants
4 1943 2 132 Russ Craft B Philadelphia Eagles
5 1940 8 138 Haywood Sanford E Washington Redskins
Round 16
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1974 2 392 Buddy Brown G New York Giants
2 1972 21 411 Steve Higginbotham S Washington Redskins
3 1969 22 412 Bill Davis LB Oakland Raiders
4 1966 13 243 David Ray E Cleveland Browns
5 1962 1 211 Tommy Brooker E Washington Redskins
6 1962 9 219 Ray Abruzzese RB Baltimore Colts
7 1956 7 188 Curtis Lynch T Green Bay Packers
8 1949 7 158 Dick Flowers T Washington Redskins
9 1946 5 145 Nick Terizzi T New York Giants
Round 17
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1966 (AFL) 5 150 Tom Tolleson WR New York Jets
2 1962 (AFL) 3 131 Tommy Brooker E Dallas Texans
3 1956 7 200 Bart Starr QB Green Bay Packers
4 1945 6 170 Bobby Tom Jenkins B Washington Redskins
Round 18
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1945 6 181 Jim McWhorter B Detroit Lions
2 1942 10 170 Holt Rast E Chicago Bears
Round 19
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1965 (AFL) 3 147 Frank McClendon T Oakland Raiders
2 1950 5 240 Ed White E Washington Redskins
3 1942 4 174 Jimmy Nelson B Chicago Cardinals
Round 20
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1966 (AFL) 7 179 Steve Bowman B Oakland Raiders
2 1949 4 195 Pat O'Sullivan C New York Giants
Round 21
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1953 3 244 Joe Curtis E Chicago Cardinals
2 1953 6 247 Bob Conway B Green Bay Packers
Round 22
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1951 2 257 Elliott Speed C Washington Redskins
2 1944 2 221 Ted Cook E Brooklyn Tigers
Round 23
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1962 (AFL) 4 180 Ray Abruzzese RB Buffalo Bills
2 1955 8 273 Cecil Ingram B Philadelphia Eagles
3 1953 8 273 Travis Hunt T San Francisco 49ers
4 1948 2 207 Roy "Rebel" Steiner E Detroit Lions
5 1945 9 239 Norm "Monk" Mosley B Philadelphia Eagles
Round 24
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1962 (AFL) 3 187 Pat Trammell QB Dallas Texans
2 1947 1 216 Bill Capenhead B Detroit Lions
Round 25
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1954 2 291 John Smalley T Green Bay Packers
2 1951 7 298 Tommy Calvin B Pittsburgh Steelers
3 1945 6 258 Jack Green G Chicago Bears
4 1943 6 236 Dave Brown B New York Giants
Round 26
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1954 1 302 Ralph Carrigan C Chicago Cardinals
2 1952 5 306 Bobby Wilson B Pittsburgh Steelers
3 1950 2 328 Red Noonan B New York Bulldogs
4 1946 10 250 D.J. Gambrell C Los Angeles Rams
Round 27
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1956 5 318 Al Ellett T Philadelphia Eagles
2 1944 5 279 Andy Bires E New York Giants
3 1944 8 282 Jack McKewan T Chicago Bears
Round 28
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1952 3 328 Harold Lutz E Chicago Cardinals
Round 29
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1956 3 340 Wes Thompson T Pittsburgh Steelers
2 1953 10 347 Clell Hobson B Cleveland Browns
3 1946 9 279 Fay Mills T Washington Redskins
4 1943 4 274 Al Sabo B Brooklyn Dodgers
Round 30
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1959 10 358 Dave Sington T New York Giants
2 1956 9 358 Jim Buckler G Chicago Bears
3 1945 5 312 Charley Compton T Cleveland Rams
Round 31
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1945 4 322 Ken Reese B Philadelphia Eagles
Round 32
Year Pick Overall Player Position Team
1 1945 5 329 John Staples G New York Giants
