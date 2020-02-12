AUBURN, Ala. - The University of Alabama men's basketball team (13-10, 5-5 SEC) has made the trip to the Plains where it will face off against the Auburn Tigers (21-2, 8-2 SEC).

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m, CT, on ESPN2.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of 105-102 overtime defeat of Georgia on Saturday, while the Tigers have won six in a row, most recently against LSU, 91-90.

This is the second meeting between these two schools this season with Alabama winning the first matchup, 83-64, in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 15.

According to BetOnline.Ag, Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under is set for 160. Follow along on BamaCentral for updates throughout the contest and afterwards.

Pregame

Alabama junior forward Herb Jones traveled and dressed out and could see playing time in a "specific situation" per reports. He has missed the Crimson Tide last three games while recovering from wrist surgery.

Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Alex Reese, and Javian Davis.

Auburn starters: J'Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Isaac Okoro, Anfernee McLemore, and Austin Wiley

First Half