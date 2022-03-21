Alabama Basketball Forward Alex Tchikou Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

The redshirt freshman appeared in just three games for the Crimson Tide last season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball’s busy offseason has already begun. Days after starting point guard Jahvon Quinerly announced the end of his college career, the Crimson Tide saw another player declare his impending departure as redshirt freshman Alex Tchikou entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Tchikou appeared in just three games last season, recording a combined four rebounds in a total of five minutes. The 6-foot-11 forward’s last appearance for the Crimson Tide came during a win over Miami on Nov. 28 when he tallied three rebounds in just one minute on the floor.

Tchikou, a former four-star recruit, joined the Crimson Tide as part of the 2020 class. He missed the entire 2020-21 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Earlier in the day Alabama walk-on guard Jaden Quinerly, the younger brother of Jahvon, also placed his name in the transfer portal. Jaden, a sophomore, appeared in three games last season recording a combined three rebounds and an assist over three total minutes.

Along with Tchikou and Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama is also set to two other scholarship players in seniors Keon Elllis and James Rojas. Junior guard Jaden Shackelford and freshman guard JD Davison are both considering pursuing professional careers this offseason while the Crimson Tide is also expected to have other players announce their departure in the future.

Alabama is bringing in a five-player signing class, featuring four SI99 members in forward Brandon Miller (No. 11), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16), forward Noah Clowney (No. 55) and shooting guard Rylan Griffin (58) as well as junior college forward Nick Pringle.

“Some will be back. Some won’t,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said following the Crimson Tide's first-round loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. “The ones that are moving on, we’ve got some good memories of the year — just disappointing end to it.”