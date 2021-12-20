Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Alabama Basketball Falls to No. 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

Following its loss to unranked Memphis and struggles against Jacksonville State, the Crimson Tide fell four spots in the AP poll this week.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After falling on the road at Memphis and struggling to put away Jacksonville State, Alabama basketball fell four spots from sixth down to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and three spots down to No. 11 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

With a 9-2 record on the season, the Crimson Tide now sits at the bottom of the top-10 teams with just one non-conference game left to play ahead of the start of SEC play. Alabama is still the highest-ranked team of the conference.

Around the rest of the SEC, Auburn is the second-highest ranked team of the conference at No. 12. 11-0 LSU comes in at No. 17 while Tennessee and Kentucky are ranked Nos. 19 and 20, respectively.

Arkansas received nine votes this week, but fell out of the AP Top 25 following back-to-back losses against Oklahoma and Hofstra.

Here are the latest AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches polls after seven weeks of college basketball:

AP Top 25 — Week 7

Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes

1. Baylor (10-0) Big 12 1,524 (60) 

2. Duke (10-1) Atlantic Coast 1,445 

3. Purdue (10-1) Big Ten 1,360 

4. Gonzaga (9-2) West Coast 1,313 

5. UCLA (9-1) Pacific 12 1,294 

6. Arizona (11-0) Pacific 12 1,230 (1) 

7. Kansas (9-1) Big 12 1,210 

8. USC (12-0) Pacific 12 937 

9. Iowa State (11-0) Big 12 926 

10. Alabama (9-2) Southeastern 897 

11. Michigan State (9-2) Big Ten 822 

12. Auburn (10-1) Southeastern 782 

13. Houston (10-2) American Athletic 780 

14. Ohio State (8-2) Big Ten 744 

15. Seton Hall (9-2) Big East 693 

16. Texas (8-2) Big 12 569 

17. LSU (11-0) Southeastern 542 

18. Xavier (11-1) Big East 469 

19. Tennessee (8-2) Southeastern 447 

20. Kentucky (8-2) 21 Southeastern 428 

21. Colorado State (10-0) Mountain West 328 

22. Providence (11-1) Big East 266 

23. Villanova (7-4) 9 Big East 222 

24. Wisconsin (9-2) Big Ten 182 

25. Texas Tech (8-2) 25 Big 12 86

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll — Week 7

Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes

1. Baylor 10-0 800 (32)

2. Duke 10-1 754

3. Purdue 10-1 689

4. Gonzaga 9-2 673

4. Arizona 11-0 673

6. UCLA 9-1 670

7. Kansas 9-1 639

8. Iowa State 11-0 501

9. Southern California 12-0 480

10. Michigan St 9-2 446

11. Alabama 9-2 422

12. Auburn 10-1 412

13. Ohio St. 8-2 400

14. Houston 10-2 398

15. Seton Hall 9-1 383

16. Louisiana State 11-0 254

17. Texas 8-2 243

18. Kentucky 8-2 217

19. Tennessee 8-2 215

20. Xavier 11-1 204

21. Colorado St. 10-0 203

22. Villanova 7-4 158

23. Providence 11-1 149

24. Wisconsin 9-2 129

25. Texas Tech 8-2 89

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary's 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1.

