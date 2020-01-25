Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Alabama men's basketball returns to Coleman Coliseum to face Kansas State after a one-game road trip to Nashville, Tn., defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores, 77-62.

Alabama (11-7, 4-2 SEC) has won eight of its last 11 games and is averaging 83.1 points per game, which is good for third in the nation. Kansas State (8-10, 1-5 Big 12) has only won one of its last five games, but is 7-5 in non-conference play this season.

Today's officials are Don Daily, Jeffrey Anderson, Vlad Voyard-Todal.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m., CT, on ESPN2. According to BetOnline.ag, the Crimson Tide is a 9-point favorite and the over/under is set for 146.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats says that Javian Davis will be in uniform, but will only enter the game on a need basis. Davis suffered a right knee bone bruise against Vanderbilt.

Pregame

Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, Herb Jones, and Alex Reese

Kansas State: David Sloan, Dajuan Gordan, Xavier Sneed, Levi Stockard III, and Makes Mawien.

First Half