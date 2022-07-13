Alabama Athletics Places 132 Student-Athletes on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

For the seventh year in a row, the Crimson Tide ranks among the top-two in the Southeastern Conference in terms of Spring Academic Honor Roll accolades.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the seventh year in a row, The University of Alabama ranked in the top-two when it comes to the Southeastern Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll, taking second with 132 accolades in 2022, the league office announced Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide's baseball (24), women’s golf (8) and rowing (37) teams led the SEC in their respective sports. Rowing also tallied the second-highest total among all schools and sports.

To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The spring list honors those student-athletes that participate in baseball, beach volleyball, men's and women's golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's track and field. A total of 1,531 student-athletes earned the honor during the spring of 2022.

So far this season, Alabama has placed 273 students on the SEC fall, winter and spring honor rolls. Additional names will be added to the Tide's tally when the first-year list comes out in July.

Alabama Athletics news can be found on Twitter and Instagram (@UA_Athletics) and on Facebook (AlabamaAthletics).

Alabama on the 2022 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

Student-Athlete – Sport – Major

Simms Abney - M Golf - General Business

Haley Alexander - Rowing - Communication Studies

Cathryn Antonacio - Rowing - Advertising

Ellie Bachmann - W Track & Field - Public Health

Melanie Bailes - W Golf - Communication Studies

Chago Basso - M Track & Field - Finance

Raegan Beightol - Rowing - Economics

Loudmilla Bencheikh - W Tennis - Communication Studies

Hannah Bennett - Rowing - Chemistry

Stella Bolton - Rowing - Biology

Hayley Bounds - Rowing - Microbiology

Amari Brown - W Track & Field - Management

Carolina Caminoli - W Golf - Marketing

Bianca Carroccio - W Track & Field - Finance

McKenna Carroll - Rowing - Psychology

Mercy Chelangat - W Track & Field - Public Health

Rudi Christiansen - M Tennis - Pre-Major Studies

Canon Claycomb - M Golf - News Media

Bobby Colantonio Jr. - M Track & Field - Sport Hospitality

Nathan Cooper - M Track & Field - Kinesiology

Graham Crawford - Baseball - Management

Alexa Cruz - W Track & Field - Education Psychology: General Education

Erica Cunningham - Rowing - Communication Studies

Caroline Curtis - W Golf - Accounting

Saskia Dammersmith - Rowing - Human Environmental Sciences

Ashley Davis - Rowing - Management

Zane Denton - Baseball - News Media

Owen Diodati - Baseball - Finance

Abby Doerr - Softball - Psychology

Lea Duben - W Track & Field - Kinesiology

Nickolette Dunbar - W Track & Field - Hospitality Management

Sarah Edwards - W Golf - Human Environmental Sciences

Clayton Elder - M Track & Field - Lower Division General Business

Emma Ewell - Rowing - Advertising

Eric Foggo - Baseball - Sport and Hospitality Management

Leander Forbes - M Track & Field - Sport Hospitality

Montana Fouts - Softball - Sport Hospitality Management

Rachel Fuller - Rowing - Aerospace Engineering

Eli Giles - Baseball - Kinesiology

Jack Goldasich - M Golf - General Business & Finance

Landon Green - Baseball - Consumer Sciences

Kat Grill - Softball - Kinesiology

William Hamiter - Baseball - Finance

KJ Haney - Softball - Criminal Justice

Davis Heller - Baseball - Communication Studies

Brittany Hill - Rowing - Biology

Grayson Hitt - Baseball - Consumer Sciences

Amy Hitzel - Rowing - Operations Management

Hunter Hoopes - Baseball - Human Environmental Science

