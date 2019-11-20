Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Furman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Head coach Nate Oats and the University of Alabama men's basketball team is back in Coleman Coliseum, after their trip to Rhode Island, to take on the Furman Paladins.

The Crimson Tide is five point favorites according to BetOnline.com. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m on SEC Network Plus.

Follow along for live updates before, during, and after the game.

Pregame

Crimson Tide guard Beetle Bolden is in street clothes with a cast on his wrist. Per Alabama Athletics, the cast is for a bone bruise, not a fracture, which was suffered in the Rhode Island game. He is out tonight and will be re-evaulated later this week.

Alabama starting five: Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Herbert Jones, Alex Reese, and Javian Davis.

Furman starting five: Noah Gurley, Alex Hunter, Robert Swanson, Jordan Lyons, and Clay Mounce.

First Half

Davis wins the tip for Alabama and scores the team's for basket of the evening.

At the first media timeout, Furman leads 6-4. Alabama has turned the ball over six times in the first four minutes.

Both Davis and Lewis have one foul.

Gurley and Mounce both have three points for the Paladins.

Guards Jaylen Forbes and Jaden Shackelford, and forward Galin Smith and the first substitutes for Oats.

Coming out of the break, Petty nails his first three-pointer of the game and Shackelford adds a layup and a free throw.

At the 11:42 mark, the Crimson Tide hold a 12-8 advantage over the Paladins. Shackelford is the team's leading scorer with five.

Swanson slams home a powerful dunk to tie the game at 12 with 10:40 remaining.

Alabama has committed seven team fouls in the first 10 minutes of the game. All players who have entered the game have one except for Jones and Shackelford.

Shackelford has hit back-to-back three-pointers to give the Crimson Tide a 19-17 lead.

With 7:18 left in the first half, Shackelford bangs home another three-pointer to extend the Crimson Tide's lead to 22-17. He has 14 points on four of six shooting from the field.

Smith has left the game and is headed toward the locker room. He has reemerged from the tunnel and taken a seat on the bench.

With 3:23 remaining, the Crimson Tide lead 28-23. Alabama is shooting 10 of 21 from the field and 4 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Furman calls a timeout with 58 seconds left. Alabama is holding onto a one-point lead, 32-31.

Petty scores a layup with 43 seconds to go.

Alabama leads at the break, 34-31.

Second Half