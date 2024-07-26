Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Isaiah Buggs Sentenced To Hard Labor On Animal Cruelty Convictions
Former Alabama and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges on Friday in Tuscaloosa. Buggs was sentenced to 365 days of hard labor in Tuscaloosa County by Tuscaloosa County District Judge Joanne Jannik who ordered him to serve 60 days with the rest suspended for two years "pending the behavior of the defendant."
Additionally, Buggs was ordered not to possess any firearms, dogs or cats. The defensive lineman was arrested in March after two dogs were found malnourished and mistreated in a property near Cyprus Creek. One dog was covered in feces while a second was found crated with no access to food or water. Both animals were seized and one had to be euthanized at the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter.
Trey Robinson, Buggs' agent, has previously said the dogs were not his and that he was unaware they were still at the rental property. According to a statement by Buggs he "vehemently denies the truthfulness of the allegations and charges asserted against him."
Buggs was released by the Kansas City Chiefs after a series of incidents and arrests this offseason in Tuscaloosa. In addition to the animal cruelty charges he faces additional charges of second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary as well as April resisting arrest charges at his now-closed King's Hookah Lounge in unrelated events.