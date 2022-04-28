A Look at Alabama Storylines in This Year's NFL Draft

Evan Neal and Jameson Williams are first-round locks, but what is in store for the Crimson Tide after that?

After months of mocks and player projections, the NFL Draft is finally here. The three-day event inside Las Vegas’ Caesars Forum will begin tonight at 7 p.m. CT with the first round. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday night beginning at 6 p.m. while the draft will conclude with rounds 4-7 on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Alabama tied an NFL Draft record with six first-round selections last year, equaling the mark set by Miami in 2004. Evan Neal and Jameson Williams are the only Crimson Tide players expected to hear their names called tonight. However, that will help Alabama make even more history as it will mark the Crimson Tide’s 14th straight year with a first-round pick, tying Miami’s record set from 1995 through 2008

Here are some other Alabama storylines to keep an eye on entering tonight’s draft.

Will Evan Neal fall out of the top five? Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Once projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Neal was dealt a blow earlier this offseason when Jacksonville elected to place the franchise tag on Cam Robinson, diminishing its need for a tackle. Wednesday, the Jaguars reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Robinson, further indicating that they won’t spend the first pick of the draft on an offensive tackle.

However, that’s not the only hit Neal’s draft stock has taken recently. Tuesday, a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer stated multiple teams have considered the Alabama lineman a “notable medical risk” due to knee and hip issues. Noted offensive line coach Duke Manyweather, who has been training with Neal this offseason, quickly disputed the injury claims, calling them “FAKE NEWS” through a post on Twitter.

“Neal WAS NOT a medical re-check and was medically cleared at combine,” Manywether wrote in the post. “Dude hasn’t missed a workout since the national Championship!”

During his three seasons at Alabama, Neal started 30 of the Crimson Tide’s 31 games, missing just one game for an undisclosed reason during the 2020 season when COVID-19 absences were a common occurrence across college football. While it’s unknown whether there is merit to the recent concerns over the lineman’s health, it is worth noting that injury news is often leaked incorrectly by teams during the week of the draft in an attempt to have players fall to them.

Breer’s latest mock draft has Neal going No. 6 overall to the Carolina Panthers as the third offensive tackle off the board behind N.C. State’s Ickey Ekwonu (No. 3, Houston Texans) and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross (No. 5, New York Giants). According to Spotrac, the projected contract for the No. 3 pick in the draft is $38.42 million compared to $30.46 million for the No. 6 pick.

Will Jameson Williams climb into the top 10? Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Neal’s draft stock might have taken a hit, Alabama’s other projected first-rounder is on the rise. After tearing his ACL during the national championship game on Jan. 10, Williams appears to be rehabbing well from the injury. That’s created a bit of positive momentum heading into the draft as the receiver has been projected as high as No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons, according to FOX Sports.

Williams is still expected to miss the beginning of the coming season. However, that seems to be less of an issue for several NFL teams who view him as the top receiver in this year’s class. Wednesday, Williams told NBC Sports Philadelphia that the Eagles have expressed interest in drafting him.

“They told me they’d love to see me alongside DeVonta (Smith),” Williams said. “I think that would be a great explosive offense, just something that no one’s seen before. We complement each other very well so I think that would be good.”

The Eagles have two first-round picks in this year’s draft, selecting at No. 15 and No. 18 overall. While it's uncertain if Williams will still be on the board by then, he isn’t likely to fall further than No. 15 overall.

“Talent-wise, he’s the best receiver in this draft, if he didn’t have the injury, he’d be a top-10 pick guaranteed,” draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said in a recent interview on The ESPN College Football Podcast. “I think he’s right now to me the intrigue of the first round because if he gets down to say (No.) 15 Philly, he’s gone. So does somebody like New Orleans who picks at 16, does somebody like New England at 21 or Green Bay at 22 and 28 or Kansas City at 29 and 30, does somebody like that jump up knowing that at 15, he’s gone?”

How many Day 2 selections will Alabama produce? RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Neal and Williams might be certain first-rounders, but things get a bit more interesting for Alabama on Day 2 of the draft.

Last week, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay listed Christian Harris, John Metchie III and Phidarian Mathis as the Crimson Tide players he sees being selected in the second round. Outside of that trio, it’d be a stretch to project any of Alabama’s other prospects to slip into the second round. However, there are quite a few third-round candidates.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and edge rusher Christopher Allen have all been projected in the third round by at least one major outlet. If all of the above were selected by the end of Friday night, it would give Alabama at least eight Day 1 and Day 2 selections in each of the past three years.

Will Mac Jones link up with a familiar receiver? Photo | Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Tua Tagovailoa was reunited with former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle in Miami while Hurts and Smith teamed up again in Philadelphia. Will New England follow suit this year and select a Crimson Tide target for Mac Jones?

Several outlets have projected the Patriots to take Slade Bolden with one of their Day 3 draft picks as the slot receiver is Jones’ former roommate at Alabama. New England might also be in a position to draft Metchie if he’s still on the board at No. 54 overall in the second round. Both receivers expressed an interest in catching passes from Jones again at the next level during this year’s NFL combine.

"Playing with Mac would be cool, Bolden said. “It would be an easy transition for sure.”

Added Metchie: “It’s definitely something I’ve heard, especially seeing the trend of teams liking to unite quarterbacks and receivers or just former teammates together. I feel like Mac-10 and I would be special for sure.”