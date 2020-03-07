Bama Central
Alabama Baseball Falls to Lipscomb in First Loss of the Season

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Another solid outing by the Alabama bullpen wasn't quite enough for the Crimson Tide on Saturday, as the Bisons of Lipscomb were able to hold off Alabama, 3-2.

The loss is Alabama's first of the season, falling just one game short of tying the program record for best start.

Alabama drops to 14-1 on the season with the loss, while Lipscomb rises to 9-4 with the win.

The Crimson Tide and the Bisons conclude their three-game series on Sunday (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network).

This story will be updated.

