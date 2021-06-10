Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Baseball OF Will Patota Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Patota joins fellow Crimson Tide outfielder T.J. Reeves as the second player to enter the portal this week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball junior outfielder Will Patota has entered the NCAA Transfer, BamaCentral has confirmed.

Patota saw action in 22 games during last season with Alabama and recorded four starts. On the season, he batted .179 and had five hits, three runs and seven RBIs in 28 at-bats.

Of those five hits, two were doubles and one was a home run. He also struck out 11 times.

On Tuesday, fellow junior outfielder T.J. Reeves also announced that he was entering the transfer portal. With Patota's announcement on Thursday, that now makes two Crimson Tide baseball players that have entered the portal since the team's elimination from their final NCAA Regional game last Sunday.

Prior to joining Alabama, Patota played for two seasons at Southern Union State Community College. During the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, he recorded five hits, three runs and three RBIs.

In high school, Patota attended Pinecrest Academy in South Forsyth, Ga. Following his sophomore season in 2016, he was named first team all-county. After his junior season, he was named first team all-region along with second team all-county and all-state in 2017.

His senior season in 2018, Patota recorded 12 doubles and 14 home runs while batting .438. He was named the 2018 All-Forsyth County News Player of the Year for his prep efforts.

Should Patota ultimately transfer he, like Reeves, will be immediately eligible to play due to the new NCAA policies. In addition, the new SEC policies will allow to be also be immediately eligible even if he were to transfer to another SEC program.

