Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

For the first time in over three weeks, we have a new winner of the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. This week's winner is Cleveland Cavalier guard Collin Sexton, who played at the University of Alabama during the 2017-2018 season.

This past week, Sexton and the Cavaliers finished off a road trip that included games in Los Angeles, Memphis, and Chicago. In each of those contests, Sexton had 25 points or more.

He poured in 25 points and two steals against the Clippers, 28 points and six assists against the Grizzlies , and, finally, 26 points and seven rebounds against the Bulls.

Although the Cavaliers went 0-3 in those games, Sexton continues to prove he is one of the team's best young players. The Mableton, GA., native is averaging 19.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on the season.

Others for consideration ...

PGA Tour golfer Bud Cauley shot 20-under par at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., over the weekend. He finished tied for fourth, which is his best finish on the tour in three years. In rounds two and four, he shot a 64 and 65. His score of 20-under tied a career-best score in relation to par.