The Crimson Tide fell several spots after losing two out of its last three games, but just how far did it fall?

There's no two ways about it: Alabama basketball did not close out conference play the way it needed to on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide fell to the Davidson Wildcats in the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic in downtown Birmingham 79-78. While Alabama lost by just one point, it trailed by as much as 13 points in the second half. Jaden Shackelford was solid with 20 points, but it didn't stop the Crimson Tide from losing.

With the loss, Alabama has now lost two of its last three games, and its victory over Jacksonville State was sloppy at best. The best thing for the Crimson Tide to do is to do what it did last season: put the non-conference portion of the season and hit the ground running in SEC play.

That being said, Alabama will have to face No. 19 Tennessee, Florida and No. 12 Auburn in three of its first four games. It's not going to be an easy road for the Crimson Tide, but opportunity to redeem itself is there.

Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:

Biggest Winner: LSU — It's strength of schedule might not be incredibly impressive, but regardless, the Tigers finished the non-conference portion of the season 12-0. LSU will get its first test of the season on Wednesday in the SEC game of the week against No. 12 Auburn. If LSU can prevail over the opposing Tigers, then it will secure its spot as the No. 1 team heading into SEC play.

Biggest Loser: Alabama — Not to beat a dead horse, but the Crimson Tide's loss to the Davidson Wildcats wasn't a pretty one. Alabama falls from third to sixth this week.

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 8

1. LSU (12-0)

2. Auburn (11-1)

3. Kentucky (9-2)

4. Tennessee (9-2)

5. Arkansas (9-2)

6. Alabama (9-3)

7. Texas A&M (9-2)

8. Florida (9-3)

9. South Carolina (9-3)

10. Mississippi State (9-3)

11. Ole Miss (8-4)

12. Vanderbilt (8-4)

13. Missouri (6-6)

14. Georgia (5-7)

This Week's SEC Schedule: Dec. 27-Jan. 1, 2021

Monday, Dec. 27

Texas A&M vs Dallas Christian — 7 p.m. CT, No Network

Tuesday, Dec. 28

No Games Scheduled.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

South Carolina vs SC State — 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+/ESPN+

Florida vs Ole Miss — 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Georgia vs Gardner-Webb — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+/ESPN+

No. 12 Auburn vs No. 17 LSU — 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU

No. 20 Kentucky vs Missouri — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Texas A&M vs Central Arkansas — 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+/ESPN+

Mississippi State vs Arkansas — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 10 Alabama vs No. 19 Tennessee — 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Thursday, Dec. 30

No Games Scheduled.

Friday, Dec. 31

No. 20 Kentucky vs High Point — 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Saturday, Jan. 1

No Games Scheduled.