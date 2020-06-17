Alabama Athletics Releases COVID-19 Testing Protocols for Student-Athletes

With at least eight University of Alabama football players testing positive for COVID-19, Alabama athletics released their testing procedures as well as preventive measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus on campus and at the school's athletics training facilities.

Below is the information released by Alabama athletics regarding the measures they are taking:

— Student-athletes are being brought back to campus in measured phases, which began with football on June 1 (in preparation for June 8 voluntary workout start date), followed by men’s and women’s basketball on June 8 (in preparation for June 15 voluntary workout start date).

— Extensive testing has been and continues to be conducted in accordance with guidance from The University of Alabama System Task Force, UA President’s Advisory Committee and relevant government agencies to promote a safe environment for student-athletes and staff. This includes testing all student-athletes as they arrived on campus. Should a student-athlete test positive for COVID-19, resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best available care, which includes appropriate space to isolate from other student-athletes.

— In addition to testing, a number of other mitigation and prevention measures are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. These include, among others, the following:

Required training for student-athletes about prevention/mitigation measures (e.g. hand washing, social distancing, etc.)

Daily screenings of all student-athletes for possible COVID-19 symptoms

Limiting workout groups to 20 student-athletes or less and implementing physical distancing in all workout facilities

No sharing of towels (using disposable towels) or water bottles

Masks being worn in facilities

— In sum, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is the top priority. While privacy laws prevent us from sharing personal health information about our student-athletes, we expect to have positive COVID-19 cases among our student-athletes and have plans in place to appropriately handle those situations.

Men's basketball players also returned to campus last week to begin voluntary workouts, but have all tested negative for the virus.