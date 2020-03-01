Bama Central
Alabama Baseball Passes Test Against Harvard

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — If Alabama baseball's weekend series against Harvard was a test, the Crimson Tide passed with flying colors.

Alabama defeated Harvard 6-3 on Sunday afternoon, completing the three-game sweep of the Crimson in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Senior catcher Brett Auerbach led the Crimson Tide with two hits in five attempts with one run and an RBI.

Sophomore center fielder T.J. Reeves led the team in RBIs with two.

Junior left-handed pitcher Brock Guffey (2-0) picked up the win for Alabama after taking over from sophomore righty Jacob McNairy in the top of the seventh. Guffey went three innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out seven.

For Harvard, freshman righty Pryor Thomas (0-1) is issued the loss. Thomas allowed one run off of one hit in one inning pitched, striking out two and walking none.

With the win, Alabama is now 12-0 and is the last undefeated team remaining in the SEC West. Harvard drops to 0-3 with the loss.

This story will be updated.

