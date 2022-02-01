A Look at Some of Alabama's Possible Combinations for Next Season's OL

New Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford will have a lot to work with in his first year.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s newest assistant will have his work cut out for him this offseason. According to multiple reports, Eric Wolford is set to take over as the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach this season after spending the past year in the same role at Kentucky.

He’s in for a busy few months.

First up on Wolford’s to-do list will be finding a replacement for consensus All-American Evan Neal at left tackle. He’ll also need to develop a new starter on the other side of the line as right tackle Chris Owens is moving on after six seasons with the Crimson Tide. Along with losing the two bookends of last year’s line, Alabama saw two reserves transfer out of the program in Tommy Brown (Colorado) and Pierce Quick (Georgia Tech).

On the bright side, the unit still returns a couple of key pieces from last year as well as several talented emerging options.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. will be back for his final season after starting all 28 games at right guard the past two years. Javion Cohen also established himself as a reliable first-teamer, starting 14 games at left guard during his sophomore season last year.

Darrian Dalcourt and Seth McLaughlin both started games at center last year, while Damieon George Jr. started three games at right tackle. The unit also features a pair of five-star tackles from the 2021 class in J.C. Latham and Tommy Brockermyer.

In addition to its returning talent, Alabama added two SI99 offensive linemen in Elijiah Pritchett (No. 16) and Tyler Booker (No. 27) as well as three-star talent Dayne Shor in this year’s recruiting class.

Wolford has plenty of time to figure out his best front five over the offseason. Here’s a look at some of the options he has to choose from.