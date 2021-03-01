All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Basketball Drops to No. 8 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Crimson Tide's 81-66 loss at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks is reflected in this week's latest poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While the clinching of the 2020-2021 SEC regular-season title might have erased the memory of Alabama basketball's loss to Arkansas last Wednesday from the minds of Crimson Tide fans, it certainly didn't from the minds of voters in this week's AP Top 25 poll.

Alabama basketball dropped to No. 8 in this week's poll. Heading into last week, the Crimson Tide was ranked up at No. 6.

Arkansas, the team that bested Alabama in Fayetteville 81-66 on Wednesday night, saw a big surge in the rankings. Last week, the Razorbacks ranked down at No. 20. After their big win over the Crimson Tide, though, Arkansas has risen all the way up to No. 12.

Regarding the rest of the SEC, there isn't anyone else to discuss outside of Alabama and Arkansas. Florida received 24 votes in this week's poll while Tennessee registered 19, but neither were enough to grant them a spot in the top 25 teams of college basketball.

Along with the AP Top 25, the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll was also released on Monday which sees Alabama tying with West Virginia with 576 points for No. 5 in the poll. Previously, the Crimson Tide was ranked eighth, but losses ahead of Alabama in the polls gave the team a slight boost.

Here are the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll for Week 15 of college basketball:

AP Top 25

(Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga (24-0) West Coast 1,571 (59) 

2. Michigan (18-1) Big Ten 1,512 (4) 

3. Baylor (18-1) Big 12 1,450 

4. Illinois (18-6) Big Ten 1,350 

5. Iowa (18-7) Big Ten 1,266 

6. West Virginia (17-6) Big 12 1,210 

7. Ohio State (18-7) Big Ten 1,163 

8. Alabama (19-6) Southeastern 1,130 

9. Houston (20-3) American Athletic 1,109 

10. Villanova (15-4) Big East 942 

11. Florida State (14-4) Atlantic Coast 897 

12. Arkansas (19-5) Southeastern 847 

13. Kansas (18-8) Big 12 785 

14. Creighton (17-6) Big East 669 

15. Texas (14-7) Big 12 650 

16. Oklahoma (14-7) Big 12 584 

17. Oklahoma State (16-6) Big 12 553 

18. Texas Tech (15-8) Big 12 494 

19. San Diego State (19-4) Mountain West 406 

20. Loyola Chicago (21-4) Missouri Valley 367 

21. Virginia (15-6) Atlantic Coast 362 

22. Virginia Tech (15-5) Atlantic Coast 335 

23. Purdue (16-8) Big Ten 192 

24. Colorado (19-7) Pacific 12 150 

25. Wisconsin (16-9) Big Ten 106 

Others receiving votes:

BYU 101, USC 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita State 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, Connecticut 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 24-0 799 (31)

2. Michigan 18-1 764 (1)

3. Baylor 18-1 733

4. Illinois 18-6 670

5. West Virginia 17-6 576

5. Alabama 19-6 576

7. Houston 20-3 556

8. Iowa 18-7 554

9. Villanova 15-4 541

10. Ohio St. 18-7 517

11. Florida State 14-4 485

12. Creighton 17-6 385

13. Arkansas 19-5 376

14. Kansas 18-8 359

15. Oklahoma 14-7 323

16. Texas 14-7 252

17. Oklahoma State 16-6 248

18. Texas Tech 15-8 240

19. Virginia Tech 15-5 224

20. Virginia 15-6 217

21. San Diego St. 19-4 183

22. Loyola-Chicago 21-4 179

23. Purdue 16-8 130

24. Southern California 19-6 119

25. Oregon 16-5 97

Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 43; Colorado 43; UCLA 25; Brigham Young 25; Wichita St. 21; Maryland 21; Drake 19; Clemson 18; Florida 14; Connecticut 14; Missouri 12; Belmont 11; Tennessee 9; Winthrop 6; North Carolina 6; Rutgers 3; Xavier 2; Louisville 2; Toledo 1; St. Bonaventure 1; Michigan St 1.

