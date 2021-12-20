Alabama Basketball Falls to No. 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After falling on the road at Memphis and struggling to put away Jacksonville State, Alabama basketball fell four spots from sixth down to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and three spots down to No. 11 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
With a 9-2 record on the season, the Crimson Tide now sits at the bottom of the top-10 teams with just one non-conference game left to play ahead of the start of SEC play. Alabama is still the highest-ranked team of the conference.
Around the rest of the SEC, Auburn is the second-highest ranked team of the conference at No. 12. 11-0 LSU comes in at No. 17 while Tennessee and Kentucky are ranked Nos. 19 and 20, respectively.
Arkansas received nine votes this week, but fell out of the AP Top 25 following back-to-back losses against Oklahoma and Hofstra.
Here are the latest AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches polls after seven weeks of college basketball:
AP Top 25 — Week 7
Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes
1. Baylor (10-0) Big 12 1,524 (60)
2. Duke (10-1) Atlantic Coast 1,445
3. Purdue (10-1) Big Ten 1,360
4. Gonzaga (9-2) West Coast 1,313
5. UCLA (9-1) Pacific 12 1,294
6. Arizona (11-0) Pacific 12 1,230 (1)
7. Kansas (9-1) Big 12 1,210
8. USC (12-0) Pacific 12 937
9. Iowa State (11-0) Big 12 926
10. Alabama (9-2) Southeastern 897
11. Michigan State (9-2) Big Ten 822
12. Auburn (10-1) Southeastern 782
13. Houston (10-2) American Athletic 780
14. Ohio State (8-2) Big Ten 744
15. Seton Hall (9-2) Big East 693
16. Texas (8-2) Big 12 569
17. LSU (11-0) Southeastern 542
18. Xavier (11-1) Big East 469
19. Tennessee (8-2) Southeastern 447
20. Kentucky (8-2) 21 Southeastern 428
21. Colorado State (10-0) Mountain West 328
22. Providence (11-1) Big East 266
23. Villanova (7-4) 9 Big East 222
24. Wisconsin (9-2) Big Ten 182
25. Texas Tech (8-2) 25 Big 12 86
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll — Week 7
Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes
1. Baylor 10-0 800 (32)
2. Duke 10-1 754
3. Purdue 10-1 689
4. Gonzaga 9-2 673
4. Arizona 11-0 673
6. UCLA 9-1 670
7. Kansas 9-1 639
8. Iowa State 11-0 501
9. Southern California 12-0 480
10. Michigan St 9-2 446
11. Alabama 9-2 422
12. Auburn 10-1 412
13. Ohio St. 8-2 400
14. Houston 10-2 398
15. Seton Hall 9-1 383
16. Louisiana State 11-0 254
17. Texas 8-2 243
18. Kentucky 8-2 217
19. Tennessee 8-2 215
20. Xavier 11-1 204
21. Colorado St. 10-0 203
22. Villanova 7-4 158
23. Providence 11-1 149
24. Wisconsin 9-2 129
25. Texas Tech 8-2 89
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary's 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1.