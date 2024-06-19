Bama in the NFL: Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
A note to our readers: Due to circumstances beyond out control, a lot of the Bama in the NFL Database will need to be recast and republished in order to provide updated information prior to the start of the 2024-25 season. We apologize for the inconvenience, but will use the opportunity to make it bigger and better than ever.
How many former Alabama Crimson Tide players are in the NFL? The number changes on a regular basis, and for years BamaCentral has continually updated its Bama in the NFL Database to provide the latest on who is listed on NFL rosters, active and inactive players, status, and by team.
There is one one time of the year, though, when there's an official answer to that question. Only on opening weekend, when the rosters are locked for Week 1, does the NFL do an official breakdown of the active players (practice squads and players on injury lists do not count toward the active roster).
For a little perspective, at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Alabama led all schools with 57 former players on active rosters. It was the seventh straight season the Crimson Tide had at least a share of that status.
The following was last updated on June 19. 2024:
Alabama Crimson Tide Players on NFL Rosters
Active
1. Jonathan Allen, 93, DT, Washington Commanders
2. Will Anderson Jr. 51, DE, Houston Texans
3. Jalyn Armour-Davis, 5, CB, Baltimore Ravens
4. Terrion Arnold, 0, CB, Detroit Lions
5. Anthony Averett, 18, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Christian Barmore, 90, DT, New England Patriots
7. Jordan Battle, 27, S, Cincinnati Bengals
8. Bradley Bozeman, 75, C, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Brian Branch, 32, S, Detroit Lions
10. Chris Braswell, 43, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11. Tony Brown II, 38, DB, Cleveland Browns
12. Isaiah Buggs, 96, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Jermaine Burton, 81, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
14. Shyheim Carter 28, S, Tennessee Titans
15. Amari Cooper, 2, WR, Cleveland Browns
16. Lester Cotton Sr., 66, OG, Miami Dolphins
17. Darrian Dalcourt, 76, OG, Baltimore Ravens,
18. Raekwon Davis, 98, DT, Indianapolis Colts
19. Landon Dickerson, 69, OL, Philadelphia Eagles
20. Trevon Diggs, 7, CB, Dallas Cowboys
21. Justin Eboigbe, 92, DT, Los Angeles Chargers
22. Minkah Fitzpatrick, 39, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
23. Miller Forristall, 86, TE, Los Angeles Rams
24. Jahmyr Gibbs, 26, RB, Detroit Lions
25. Da'Shawn Hand, DT, 93, Miami Dolphins
26. Christian Harris, 48, LB, Houston Texans
27. Najee Harris, 22, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
28. Ronnie Harrison Jr., 48, LB, Indianapolis Colts
29. DeMarcco Hellams, 23, S, Atlanta Falcons
30. Derrick Henry, 22, RB, Baltimore Ravens
31. Marlon Humphrey, 44, CB, Baltimore Ravens
32. Jalen Hurts*, 1, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
33. Josh Jacobs, 8, RB, Green Bay Packers
34. Anfernee Jennings, 33, LB, New England Patriots
35. Jerry Jeudy, 3, WR, Cleveland Browns
36. Josh Jobe, 28, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
37. Mac Jones, 10, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
38. Ryan Kelly, 78, C, Indianapolis Colts
39. Jaylen Key, 33, S, New York Jets
40. JC Latham, 55, OT, Tennessee Titans
41. Cameron Latu, 81, TE, San Francisco 49ers
42. Alex Leatherwood, 67, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
43. Terrell Lewis, 46D, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
44. Phidarian Mathis, 98, DT, Washington Commanders
45. Jase McClellan, 30, RB, Atlanta Falcons
46. Xavier McKinney, 29, S, Green Bay Packers
47. Kool-Aid McKinstry, 34, CB, New Orleans Saints
48. John Metchie III, 8, WR, Houston Texans
49. C.J. Mosley, 57, LB, New York Jets
50. Evan Neal, 73, OT, New York Giants
51. Daron Payne, 94, DT, Washington Commanders
52. LaBryan Ray, 67, DT, Carolina Panthers
53. Jarran Reed, 90, DL, Seattle Seahawks
54. Will Reichard, 46, K, Minnesota Vikings
55. Eli Ricks, 23, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
