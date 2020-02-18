Jaden Shackelford Earns National Freshman of the Week Honors

University of Alabama men's basketball guard Jaden Shackelford is still reaping the benefits of an outstanding week on the hardwood.

Along with being named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, The rookie from Hesperia, Calif. was given the honor of National Freshman of the Week by the U. S. Basketball Writers Association.

In two games versus No. 11 Auburn and No. 25 LSU, Shackelford averaged 27 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals.

Against Auburn, the freshman nailed seven 3-pointers and tied a career-high in points with 28. His effort from beyond the arc helped Alabama set school and SEC records in attempts (59) and makes (22).

On Saturday against LSU, he stayed hot from the field, hitting 9-of-18 shots including five 3-pointers. Shackelford finished with 26 points in the 88-82 win over the Bayou Bengals.

Shackelford and Alabama will look to continue this momentum when it faces Texas A & M on Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum at 6 p.m, CT, on SEC Network.