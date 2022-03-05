Alabama Basketball Guard Jusaun Holt Suspended due to Internal Team Issue

Jusaun Holt’s status with Alabama basketball is unclear after the freshman guard did not travel to Baton Rogue, La., with the team this weekend. Head coach Nate Oats addressed his absence following No. 25 Alabama’s 80-77 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday.

“Me and him are going to meet this weekend and figure out his status on the team moving forward,” Oats said. “It’s an internal issue, team issue.”

Holt was active on social media during Alabama's loss to LSU, posting a video on his TikTok account. He saw the floor for just two minutes during the Crimson Tide's 87-71 loss to Texas A&M earlier this week.

Holt has appeared in 20 games this season and is averaging 0.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 14.3% from the floor and 11.8% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard’s best performance of the season came during Alabama’s 97-83 victory at Ole Miss on Feb. 9 when he recorded a season-high six rebounds and three assists to go with 2 points over 26 minutes. Holt posted a plus-22 during that game, drawing praise from Oats who said the freshman might deserve more minutes moving forward.

“He gave us some quality minutes," Oats said following that game. "I thought he played well on defense. He flew around."

Following the game against Ole Miss, Holt recorded 3 points and three rebounds over nine minutes during Alabama's 68-67 win over Arkansas on Feb. 12. He hasn't scored in his five appearances since then, logging a combined 26 minutes over that span.

Holt came to Alabama as a four-star prospect in last year’s class. The Tacoma, Wash. native was rated as the No. 112 overall player by the 247Sports Composite.