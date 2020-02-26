Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Travels to Mississippi State

Tyler Martin

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team will look to finish off a season sweep of Mississippi State when it takes the court Tuesday night. 

Alabama (15-12, 7-7 SEC) dominated the Bulldogs, 90-69, in Tuscaloosa back on Jan. 8. 

Things have changed since that night and both teams are needing a win to keep their chances of making the NCAA tournament alive. 

The Crimson Tide comes into this contest having defeated Ole Miss last time out, while the Bulldogs (17-10, 8-6 SEC) lost to Texas A&M. 

Currently, Mississippi State is a 4.5 point favorite according to BetOnline.Ag. The over/under is set for 157.5. 

Pregame

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Amari Cooper Among Several Alabama Players About to Enter Free Agency

Amari Cooper, Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake and several other Alabama players who will be entering free agency

Kristi F. Patrick

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Baseball Grounds Skyhawks, 10-5

Alabama picked up its eighth-consecutive win of the season on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

What Happened With Alabama Players at the NFL Combine on Tuesday?

Former Crimson Tide standouts Tua Tagovailoa, Henry Ruggs III, and Jerry Jeudy stepped to the podium for interviews in Indianapolis

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Scott Cochran Leaves for Georgia and How Will Alabama Basketball Fare this Week?

The All Things Bama Podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, and Google Podcasts

Tyler Martin

Donta Hall is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Former Crimson Tide basketball standout signed a 10-day contact with the Detroit Pistons

Tyler Martin

Jordan Lewis Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors

Lewis averaged 16.5 points, six rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the Crimson Tide's two wins over Florida and No. 9 Mississippi State

Tyler Martin

10 Things Every Alabama Fan Needs to Know About the 2020 NFL Combine

Even though Tua Tagovailoa won't throw, the Crimson Tide will have numerous former players trying to improve their draft stock

Christopher Walsh

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 25, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

First Former Alabama Players Start Going Through NFL Combine

Quarterbacks and wide receivers among the initial groups to go through the process in Indianapolis

Christopher Walsh

by

Ryguy3

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 25, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh