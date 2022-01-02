After a big win over Tennessee to open SEC play, Alabama basketball is back in the top three. However, a new team has also stepped up into first place this week.

Alabama football wasn't the only Crimson Tide athletics team to pick up a big win last week.

Alabama men's basketball picked up another ranked win last Tuesday, downing the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers inside Coleman Coliseum 73-68. The Crimson Tide trailed for the larger part of the game, but a late surge propelled it past the Volunteers and to a 1-0 start to SEC play.

That being said, Alabama is far from returning to the top spot in the power rankings. However, the Crimson Tide travels to face Florida and Missouri before hosting Auburn on Jan. 11, providing the program with ample opportunity to rise in the rankings should it be successful.

Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:

Biggest Winner: Auburn — We have a new top team this week, with the same mascot as last week's. After outplaying LSU in almost every category, Auburn takes its rightful spot as top of the conference power rankings. The Tigers have two favorable games against Florida and South Carolina, so it will look to be 3-0 when it heads into Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Jan. 11.

Biggest Loser: LSU — The Tigers were exposed, and incredibly so. After a light non-conference scheduled that kept LSU relatively untested for the first couple of months of the season, the Tigers were shellacked on The Plains at Auburn. With an absolute gauntlet of a schedule to start SEC play, Will Wade and LSU need to batten down the hatches. Otherwise, things could get ugly in a hurry.

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

1. Auburn (12-1 overall, 1-0 SEC)

2. Kentucky (11-2, 1-0)

3. Alabama (10-3, 1-0)

4. LSU (12-1, 0-1)

5. Tennessee (9-3, 0-1)

6. Arkansas (10-3, 0-1)

7. Mississippi State (10-3, 1-0)

8. Texas A&M (11-2, 0-0)

9. Florida (9-3, 0-0)

10. South Carolina (9-3, 0-0)

11. Ole Miss (8-4, 0-0)

12. Vanderbilt (8-4, 0-0)

13. Missouri (6-7, 0-1)

14. Georgia (5-8, 0-0)

This Week's SEC Schedule: Jan. 2-8, 2021

Sunday, Jan. 2

No Games Scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 3

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

No. 11 Auburn at South Carolina — 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Texas A&M at Georgia — 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU

No. 18 Kentucky at No. 16 LSU — 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Vanderbilt at Arkansas — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Ole Miss at No. 14 Tennessee — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 19 Alabama at Florida — 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Mississippi State at Missouri — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Thursday, Jan. 6

No Games Scheduled.

Friday, Jan. 7

No Games Scheduled.

Saturday, Jan. 8

South Carolina at Vanderbilt — 11 a.m. CT, ESPNU

Arkansas at Texas A&M — Noon CT, SEC Network

No. 19 Alabama at Missouri — 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 16 LSU — 5 p.m. CT, No Network

Georgia at No. 18 Kentucky — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Florida at No. 11 Auburn — 7 p.m. CT, No Network

Mississippi State at Ole Miss — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network