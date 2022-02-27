Skip to main content

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17

It's the final week of the regular season for college basketball, and Alabama basketball took a solid step forward heading into the SEC Tournament.

The Crimson Tide picked up two solid wins last week: a 74-72 win at Vanderbilt followed by a 90-71 thumping of South Carolina. While neither of Alabama's opponents were ranked, the games revealed something that has been missing from the Crimson Tide for quite some time: solid defensive effort.

Alabama will host Texas A&M on Wednesday before moving on to its regular-season finale at LSU, so it's not going to be the easiest of weeks for the Crimson Tide. That being said, should Alabama win both games, it will pave an easy road to a 5-seed in the following weekend's conference tournament.

Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:

Biggest winner: Arkansas — The Razorbacks were a solid winner this past week, downing two tough opponents in Florida and No. 6 Kentucky. Couple the wins with the fact that the Razorbacks faced the Gators on the road, and things were truly impressive by Arkansas. The Razorbacks jump from third to second in this week's power rankings.

Biggest loser: Missouri — It's starting to become difficult to rag on the Tigers week after week, but here we are again. Missouri lost not one, not two, but three games last week against Mississippi State, against Tennessee and at LSU. The Tigers have now lost five games in a row, and things won't get any easier heading into the SEC Tournament. Missouri remains 13th, with only Georgia behind them.

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17

1. Auburn (25-4 overall, 13-3 SEC)

2. Arkansas (23-6, 12-4)

3. Kentucky (23-6, 12-4)

4. Tennessee (21-7, 12-4)

5. Alabama (19-10, 9-7)

6. LSU (20-9, 8-8)

7. Florida (18-11, 8-8)

8. South Carolina (17-11, 8-8)

9. Mississippi State (17-12, 8-8)

10. Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9)

11. Vanderbilt (14-14, 6-10)

12. Ole Miss (13-16, 4-12)

13. Missouri (10-19, 4-12)

14. Georgia (6-23, 1-15)

This Week's SEC Schedule: Feb. 20-26, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 27

No Games Scheduled.

Monday, Feb. 28

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday, March 1

No. 17 Tennessee at Georgia — 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Missouri at South Carolina — 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Ole Miss at No. 6 Kentucky — 6 p.m. CT, ESPN3 | ESPN

Florida at Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Wednesday, March 2

Texas A&M at No. 24 Alabama — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

LSU at No. 18 Arkansas — 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2

No. 3 Auburn at Mississippi State — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Thursday, March 3

No Games Scheduled.

Friday, March 4

No Games Scheduled.

Saturday, March 5

No. 18 Arkansas at No. 17 Tennessee — 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

No. 24 Alabama at LSU — 11 a.m. CT, CBS

South Carolina at No. 3 Auburn — Noon CT, SEC Network

No. 6 Kentucky at Florida — 1 p.m. CT, CBS

Georgia at Missouri — 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

