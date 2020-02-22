Bama Central
Alabama Baseball Opens UNLV Series with Dominating Win

Christopher Walsh

Alabama hit three solo home runs and freshman left-hander Connor Prielipp had another outstanding start as the Crimson Tide opened a three-game series at UNLV with a 8-0 victory Friday.

The teams were set to play Game 2 later Friday night. 

Sophomore catcher Sam Praytor went 3-for-3 with his first two home runs of the season, and also drew a walk. 

The other home run was by senior center fielder Brett Auerbach. The leadoff batter also stole his team-leading fourth base. 

Prielipp (2-0) threw five hitless innings to get the win, and retired every batter faced minus one. He struck out eight and walked one.

Sophomore Tyler Ras and junior Ryan O’Connell, who made his Crimson Tide debut, closed out the shutout. 

This story will be updated 

