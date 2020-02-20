All Things Bama Podcast: Chris Stewart on His Remarkable Journey Back to Broadcasting and More

Long-time Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcaster Chris Stewart joins the All Things Bama Podcast to detail his miraculous journey back to calling basketball and baseball games from suffering a stroke to complications after heart bypass surgery.

Stewart shares with host Tyler Martin what his days in the hospital were like and how his faith, family, friends, and members of the Crimson Tide basketball program got him through the most challenging time of his life.

"It has easily been the toughest time," Stewart said. "But it has also been the greatest blessing God has ever given because I have encountered so many people that have been so kind and so good to me."

He also recalls some of his most memorable calls including Collin Sexton's buzzer beater against Texas A & M in the 2018 SEC tournament and Trevor Releford's buzzer beater against Georgia during the 2012-2013 regular season.

