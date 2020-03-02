Alabama Baseball Ranked in Latest Polls

Don't look now, but the Alabama baseball team is ranked in the latest major college baseball polls.

After wrapped up a perfect 5-0 week to push its win streak to 12 games to start the 2020 season, the Crimson Tide is up to No. 25 in the latest USA Today coaches poll, and No. 23 per BaseballNews.com.

Alabama is not ranked by the D1Baseball.com Top 25, which doesn't list any other teams (receiving votes, etc.), Baseball America or the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The 12 wins to begin the season are the second most in program history and ties for the longest winning streak under head coach Brad Bohannon.

The winning streak is also tied for the eighth-longest winning streak in Crimson Tide history.

Meanwhile, 10 other SEC teams are ranked in the coaches' poll, including every other team in the SEC West.

This week's Alabama baseball schedule

Tuesday, March 3 - vs. South Alabama (7-6/SBC), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 3 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 4 - vs. North Alabama (3-9/ASUN), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 6 – vs. Lipscomb (8-2/ASUN), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 – vs. Lipscomb (8-2/ASUN), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 – vs. Lipscomb (8-2/ASUN), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 11 a.m.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Votes, First, Previous

1 Florida 11-0 766 26 10

2 UCLA 11-0 692 4 8

3 Georgia 11-1 687 0 4

4 Texas Tech 11-1 668 0 3

5 Vanderbilt 10-3 644 0 1

6 Louisville 8-3 579 1 2

7 North Carolina State 11-0 572 0 18

8 Mississippi 10-1 533 0 23

9 Miami 8-3 491 0 7

10 Arkansas 7-3 381 0 5

11 Tennessee 12-0 362 0 NR

12 Duke 9-2 322 0 20

13 Arizona State 8-4 320 0 13

14 Florida State 8-3 309 0 14

15 Central Florida 11-2 293 0 NR

16 Oklahoma 9-3 273 0 NR

17 Auburn 10-3 271 0 9

18 Texas Christian 10-1 238 0 NR

19 Mississippi State 7-4 205 0 6

20 Michigan 6-4 200 0 11

21 Long Beach State 8-3 190 0 NR

22 Texas 10-2 158 0 NR

22 Louisiana State 7-5 158 0 12

24 Texas A & M 10-3 154 0 21

25 Alabama 12-0 120 0 NR

Schools dropped out: No. 15 Stanford; No. 16 North Carolina; No. 17 Oklahoma State; No. 19 East Carolina; No. 22 Georgia Tech; No. 24 Wake Forest; No. 25 Oregon State.

Also receiving votes: Pepperdine 93; Clemson 71; Dallas Baptist 41; Tulane 38; Georgia Tech 30; East Carolina 29; Oklahoma State 25; North Carolina 21; Mercer 20; New Mexico State 17; Baylor 17; UC Santa Barbara 11; Virginia 8; Navy 8; Stanford 7; Southern Miss 7; Santa Clara 6; San Diego 5; Penn State 5; Cal State Northridge 5; Wake Forest 4; Coastal Carolina 4; VCU 3; UNC Wilmington 3; Samford 3; Pittsburgh 3; Hawaii 2; Old Dominion 1; New Mexico 1; Indiana 1.

BaseballNews.com

Rank Team (Record) Points PVS

1. UCLA (11-0) 496 1

2. Florida (11-0) 495 2

3. Texas Tech. (11-1) 492 4

4. Georgia (11-1) 489 8

5. Vanderbilt (10-3) 486 5

6. Louisville (8-3) 483 7

7. N.C. State (11-0) 480 10

8. Mississippi (10-1) 477 14

9. Miami, Fla. (8-3) 475 13

10. Arizona St. (8-4) 471 12

11. Michigan (6-4) 468 9

12. Mississippi St. (7-4) 466 6

13. Arkansas (7-3) 464 3

14. Florida St. (8-3) 462 11

15. Central Florida (11-2) 460 17

16. Tennessee (12-0) 458 23

17. Auburn (10-3) 456 18

18. Texas Christian (10-1) 455 21

19. Texas (10-2) 453 16

20. Texas A & M (10-3) 451 15

21. Long Beach St. (8-3) 448 25

22. Louisiana St. (7-5) 447 19

23. Alabama (12-0) 444 —

24. Pepperdine (10-1) 443 22

25. North Carolina (8-4) 440 20

26. Duke (9-2) 438 —

27. Clemson (9-2) 437 26

28. Oklahoma (9-3) 434 —

29. Tulane (9-2) 430 29

30. U.C. Santa Barbara (9-2) 427 —