2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 8 Mississippi State

BamaCentral takes a long first look at each of the Crimson Tide's upcoming opponents this season, in order from the bottom to the top.

41-0. 49-9.

These are the two scores for Mississippi State against Alabama in its two games since Mike Leach took the helm in 2020. On both occasions, the Bulldogs were on the losing end. In neither contest were they able to record a touchdown.

No points in Year 1 and three field goals in Year 2 were certainly not the start that Mississippi State fans wanted to see against the Crimson Tide after Leach took over. When he first arrived, there was much celebrating in Starkville, and for good reason.

Leach has been known for his high-flying offenses that rack up a ton of yards in the air and put a lot of points on the scoreboard. However, his years of offensive prowess came in the Big 12 with Texas Tech and the Pac-12 with Washington State — two conferences that are hardly known for stalwart defenses.

It's certainly been a rude awakening for the Bulldogs and Leach over the past two seasons. In 2020, Mississippi State finished 4-7 and capped the COVID season with a 28-26 victory over Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl. In 2021, the Bulldogs finished 7-6 with a 34-7 blowout loss at the hands of Leach's former team in Texas Tech.

In conference play last season, Mississippi State was able to best Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt while dropping games to Alabama, LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss. However, outside of the game against the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs' three losses were by an averaged of just over five points per game.

Those are losses that this year's team is looking to eliminate this year.

Mississippi State returns eight players on offense and possesses a more veteran defense than last year with an improved pass rush and secondary. With Will Rogers at quarterback, this year's team is looking to improve on its narrow losses last year and garner more respect as it continues to rebuild under Leach.

Offense

As in years past, fans know exactly what they're going to get with an offense led by Leach: the Bulldogs are going to throw the ball quite often, particularly with short- to mid-range passes. The running game will not be very present, and the clock will tick down incredibly fast when the Mississippi State offense is on the field.

The Bulldogs led the SEC in time of possession last season. While Mississippi State was fourth in the country in total yards, it was last in yards per completion. Couple that with a rushing game that was also last in college football, and that was a rough combination that led to poor results and a final record of 7-6.

On a positive note, Mississippi State returns eight players from last year, giving it more experience. Starting quarterback Will Rogers is back for his junior season, now with experience that should give him more efficiency. Last season, Rogers threw for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns, but was forced to carry his offense due to the team's lack of rushing attack.

There's no doubt that Rogers will be a solid quarterback this season. However, he's going to need to pick up larger games and his quick passes are going to have to show more efficiency.

Two departures for the Bulldogs were at wide receiver in Makai Polk and Malik Heath, but Jaden Walley is another solid receiver poised for a solid season in Starkville. Last season, Walley totaled 628 receiving yards — good for second-best on the team — and six touchdowns. Austin Williams is another solid redshirt-senior receiver, bringing veteran additional experience to the position.

Mississippi State might not run the ball often, but its running backs are fairly effective. 2021's leading rusher Dillon Johnson returns after rushing for just 485 yards and four touchdowns last season, while Jo'quavious Marks finished his season with 416 yards and six touchdowns.

Both running backs are solid pass-catchers, though, with Johnson making 65 catches and Marks making 83 receptions and three receiving touchdowns.

On offensive line, the Bulldogs lose starting tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Scott Lashley. However, the interior o-line remains solid with LaQuinston Sharp at center. The addition of JUCO star Percy Lewis is bound to battle for a starting tackle spot, which will no doubt help give Rogers more time in the pocket — something that the team desperately needs after last season.

All-in-all, Mississippi State is poised to have another high-flying offense and looks to improve on its performance from last season. Should the team find its rhythm, it could potentially be very dangerous for teams with struggling secondaries. That being said, Leach-led offenses are, more often than not, too one-note for the high-caliber defenses of the SEC.

Defense

There's no doubt about it: Mississippi State's offense gets all of the attention. That being said, this year's defense should improve even after allowing just 345 yards per game in 2021.

Last year's defense possessed a lackluster pass rush and the passing defense in general was slightly above average at best. However, the defensive front was solid and this year's team hosts a decent amount of NFL talent from the line to the secondary.

On the front, the Bulldogs' run defense should improve. Nathan pickering is a strong veteran at nose tackle, and Randy Charlton looks to be more disruptive.

At linebacker, Aaron Brule will no doubt be a key loss after transferring to Michigan State. The corps still possesses the team's two leading tacklers in Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson, with Johnson taking the outside and Watson the inside.

Corner Emmanuel Forbes hasn't always been consistent, but he's been a key factor in a large amount of key plays during his past two years. Joining him is Marcus Banks from Dekaney High School in Alabama and JUCO transfer DeCarlos Nicholson, both of which will compete for time on the outside. Jalen Green and Collin Duncan will both also have a lot of tackles in the middle of the secondary.

Last year's defense wasn't perfect, but it certainly had its moments. While its pass defense had issues, its rush defense was able to hold most teams at bay outside of Alabama and Arkansas. Look for the Bulldogs to improve this year, even if only slightly.

The Schedule

East Tennessee State and Bowling Green should be easy wins. With that out of the way, the rest of the schedule doesn't look as promising.

