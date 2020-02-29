Crimson Tide Baseball has Crimson Seeing Red

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A huge eight-run inning by Alabama baseball in the bottom of the eighth propelled the Crimson Tide to a 10-5 comeback victory over Harvard on Saturday afternoon in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Entering the bottom of the eighth, it was starting to look like the Crimson Tide was going to experience its first loss of the season. Down 3-2 and having trailed the entire game to that point, it was do-or-die time for Alabama.

After freshman pinch-hitter Owen Diodati stepped into the box and registered an RBI-single to tie the game, the Crimson Tide decided that a tie wasn't enough.

Alabama proceeded to add seven more runs to its score, with one play being a three-run infield inside-the-park home run by senior shortstop Kolby Robinson. On the play, the Harvard infield committed three throwing errors in wild fashion.

The Crimson were unable to rally in the ninth, and Alabama won by a final score of 10-5.

Sophomore right-hander Chase Lee (1-0) picks up the win for Alabama. In one and two-thirds innings pitched, Lee recorded two runs off of three hits, walked none and struck out four.

Senior lefty J.T. Bernard is saddled with the loss for the Crimson.

Alabama moves to 11-0 on the season. Harvard drops to 0-2 with the loss.

The Crimson Tide and the Crimson conclude its three-game series on Sunday morning (10:30 a.m. CT, SEC Network+).

