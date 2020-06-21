Bama Central
Alabama Baseball Adds Pitcher to 2022 Class

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

Alabama baseball has added another pitcher to its 2022 class.

Right-hand pitcher Carter Stanford of Spanish Fort High School announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

While Stanford still has his junior and seniors years of high school to complete, the 6-foot-3 right-hander is capable of pitching an 87-mph fastball and has also seen action at third base and in the outfield.

According to PerfectGame, Stanford is listed as the No. 366 recruit in the site's Top 500.

Stanford is the ninth commitment for the Crimson Tide's 2022 recruitment class and is the fourth pitcher to commit. The other three pitchers so far in Alabama's class are RHP Austin Williamson, RHP Kolten Smith and LHP Evan Chaffee.

