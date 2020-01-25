Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge
Tyler Martin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Alabama men's basketball returns to Coleman Coliseum to face Kansas State after a one-game road trip to Nashville, Tn., defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores, 77-62.
Alabama (11-7, 4-2 SEC) has won eight of its last 11 games and is averaging 83.1 points per game, which is good for third in the nation. Kansas State (8-10, 1-5 Big 12) has only won one of its last five games, but is 7-5 in non-conference play this season.
Today's officials are Don Daily, Jeffrey Anderson, Vlad Voyard-Todal.
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m., CT, on ESPN2. According to BetOnline.ag, the Crimson Tide is a 9-point favorite and the over/under is set for 146.
Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats says that Javian Davis will be in uniform, but will only enter the game on a need basis. Davis suffered a right knee bone bruise against Vanderbilt.
Pregame
- Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, Herb Jones, and Alex Reese
- Kansas State: David Sloan, Dajuan Gordan, Xavier Sneed, Levi Stockard III, and Makes Mawien.
First Half
- The Wildcats win the tip and Sneed scores a 3-pointer to start the game.
- Reese answers with a layup for the Crimson Tide.
- K-State dialed in from beyond the arc early. Murphy just banged home another.
- Shackelford and Petty hit treys on back-to-back Crimson Tide possessions to tie the game at 8.
- It's raining threes here in Coleman. Lewis gets one and then the Wildcats turn it over on the other end.
- Alabama trails 12-11 at the first media timeout of the evening.
- During the timeout, the Crimson Tide All-Girls Cheerleading team is being honored for winning the national championship last weekend. They received a huge standing ovation.
- Out of the timeout, Jones is fouled and he will head to the line. He sinks one of two from the charity stripe. Beetle Bolden has entered the game along with Galin Smith.
- Jones takes a charge and Coleman loves that.
- Murphy swishes a three to give the Wildcats the lead again.
- It was short-lived as Petty rattles home a trey of his own.
- After a jumper by Murphy, Bolden is fouled shooting a three. He makes all three.
- Jaylen Forbes has been subbed in for Jones.
- Diarra makes another 3-pointer to give Kansas State a 20-18 advantage.
- Smith is fouled on a shot attempt in the post and he will go to the line after the under-12 minute media timeout.
- Smith makes one of two.
- Gordon and Smith trade baskets and K-State has a 22-21 lead.
- McGurl is at the line after a foul by Smith and he can only convert one of two.
- Petty has a huge chase down block on the dunk attempt by Diarra, but Sneed makes the tip-in on the rebound.
- A couple of turnovers on the last few possessions by Petty and Jones for the Crimson Tide, but Kansas State can not make anything of it.
- Lewis catches the air ball by Gordon, goes coast to coast to the other end and is fouled by Gordon on a layup. Lewis sinks both free throws. Alabama is down 25-23 with 8:31 to go.
- Petty misses the front end of the one-and-one. The Wildcats grab the board and Reese blocks Mawien's layup.
- Javian Davis has entered the game for the Crimson Tide.
- At the under-8 minute media timeout, Alabama still trails 25-23.
- Petty is fouled, driving to the lane. He'll shoot two and he makes two. Tie ball game at 25.
- Diarra breaks the tie with a mid-range jumper for the Wildcats.
- Lewis travels on the other end for Alabama. Turnovers continuing to plague the Crimson Tide.
- After a turnover by Shackelford, McGurl nails a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Oats is not liking what he sees and calls a 30-second timeout. Alabama down 30-25 with 6:20 to go.
- Alabama has not scored a field goal in almost five minutes of action.