Alabama Basketball Forward Juwan Gary Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama basketball’s roster turnover continued Wednesday as Juwan Gary entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The rising redshirt junior is the fourth member of the Crimson Tide to announce his intention to transfer from the program this offseason, joining forwards Jusauan Holt, Keon Ambrose-Hylton and Alex Tchikou.

Gary started 16 games over 29 appearances for Alabama last season. The 6-foot-6, 218-pound forward averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over 15.5 minutes per game and shot 51.4% from the floor and 22.0% from beyond the arc.

Gary just finished his third year with Alabama. He sat out the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL before averaging 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over 9.4 minutes per game in 2020-21. The Columbia, S.C., native came to Alabama rated as the No. 93 overall player and No. 23 small forward in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Over the weekend, Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft with an agent. The Crimson Tide will also be without forward James Rojas and guards Jahvon Quinerly and Keon Ellis who will all be departing from the program this offseason as well. J.D. Davison is also projected to leave for the NBA Draft, which would raise the Crimson Tide’s departures to nine.

Alabama is set to add a five-person signing class including SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller (No. 11 overall), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16), forward Noah Clowney (No. 55) and shooting guard Rylan Griffen (No. 58) as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle. Even after those additions, Alabama would have room to bring in either three or four more transfers, depending on Davison’s draft decision.