56. Calvin Ridley, 0, WR, Tennessee Titans
57. A’Shawn Robinson, 94, DT, Carolina Panthers
58. Brian Robinson Jr., 8, RB, Washington Commanders
59. Cam Robinson, 74, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars
60. JK Scott, 16, P, Los Angeles Chargers
61. Cam Sims, 87, WR, Carolina Panthers
62. DeVonta Smith, 6, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
63. Irv Smith Jr., 82, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
64. Tyler Steen, 56, OG, Philadelphia Eagles
65. Pat Surtain II, 2, CB, Denver Broncos
66. Tua Tagovailoa, 1, QB, Miami Dolphins
67. Dalvin Tomlinson, 94, DL, Cleveland Browns
68. Henry To'oTo'o, 39, LB, Houston Texans
69. Dallas Turner, 15, LB, Minnesota Vikings
70. Jaylen Waddle, 17, WR, Miami Dolphins
71. Levi Wallace, 39, CB, Denver Broncos
72. Jameson Williams, 9, WR, Detroit Lions
73. Jonah Williams, 73, OT, Arizona Cardinals
74. Quinnen Williams, 95, DL, New York Jets
75. Jedrick Wills Jr. 71, OT, Cleveland Browns
76. Mack Wilson Sr., 2, LB, Arizona Cardinals
77. Bryce Young, 9, QB, Carolina Panthers
78. Byron Young, 93, DT, Las Vegas Raiders
Free Agents
1. Deonte Brown, G, (Carolina Panthers)
2. D.J. Fluker, OL, (Las Vegas Raiders)
3. Damien Harris RB, (retired)
4. J.C. Hassenauer, OL (New York Giants)
5. Eddie Jackson, S (Chicago Bears)
6. Julio Jones, WR (Philadelphia Eagles)
7. AJ McCarron, QB (Cincinnati Bengals)
8. Carson Tinker, LS (Los Angeles Rams)
*Jalen Hurts played his final collegiate season at Oklahoma, but claims both schools.
Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Team
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
None
Miami Dolphins
#66 Lester Cotton, OG
#93 Da'Shawn Hand, DT
#1 Tua Tagovailoa, QB
#17 Jaylen Waddle, WR
New England Patriots
#90 Christian Barmore, DT
#33 Anfernee Jennings, LB
New York Jets
#33 Jaylen Key, DB
#57 C.J. Mosley, LB
#95 Quinnen Williams, DL
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
#5 Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB
#76 Darrian Dalcourt, OG
#22 Derrick Henry, RB
#44 Marlon Humphrey, CB
Cincinnati Bengals
#27 Jordan Battle, S
#81 Jermaine Burton, WR
Cleveland Browns
#38 Tony Brown, DB
#2 Amari Cooper, WR
#3 Jerry Jeudy, WR
#94 Dalvin Tomlinson, DL
#71 Jedrick Wills Jr., T
Pittsburgh Steelers
#18 Anthony Averett, CB
#39 Minkah Fitzpatrick, S
#22 Najee Harris, RB
AFC South
Houston Texans
#51 Will Anderson Jr., DE
#48 Christian Harris, LB
#8 John Metchie III, WR
#39 Henry To'oTo'o, LB
Indianapolis Colts
#98 Raekwon Davis, DT
#48 Ronnie Harrison Jr, DB
#78 Ryan Kelly, C
Jacksonville Jaguars
#10 Mac Jones, QB
#74 Cam Robinson, OL
Tennessee Titans
#28 Shyheim Carter, DB
#55 JC Latham, OT
#0 Calvin RIdley, WR
AFC West
Denver Broncos
#2 Pat Surtain II, CB
#39 Levil Wallace, CB
Kansas City Chiefs
#96 Isaiah Buggs, DT
#82 Irv Smith, Jr., TE
Las Vegas Raiders
#93 Byron Young, DT
Los Angeles Chargers
#75 Bradley Bozeman, C
#92 Justin Eboigbe, DL
#67 Alex Leatherwood, OT
#16 JK Scott, P
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
#7 Trevon Diggs, CB
New York Giants
#73 Evan Neal, OT
Philadelphia Eagles
#69 Landon Dickerson, OL
#1 Jalen Hurts, QB
#28 Josh Jobe, CB
#46d Terrell Lewis, LB
#23 Eli Ricks, CB
#6 DeVonta Smith, WR
#56 Anthony Steen, OG
Washington Commanders
#93 Jonathan Allen, DT
#98 Phidarian Mathis, DT
#94 Daron Payne, DT
#8 Brian Robinson Jr., RB
NFL North
Chicago Bears
None
Detroit Lions
#0 Terrion Arnold CB
#32 Brian Branch,
#26 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
#9 Jameson Williams, WR
Green Bay Packers
#8 Josh Jacobs, RB
#29 Xavier McKinney, S
Minnesota Vikings
#46 Will Reichard, K
#15 Dallas Turner LB
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
#23 DeMarcco Hellams, S
#30 Jase McClellan, RB
Carolina Panthers
#93 LaBryan Ray, DT
#94 A'Shawn Robinson, DT
#87 Cam Sims, WR
#9 Bryce Young, QB
New Orleans Saints
#34 Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
#43 Chris Braswell, LB
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
#73 Jonah Williams, OT
#2 Mack Wilson Sr., LB
Los Angeles Rams
#82 Miller Forristall, TE
San Francisco 49ers
#81 Cameron Latu, TE
Seattle Seahawks
#90 Jarran Reed, DT
Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Position
Players listed alphabetically.