Kristen Hopkins - W Track & Field - Finance

Jim Jarvis - Baseball - General Business

Antoine Jean - Baseball - Communication Studies

Darcy Jennings - Rowing - Sport Administration

Jenna Johnson - Softball - Kinesiology

Jace Jones - M Track & Field - Lower Division Finance

Patrick Kaukovalta - M Tennis - Psychology

Samantha Kellogg - Rowing - Computer Science

Ella Kemna - Rowing - Kinesiology

Lexi Kilfoyl - Softball - General Business

Camille Kohtala - W Track & Field - Kinesiology

Samantha Kunza - W Track & Field - Kinesiology

Katie Kurtz - Rowing - Marketing

Jake Leger - Baseball - Marketing

Talaya Lewis - W Track & Field - Criminology & Criminal Justice

Tyler Lipscomb - M Golf - Creative Media

Allysion Loveless - Rowing - International Studies

Mary Mac Trammell - W Golf - English

Polly Mack - W Golf - Hospitality Management

Jorja MacRae - Rowing - Sport Administration

Ella Maggio - Rowing - Physical Education

Anne Marie Hiser - W Tennis - Communication Studies

Blythe Markel - Rowing - Economics

Kieran McKeag - M Track & Field - Biology

Jacob McNairy - Baseball - Human Performance Exercise Science

Claudia Mecchia - Rowing - Psychology

Alex Mielke - M Track & Field - Finance

Madison Miller - W Track & Field - Mathematics

Lauren Montgomery - Rowing - Public Relations

Trace Moore - Baseball - Criminal Justice

Angelica Moresco - W Golf - Kinesiology

Christal Mosley - W Track & Field - Social Work

Amara Obi - W Track & Field - Public Health

Sydney Orefice - W Tennis - Finance

Emilie Øverås - W Golf - News Media

Anna Parkhomenko - W Tennis - Consumer Sciences

Megan Patton - W Track & Field - Chemistry

Alicia Pearson - Rowing - Architectural Engineering

Abby Pesansky - Rowing - General Business

Taylor Pickett - W Track & Field - Accounting

Andrew Pinckney - Baseball - Management Information Systems

Thomas Ponder - M Golf - Psychology

Hailey Poole - W Track & Field - Nursing

Will Portera - Baseball - Biology

Connor Prielipp - Baseball - Consumer Sciences

Braden Pyron - M Track & Field - Mechanical Engineering

Dylan Ray - Baseball - Consumer Sciences

Jami Reed - W Track & Field - Marketing

Caden Rose - Baseball - Consumer Sciences

Gianna Rucki - Rowing - Operations Management

Kristen Rupinen - Rowing - Management Information Systems

Hunter Ruth - Baseball - General Business

Rich Saenz - M Track & Field - Finance

Alex Salter - Softball - General Business

Haleigh Sanders - Rowing - Creative Media

Riley Schelp - W Track & Field - English As Second Language

Tommy Seidl - Baseball - MBA

Mark Shannon - M Track & Field - Finance/Economics

Emma Shenkenberg - Rowing - Microbiology

Grady Shiflet - M Track & Field - Psychology

Stephanie Slaven - Rowing - Criminal Justice

Sophie Spada - W Track & Field - Kinesiology

Elizabeth Struble - Rowing - Kinesiology

Michala Struble - Rowing - Interior Design

Zada Tagovailoa - W Track & Field - Management

Dominic Tamez - Baseball - Consumer Sciences

Jaala Torrence - Softball - Kinesiology

Kaylee Tow - Softball - MBA

Rachael Tullis - Rowing - Social Work

Lauren Turner - W Track & Field - Biology

Amaris Tyynismaa - W Track & Field - Communication Studies

Kerri Walsh - W Track & Field - Accounting, Finance

Aysia Ward - W Track & Field - Accounting

Kelsey Weber - Rowing - Public Health

Sydney Wenstrom - Rowing - Criminal Justice

Riley White - W Track & Field - Human Performance Exercise Science

Jacob Wiggers - M Track & Field - Finance/ Economics/ Accounting

Alex Wilkins - W Track & Field - Chemical Engineering

Karmen Williams - W Track & Field - Public Health

Drew Williamson - Baseball - Management

Savannah Woodard - Softball - Psychology

Priscilla York - Rowing - Management Information Systems

Samantha Zelden - W Track & Field - Hospitality Management