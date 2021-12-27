Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama Basketball Falls to No. 19 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Crimson Tide fell nine spots after losing two of its last three games to close out the non-conference portion of the season.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball took a tumble on Monday in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, falling nine spots down to No. 19 after losing two of its last three games.

The No. 19 spot for the Crimson Tide is the lowest the program has been ranked this season.

Around the Southeastern Conference, Alabama is no longer the highest-ranked SEC team. That honor goes to Auburn, who sits at No. 11 after an 11-1 start. Tennessee is the second-ranked SEC team at No. 14, while LSU comes in at No. 16.

Kentucky is the final SEC team ranked ahead of Alabama at No. 18.

Here is the full AP Top 25 after eight weeks of college basketball. This story will be updated once the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll is released later in the day on Monday.

AP Top 25 - December 27, 2021

(Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Baylor (11-0) Big 12 1,525 (61) 

2. Duke (11-1) Atlantic Coast 1,448 

3. Purdue (11-1) Big Ten 1,371 

4. Gonzaga (10-2) West Coast 1,335 

5. UCLA (8-1) Pacific 12 1,296 

6. Kansas (9-1) Big 12 1,233 

7. USC (12-0) Pacific 12 994 

8. Iowa State (12-0) Big 12 985 

9. Arizona (11-1) Pacific 12 973 

10. Michigan State (10-2) Big Ten 901 

Read More

11. Auburn (11-1) Southeastern 826 

12. Houston (11-3) American Athletic 801 

13. Ohio State (8-2) Big Ten 787 

14. Tennessee (9-2) Southeastern 729 

15. Seton Hall (9-1) Big East 716 

16. LSU (12-0) Southeastern 609 

17. Texas (9-2) Big 12 567 

18. Kentucky (9-2) Southeastern 459 

19. Alabama (9-3) Southeastern 426 

20. Colorado State (10-0) Mountain West 366 

21. Providence (11-1) Big East 315 

22. Villanova (8-4) Big East 312 

23. Xavier (11-2) Big East 237 

24. Wisconsin (9-2) Big Ten 207 

25. Texas Tech (9-2) Big 12 121 

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1.

This story will be updated with the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll upon its release later in the day on Monday.

Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Falls to No. 19 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

just now
Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

23 minutes ago
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Cincinnati Quarterback Desmond Ridder

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Trevon Diggs celebrates his 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Tennessee
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 27, 2021

11 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-26 at 8.07.10 PM
All Things Bama

Everything Cincinnati's Luke Fickell Said about Alabama on Sunday of Cotton Bowl Week

14 hours ago
January 11, 2021, Alabama head coach Nick Saban before CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Alabama Arrives in Dallas for CFP Semifinal in the Cotton Bowl Classic

14 hours ago
Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Cincinnati Linebacker Darrian Beavers

20 hours ago
Member Exclusive
121321_WBB_BigAL_SamHouston_JH12 1
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 27-January 2, 2022

21 hours ago