Alabama Back on Top of AP Poll
For the first time since week six, Alabama football is back on top of the AP poll.
The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 1 after upsetting then No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Championship game.
The AP Poll does not determine College Football Playoff spots in any way, but could be reflective of where Alabama lands when the committee's final rankings come out Sunday.
AP Top 25 - Week 15
Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes
1. Alabama (12-1), 1,535 (50)
2. Michigan (12-1), 1,480 (9)
3. Georgia (12-1), 1,408
4. Cincinnati (13-0), 1,404 (3)
5. Notre Dame (11-1), 1,280
6. Baylor (11-2), 1,228
7. Ohio State (10-2), 1,177
8. Ole Miss (10-2), 1,101
9. Oklahoma State (11-2), 1,060
10. Utah (10-3), 929
11. Michigan State (10-2), 895
12. BYU (10-2), 854
13. Pitt (11-2), 838
14. Oklahoma (10-2), 807
15. Oregon (9-3), 595
16. Louisiana (12-1), 480
17. Iowa (10-3), 447
18. North Carolina State (9-3), 405
19. Clemson (9-3), 396
20. Wake Forest (10-3), 394
21. Houston (11-2), 359
22. Arkansas (8-4), 359
23. Texas A&M (8-4), 172
24. UTSA (12-1), 147
25. Kentucky (9-3), 131