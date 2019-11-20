Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Furman
TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Head coach Nate Oats and the University of Alabama men's basketball team is back in Coleman Coliseum, after their trip to Rhode Island, to take on the Furman Paladins.
The Crimson Tide is five point favorites according to BetOnline.com. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m on SEC Network Plus.
Pregame
- Crimson Tide guard Beetle Bolden is in street clothes with a cast on his wrist. Per Alabama Athletics, the cast is for a bone bruise, not a fracture, which was suffered in the Rhode Island game. He is out tonight and will be re-evaulated later this week.
- Alabama starting five: Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Herbert Jones, Alex Reese, and Javian Davis.
- Furman starting five: Noah Gurley, Alex Hunter, Robert Swanson, Jordan Lyons, and Clay Mounce.
First Half
- Davis wins the tip for Alabama and scores the team's for basket of the evening.
- At the first media timeout, Furman leads 6-4. Alabama has turned the ball over six times in the first four minutes.
- Both Davis and Lewis have one foul.
- Gurley and Mounce both have three points for the Paladins.
- Guards Jaylen Forbes and Jaden Shackelford, and forward Galin Smith and the first substitutes for Oats.
- Coming out of the break, Petty nails his first three-pointer of the game and Shackelford adds a layup and a free throw.
- At the 11:42 mark, the Crimson Tide hold a 12-8 advantage over the Paladins. Shackelford is the team's leading scorer with five.
- Swanson slams home a powerful dunk to tie the game at 12 with 10:40 remaining.
- Alabama has committed seven team fouls in the first 10 minutes of the game. All players who have entered the game have one except for Jones and Shackelford.
- Shackelford has hit back-to-back three-pointers to give the Crimson Tide a 19-17 lead.
- With 7:18 left in the first half, Shackelford bangs home another three-pointer to extend the Crimson Tide's lead to 22-17. He has 14 points on four of six shooting from the field.
- Smith has left the game and is headed toward the locker room. He has reemerged from the tunnel and taken a seat on the bench.
- With 3:23 remaining, the Crimson Tide lead 28-23. Alabama is shooting 10 of 21 from the field and 4 of 11 from beyond the arc.
- Furman calls a timeout with 58 seconds left. Alabama is holding onto a one-point lead, 32-31.
- Petty scores a layup with 43 seconds to go.
- Alabama leads at the break, 34-31.
Second Half
- Both teams start the second half with the same lineups.
- Lyons and Hunter have hit two three-pointers for the Paladins to open the scoring. It is 37-36 Furman at the 18 minute mark.
- Lyons hits another three-pointer to extend the lead to 42-36 for the Paladins. Oats calls a timeout with 17:23 left. Furman is on a 11-2 run.
- Smith, Forbes, and Shackelford have entered the game.
- Lewis and Shackelford have propelled Alabama to a 6-0 run. Tied at 42 with 15:39 remaining.
- Smith has picked up two fouls within a minute of each other. He now has four for the game and Alabama has five team fouls for the second half.
- Lewis hits his first three-pointer of the game to tie it at 45. 13:57 to go.
- Shackelford has scored four straight points for Alabama. The Crimson Tide lead 49-45 with 11:54 remaining.
- After what the fans in Coleman believe was a missed travel call, Lyons hits a three-pointer to tie the game at 50. Oats is assessed a technical foul afterwards. Lyons makes both free throws. Furman leads 52-50 with 9:53 left in the game.
- Buckets from Jones and Davis have the Crimson Tide in front, 54-52. Coleman is starting to get loud once again.
- Two free throws from Lewis have extended the Crimson Tide's advantage to 60-54. Six minutes remaining.
- Furman calls a 30-second timeout with 4:43 left and the score is 62-56.
- Four Crimson Tide players are in double figures - Shackelford has 20, Petty and Lewis have 11, and Davis has 10.
- Petty hits his third three-pointer and the game and on the following possession, the Paladins turn the ball over. Crimson Tide lead 70-60 with 2:40 to go.
- Lewis steals the ball in transition and takes it all the way to the other end for a slam dunk. Alabama is now in full control, leading 74-63 with only 1:19 left.
- Petty is fouled and hits two more free throws to put the Crimson Tide up 10, but Lyons comes back on the other end and hits a three-pointer and a free throw to cut the lead to six.
- Lewis hits his two free throws, but Lyons hits another three-pointer for the Paladins. He has 33 points on the evening. Crimson Tide ball up 78-73 with 48 seconds to go.
- Alabama is hitting their free throws down the stretch. Shackelford hits two more and then Jones blocks Lyons' shot on the defensive end.
- Alabama defeats Furman, 81-73.