Quarterbacks
1. Jalen Hurts, QB, #1 Eagles
2. Mac Jones, QB, #10 Jaguars
3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, #1 Dolphins
4. Bryce Young QB, #9 Panthers
Running Backs
1. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, #26 Lions
2. Najee Harris, RB, #22 Steelers
3. Derrick Henry, RB, #22, Ravens
4. Josh Jacobs, RB, #8 Packers
5. Jase McClellan ,RB, 30 Falcons
6. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, #8 Commanders
Wide Receovers
1. Jermaine Burton, WR, #81 Bengals
2. Amari Cooper, WR, #2 Browns
3. Jerry Jeudy, WR, #3 Browns
4. John Metchie III, WR, #8 Texans
5. Calvin Ridley, WR, #0 Titans
6. Cam Sims, WR, #87 Panthers
7. DeVonta Smith, WR, #6 Eagles
8. Jaylen Waddle, WR, #17 Dolphins
9. Jameson Williams, WR, #9 Lions
Tight Ends
1. Miller Forristall, TE, #82 Rams
2. Cameron Latu, TE, #81 49ers
3. Irv Smith Jr., TE, # Chiefs
Offensive Linemen
1. Bradley Bozeman, C, # Chargers
2. Lester Cotton Sr., OG, #66 Dolphins
3. Darrian Dalcourt, OG, #76 Ravens
4. Landon Dickerson, OL, #69 Eagles
5. Ryan Kelly, C, #78 Colts
6. JC Latham, OT, #55 Titans
7. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Chargers
8. Evan Neal, OT, #73 Giants
9. Cam Robinson, OL, #74 Jaguars
10. Anthony Steen, OG, #56 Eagles
11. Jonah Williams, OT, #73 Cardinals
12. Jedrick Wills Jr., T, #71 Browns
Defensive Linemen
1. Jonathan Allen, DT, #93 Commanders
2. Will Anderson Jr., DE, #51 Texans
3. Christian Barmore, DT, #90 Patriots
4. Isaiah Buggs, DT, #96 Chiefs
5. Raekwon Davis, DT, #98 Colts
6. Justin Eboigbe, DL, #92, Chargers
7. Da'Shawn Hand, DT, #93, Dolphins
8. Phidarian Mathis, DT, #98 Commanders
9. Daron Payne, DT, #94 Commanders
10. LaBryan Ray, DT, #93 Panthers
11. Jarran Reed, DL, #90 Seahawks
12. A’Shawn Robinson, DT, #94 Panthers
13. Dalvin Tomlinson, DL, #94 Browns
14. Quinnen Williams, DL, #95 Jets
15. Byron Young, DT, #93 Raiders
Linebackers
1. Chris Braswell, LB, #43 Buccaneers
2. Christian Harris, LB, #48 Texans
3. Ronnie Harrison Jr, #48, Colts
4. Anfernee Jennings, LB, #33 Patriots
5. Terrell Lewis, LB #46d Eagles
6. C.J. Mosley, LB, #57 Jets
7. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, #39 Texans
8. Dallas Turner, LB, #15 Vikings
9. Mack Wilson Sr., LB, #2 Cardinals
Defensive Backs
1. Terrion Arnold, CB #0 Lions
2. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, #5 Ravens
3. Anthony Averett, CB #18 Steelers
4. Jordan Battle, S, #27 Bengals
5. Brain Branch, S, #32 Lions
6. Tony Brown, DB, #38 Browns
7. Shyheim Carter, RB, #28 Titans
8. Trevon Diggs, CB, #7 Cowboys
9. Emil Ekiyor Jr., CB, # Colts
10. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, #39 Steelers
11. DeMarcco Hellams, S, #23 Falcons
12. Marlon Humphrey, CB, #44 Ravens
13. Josh Jobe, CB, #28 Eagles
14. Jaylen Key, DB #33 Jets
15. Xavier McKinney, S, #29 Packers
16. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #34 Saints
17. Eli Ricks, CB, #23 Eagles
18. Pat Surtain II, CB, #2 Broncos
19. Levi Wallace, CB, #39 Broncos
Special Teams
1. Will Reichard, K, #46 Vikings
2. JK Scott, P, #16 Chargers