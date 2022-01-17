Alabama Basketball Drops Out of AP Poll after Third-Straight Loss

The latest poll marks the first time in 19-consecutive weeks that the Crimson Tide is not ranked in the AP Top 25.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After losing its last three games, Alabama basketball dropped out of both the latest AP Top 25 Poll and Ferris Mowers Coaches polls released on Monday morning. Prior to dropping out, the Crimson Tide had spent 19-consecutive weeks ranked in the poll.

In the AP Top 25, Auburn, who Alabama played last Tuesday, bumped up to No. 2 after starting the season 16-1. The Tigers also received more first-place votes (36) than No. 1 Gonzaga (25), but was narrowly short in points by four.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Kentucky is ranked No. 12 while LSU — Alabama's next opponent — comes in at No. 13. Tennessee is the fourth and final team ranked in the SEC at No. 24.

Two SEC teams received votes, but are not ranked this week. Those two teams are Alabama, who has 26 votes, and Texas A&M, who received 10 votes this week.

Here is the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches polls for Jan. 17, 2022:

AP Top 25 Poll - Jan. 17, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga (14-2) West Coast 1,486 (25)

2. Auburn (16-1) Southeastern 1,482 (36)

3. Arizona (14-1) Pacific 12 1,320

4. Purdue (14-2) Big Ten 1,255

5. Baylor (15-2) Big 12 1,238

6. Duke (14-2) Atlantic Coast 1,205

7. Kansas (14-2) Big 12 1,192

8. Wisconsin (14-2) Big Ten 1,056

9. UCLA (11-2) Pacific 12 1,041

10. Houston (15-2) American Athletic 1,036

11. Villanova (13-4) Big East 908

12. Kentucky (14-3) Southeastern 804

13. LSU (15-2) Southeastern 738

14. Michigan State (14-3) Big Ten 681

15. Iowa State (14-3) Big 12 665

16. USC (14-2) Pacific 12 618

17. Illinois (13-3) Big Ten 521

18. Texas Tech (13-4) Big 12 509

19. Ohio State (11-4) Big Ten 465

20. Xavier (13-3) Big East 427

21. Providence (14-2) Big East 350

22. Loyola Chicago (13-2) Missouri Valley 193

23. Texas (13-4) Big 12 185

24. Tennessee (11-5) Southeastern 98

25. Connecticut (11-4) Big East 73

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Jan. 17, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 14-2 787 (23)

2. Auburn 16-1 759 (8)

3. Arizona 14-1 687 (1)

4. Purdue 14-2 647

5. Duke 14-2 643

6. Baylor 15-2 642

7. Kansas 14-2 611

8. Wisconsin 14-2 546

9. UCLA 11-2 530

10. Houston 15-2 491

11. Villanova 13-4 479

12. Kentucky 14-3 419

13. Michigan St 14-3 366

14. Iowa State 14-3 326

15. Southern California 14-2 322

16. Louisiana State 15-2 300

17. Illinois 13-3 297

18. Ohio St. 11-4 263

19. Texas Tech 13-4 261

20. Xavier 13-3 252

21. Providence 14-2 227

22. Texas 13-4 103

23. Colorado St. 13-1 75

24. Loyola-Chicago 13-2 60

25. Tennessee 11-5 52

25. Connecticut 11-4 52

Others receiving votes: Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1.