Alabama Athletics Self-Reports Six NCAA Violations

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama's athletic department reported six Level 3 and Level 4 NCAA violations dating from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 on Thursday afternoon.

One of the infractions was committed by the football team, one by women's soccer, one by men's track, one by women's track and two were committed by the women's rowing team.

The violation regarding the football team was committed by an assistant coach, who had "impermissible contact with a prospective student-athlete." The violation was reported to the school's compliance department on April 3, 2019.

To address the violation, the assistant coach was prohibited from engaging in off-campus recruiting for 30 days in addition to having in-person contact with the prospective student suspended for those same 30 days.

Alabama also permitted no more than one additional off-campus contact with the involved prospect.

On this same date last year, Alabama reported 16 NCAA recruiting violations.

You can view the full list of violations as reported by Alabama below:

