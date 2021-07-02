Alabama Athletics Reports Five Minor Recruiting Violations

On Thursday evening, Alabama's athletic department released its annual list of minor NCAA infractions from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

That list included five minor recruiting violations, one involving the football program that was reported on June 11.

A student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the 30-mile radius from campus. The aforementioned student host and prospect repaid, to charity, the travel and entertainment costs associated with the impermissible activity and the student-athlete was provided education on why it was wrong according to the violations summary.

Other violations involving Alabama athletics:

Softball (9-25-20):

Softball coach posted an endorsement of an individual who instructs prospect level individuals on his Twitter account that was later used as a testimonial on the company’s website.

Actions Taken:

1. A letter of admonishment was issued to the coach. 2. The tweet was removed from coach’s account. 3. The coach reached out to the company to have the quote removed. 4. Rules education was provided to the softball staff. 5. The coaching staff is prohibited from making contact of any sort with all prospective student-athletes affiliated with Austin Wasserman or his company.

Soccer (10-9-20)

On two separate occasions, a soccer coach responded to emails to a prospective student-athlete prior to the first permissible date to send recruiting materials.

Actions Taken:

1. Rules education was provided to the soccer staff; 2. A letter of admonishment was issued discussing the appropriate legislation; and 3. The entire soccer staff was prohibited from providing additional recruiting materials to the prospective student-athlete involved in the violation for 60 days following the first permissible date for distributing recruiting materials.

Gymnastics (5-20-21)

The gymnastics program posted a social media graphic that inadvertently endorsed an event involving prospects.

Action Taken:

1. The social media post was removed. 2. Rules education was provided to all sports staff, communications staff and the production staff. 3. Education was covered in the department compliance newsletter. 4. A letter of admonishment was issued to the Compliance staff member.

Soccer (6-7-21)

Soccer coach mistakenly responded to a women’s soccer prospective student-athlete's email prior to the first permissible date.

Action Taken:

1. Rules education was provided to the soccer staff; 2. A letter of admonishment was issued discussing the appropriate legislation; and 3. The entire soccer staff is prohibited from providing additional recruiting materials to the prospective student-athlete involved in the violation for 60 days following the first permissible date for distributing recruiting materials.

Football (6-11-21)

Student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the 30-mile radius from campus.

Action Taken:

1. Student host and prospect repaid, to charity, the travel and entertainment costs associated with the impermissible activity; 2. Education was provided to the SA.