Memphis at home in a rematch of a game that the Bulldogs lost by two points in 2021 looks promising, with Mississippi State likely pulling out the win. Arizona on the road, however, won't be as easy. The Wildcats have improved and could be surprising.

The Bulldogs will play Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M all at home, but those will all likely be losses. If Mississippi State is able to go even 1-2 in those games, it will be considered a massive win for the program.

This team will be capable of slipping past Auburn at home or potentially Kentucky on the road. Leach's Bulldogs seem capable of snagging an unexpected win here and there. Even a tough Arkansas team is on the table.

Consistency is going to be key for the Bulldogs, which is something that Mississippi State simply hasn't had over the past several seasons. That being said, seven wins seems to be the likely result this season. It's not a matter of if this team will win; it's simply a matter of which teams it will beat.

Outlook

As stated at the beginning of this preview, a Leach-coached Mississippi State team has yet to score a touchdown against Alabama, with the team scoring no points in 2020 and a total of three field goals in 2021.

This year, that will likely change.

The Bulldogs bring back Rogers at quarterback, who is poised to be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference this season. That being said, one touchdown isn't going to be a game-winning strategy.

Yes, Mississippi State will lose to Alabama. It will also lose to Georgia and probably Texas A&M as well. While this team looks to be much improved compared to years past, it's still looking to be another year of overall disappointment in Starkville.

This team will pull out enough wins to be bowl-eligible. But if you're looking for a team to rock the college football world in 2022, this team isn't going to be it.

The Game

Date: Oct. 22

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Series: 84-18-3

Last meeting: Alabama won 49-9. Alabama gained 543 yards and was 12 of 16 on third-down conversions as the Crimson Tide dominated. Bryce You was 20-for-28 for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

The Team

The Coach: Blake Anderson (second year, 102-62 overall)

Offensive Coordinator: Anthony Tucker

Defensive Coordinator: Ephraim Banda

2021 Record: 11-3, Mountain West conference champions

2021 Rankings: Total offense No. 22; Total defense No. 77

Returning Starters: 12, seven on offense, five on defense

Players to Watch: QB Logan Bonner, RB Calvin Tyler, WR Justin McGriff, WR Brian Cobbs, G Quazzel White, T Alfred Edwards, DE Byron Vaughns, LB A.J. Vongphachanh, CB Ajani Carter, S Gurvan Hall, P Stephen Kotsanlee

Top Newcomer: We're biased, but going with former Crimson Tide wide Xavier Williams. The Aggies also have some key additions from Michigan, Texas Washington, Miami and Maryland, who could all start.

Biggest Question: For his first season with Utah State, Anderson had 19 returning starters and also had his quarterback, the key linebacker and a top wide receiver all follow him from Arkansas State. A lot of things fell into place as the Aggies surprised many and won the Mountain West title. They won't catch anyone by surprise this year. While Utah State should be in the mix, Boise State is considered the team to beat in the division and conference.

The School

Location: Starkville, Miss.

Founded: 1878

Enrollment: 23,000

Nickname: Bulldogs

Colors: Maroon and White

Mascot: Bully the Bulldog

The Program

Coaching Changes During Saban Era: Three

Last Time Beat Alabama: 2007, 17-12. Sylvester Croom was the coach of the Bulldogs.

Last Time Won Division: 1998

Last Time Won SEC Championship: 1941

National Championships: None

Playoff Appearances: None

SEC Championships: 1, 1941

Bowl Appearances: 14-11

Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2009

Heisman Trophies: None

Consensus All-Americans During Saban Era: 1, Fred Smoot, DB, 2000

First-Round NFL Picks During Saban Era: 6, including Charles Cross in the 2022 NFL Draft. The tackle was selected ninth overall by the Seahawks.

2022 NFL Draft: Two players selected, Cross and DB Martin Emerson in the third round by the Browns.

Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings: No. 27 in 2022. Was No. 26 in 2021, No. 28 in 2000, and No. 24 in 2019.

The Schedule

Sept. 3: Memphis

Sept. 10: at Arizona

Sept. 17: at LSU

Sept. 24: Bowling Green

Oct. 1: Texas A&M

Oct. 8: Arkansas

Oct. 15: at Kentucky

Oct. 22: at Alabama

Nov. 5: Auburn

Nov. 12: Georgia

Nov. 19: East Tennessee State

Nov. 24: at Ole Miss

Did You Know?

The 2020 season saw MSU claim victories over multiple AP-ranked opponents away from home for the first time since 1980. Mississippi State defeated No. 6 LSU, 44-34, in Baton Rouge to open the season and No. 22 Tulsa, 28-26, in a neutral matchup at the Armed Forces Bowl.

However, it matched that accomplishment again in 2021, when it won at then-No. 15 Texas A&M, 26-22, and at No. 16 Auburn, 43-34.

Because Texas A&M lost to the Bulldogs and then beat Alabama, it snapped the Crimson Tide's string of consecutive wins against unranked opponents at 100.

In 1980, the Bulldogs toppled No. 18 Miami (Fla.) on the road, 34-31, before defeating No. 1 Alabama, 6-3, on a neutral field.

This is the fifth story in series previewing Alabama's opponents:

No. 12 Austin Peay

No. 11 Louisiana Monroe

No. 10 Vanderbilt

No. 9 Utah State