December 5, 2021
Alabama Back on Top of AP Poll

The Crimson Tide is No. 1 in the AP poll after the SEC Championship win over Georgia.
For the first time since week six, Alabama football is back on top of the AP poll. 

The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 1 after upsetting then No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Championship game. 

The AP Poll does not determine College Football Playoff spots in any way, but could be reflective of where Alabama lands when the committee's final rankings come out Sunday. 

AP Top 25 - Week 15

Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes

1. Alabama (12-1), 1,535 (50)

2. Michigan (12-1), 1,480 (9)

3. Georgia (12-1), 1,408

4. Cincinnati (13-0), 1,404 (3)

5. Notre Dame (11-1), 1,280

6. Baylor (11-2), 1,228

7. Ohio State (10-2), 1,177

8. Ole Miss (10-2), 1,101

9. Oklahoma State (11-2), 1,060

10. Utah (10-3), 929

11. Michigan State (10-2), 895

12. BYU (10-2), 854

13. Pitt (11-2), 838

14. Oklahoma (10-2), 807

15. Oregon (9-3), 595

16. Louisiana (12-1), 480

17. Iowa (10-3), 447

18. North Carolina State (9-3), 405

19. Clemson (9-3), 396

20. Wake Forest (10-3), 394

21. Houston (11-2), 359

22. Arkansas (8-4), 359

23. Texas A&M (8-4), 172

24. UTSA (12-1), 147

25. Kentucky (9-3), 131

