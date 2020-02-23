Alabama Basketball Cruises to Decisive Victory Over Ole Miss, 103-78
Tyler Martin
OXFORD, Miss. — After suffering a disappointing loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, The University of Alabama men’s basketball team bounced back in a huge way, defeating Ole Miss, 103-78.
Crimson Tide guard Kira Lewis Jr. led the way, nabbing his second double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 assists.
The win over the Rebels in Oxford was the Crimson Tide's first since the 2008-2009 season.
