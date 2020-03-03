Alabama Baseball's Season-Starting Winning Streak Reaches 13

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Junior right fielder Tyler Gentry connected on two home runs as Alabama baseball rode the long ball to a 12-2 victory over South Alabama on Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama hit four home runs and Gentry tallied five RBIs while the Crimson Tide pitching staff didn't give up an earned run.

With the win at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Alabama remained undefeated at 13-0.

The Crimson Tide gave away two runs in the first inning when after South Alabama loaded the bases freshman center fielder Peyton Wilson didn't cleanly field a fly ball for the final out. However, the batter, sophomore right fielder Bennett Shell, was thrown out at second before the third runner could cross the plate.

Alabama quickly countered in the bottom half of the inning, with a leadoff double by senior third baseman Brett Auerbach followed by home runs by Gentry and sophomore first baseman Drew Williamson.

Gentry's towering two-run shot to left was his third of the season, and he later added a three-run home run in the fifth. Williamson's drive over the right-field wall was his first.

Sophomore Sam Praytor's three-run home run was part of a five-run eighth inning.

Alabama had extended the lead in the fourth to 4-2 when sophomore left fielder T.J. Reaves was hit by a pitch and freshman second baseman Jim Jarvis promptly doubled him in with a drive into the left-field corner.

South Alabama's Matt Boswell (1-2) had a 0.56 ERA coming into the game. He was credited seven runs on seven hits over five innings, and saw his ERA jump to 3.43.

After the first inning, South Alabama (7-7) bats managed just two hits. Casey Cobb (2-0) was credited with the win after throwing three scoreless innings.

Alabama will host North Alabama at 3 p.m. Wednesday (SEC Network+).

