Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Travels to Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team will look to finish off a season sweep of Mississippi State when it takes the court Tuesday night.

Alabama (15-12, 7-7 SEC) dominated the Bulldogs, 90-69, in Tuscaloosa back on Jan. 8.

Things have changed since that night and both teams are needing a win to keep their chances of making the NCAA tournament alive.

The Crimson Tide comes into this contest having defeated Ole Miss last time out, while the Bulldogs (17-10, 8-6 SEC) lost to Texas A & M.

Currently, Mississippi State is a 4.5 point favorite according to BetOnline.Ag. The over/under is set for 157.5.

Pregame