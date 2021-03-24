All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Football Assistant Coach Jay Graham Cites Mental Health for Resignation

Graham was just hired by the Crimson Tide nearly two months ago to replace Jeff Banks
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jay Graham took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to shed light on his decision to resign from the school: 

"I appreciate Coach [Nick] Saban and the University of Alabama for their understanding and support during this difficult time," he posted. "The events of the past year have taken a toll on millions of people around the world, not only in lost loved ones but in the unprecendented anxieties and mental health. 

"I am taking time away from football to seek professional help immediately, gain a better understanding of mental health and spend time with loved ones. I hope to rebalance my life so that I am able to return to my passion of coaching and helping student-athletes achieve their dreams.

"While mental health issues are not new, they are often difficult to discuss, especially for coaches/athletes. I hope my voice inspires others that may be struggling to seek help. I would like to thank everyone for their support, grace and words of encouragement."

Graham was hired by Alabama just two months ago to replace Jeff Banks, who left to join Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Previously. Graham spent the 2020 season with Tennessee as the Volunteers running backs coach under Jeremy Pruitt.

For the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he was in College Station at Texas A&M in the same position.

Coach Nick Saban will address the media following the Crimson Tide's spring practice on Wednesday evening at roughly 6 p.m (CT). 

This story will be updated.

