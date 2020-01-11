Bama Central
Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Kentucky

Tyler Martin

LEXINGTON, Ky. - After defeating Mississippi State on Wednesday night, the University of Alabama men's basketball team will now face its toughest test of the season at Rupp Arena, when it faces off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. 

The Crimson Tide comes into this matchup red hot on offense, scoring 90 points or more in five straight contests, which is a program first. On the other hand, Kentucky has only allowed opponents to score 62.2 points per game, which is good for fifth in the SEC. 

Head coach Nate Oats' squad leads the SEC in points per game and threes per game. Nationally, the Crimson Tide rank third and fourth in both of those categories. 

Currently, the Wildcats are a 10-point favorite according to BetOnline.ag. The over/under is set for 153. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m, CT. BamaCentral will have full coverage before, during, and after the game. 

