Alabama Basketball F James Rojas Enters Transfer Portal

Rojas has one year of COVID eligibility remaining and looks to be taking advantage of it.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to reports, Alabama basketball forward James Rojas has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news.

Rojas was honored at the Crimson Tide's Senior Day last season and was not expected to return for his fifth season of eligibility. It now appears that Rojas will attempt to play one more year of college basketball, albeit with another program.

Rojas transferred to join Nate Oats and Alabama in 2019 following two seasons at Hutchinson Community College. He then received a medical redshirt for the 2019-20 season after he tore an ACL prior to the beginning of the season.

In 2020-21 for his junior season, Rojas played in a total of 30 games and started once. For the year, he averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest, playing on the court for 11.1 minutes per appearance.

For his senior season the following year, Rojas appeared in 17 games after recovering from another ACL injury. Over those 17 contests, Rojas averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while recording 12 steals and two blocks.

Known for his hard-nosed, gritty style of play, Rojas was frequently referred to by Oats as a player that modeled blue-collar basketball. While his ACL injuries hindered him from seeing more time on the court, Rojas was a guide for younger players in the program and was known to be a motivator both on the sidelines and in the team's locker room.

