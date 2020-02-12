Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at No. 11 Auburn
Tyler Martin
AUBURN, Ala. - The University of Alabama men's basketball team (13-10, 5-5 SEC) has made the trip to the Plains where it will face off against the Auburn Tigers (21-2, 8-2 SEC).
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m, CT, on ESPN2.
The Crimson Tide is coming off of 105-102 overtime defeat of Georgia on Saturday, while the Tigers have won six in a row, most recently against LSU, 91-90.
This is the second meeting between these two schools this season with Alabama winning the first matchup, 83-64, in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 15.
According to BetOnline.Ag, Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under is set for 160. Follow along on BamaCentral for updates throughout the contest and afterwards.
Pregame
Alabama junior forward Herb Jones traveled and dressed out and could see playing time in a "specific situation" per reports. He has missed the Crimson Tide last three games while recovering from wrist surgery.
Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Alex Reese, and Javian Davis.
Auburn starters: J'Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Isaac Okoro, Anfernee McLemore, and Austin Wiley
First Half
- Auburn has won the tip. McLemore buries a 3-pointer to start.
- A Crimson Tide turnover leads to a McLemore dunk. Tigers up 5-0.
- Another 3-pointer from McLemore. 8-0 Tigers. Auburn Arena is insanely loud and this crowd is ferocious. Alabama is 0-of-3 from the field to start.
- Wiley is at the free-throw line shooting two. He makes one, but Okoro gets the offensive board and is fouled by Petty on the shot.
- Okoro only makes one of two. 10-0 Auburn.
- Jaylen Forbes has checked in for Petty. Beetle Bolden has also come onto the floor.
- Forbes turns the ball over on the pass for Lewis and Doughty scores on the other end. 12-0 Tigers.
- Bolden is called for a block and Okoro will head to the line. He sinks both to make it 14-0. Alabama in trouble early.
- Bolden misses an open 3-pointer. Okoro grabs McLemore's miss and scores the easy put back. 16-0 Auburn with 15:38 to go.
- Lewis is at the charity stripe and he makes two for the Crimson Tide.
- Herb Jones has checked in. The junior's first action since breaking his wrist against LSU. Galin Smith has also entered the ball game.
- Lewis gets an offensive rebound and scores the layup. He then gets a steal, but his layup attempted is blocked by McLemore.
- Bolden hits a three from the corner and Alabama has cut it to single digits, 16-7.
- McCormick and Shackelford trade 3-pointers.
- Bolden takes it coast to coast for the contested layup. 19-12 Auburn.
- Wiley scores another second chance basket to push the lead back to nine.
- Shackelford will be at the free-throw line when action resumes after the under 12-minute media timeout. 21-12 Tigers with 11:23 remaining.
- Jones and Davis are back on the floor for Alabama.
- Shackelford makes both shots.
- Wiley can complete the and-one and its back to a ninepins advantage for the Tigers.
- Purifoy nails a wide-open 3-pointer, but Shackelford answers with his own. 26-17 Tigers with 10:10 left on the clock.
- Petty hits a pull-up three from the top of the key to pull within six.
- A defensive miscue leads to Cambridge hitting another wide-open three and Wiley converts a two-handed slam on the Tigers' next possession.
- With 7:53 left in the half, Auburn leads Alabama 31-20. The Crimson Tide only has four turnovers, but is shooting 4-of-12 from beyond the arc.
- Jones and Forbes have reentered the game.
- Bolden hits his second 3-pointer and the Crimson Tide is within eight, 31-23.
- Jones is called for a block and that is his second foul. Cambridge makes two from the line. Back to a 10-point deficit.
- Smith makes a layup as he is foul, but can not convert the free throw.
- Flanigan hits a jumper, then Bolden makes another three-point basket. He is 4-of-6 from the field with 11 points.
- Flanigan is at the line and he makes one of two.
- Bolden has missed two three-point attempts on back-to-back possessions for the Crimson Tide.
- Wiley heads to the charity stripe after the foul by Bolden. He drains both and the score is 38-28 in favor of the Tigers.
- Petty responds with a three-pointer. A steal by Lewis, and he throws it up to Petty who slams it home to cut the Tigers' lead to five.
- McCormick makes a driving layup to extend it to seven.
- At the final media timeout of the half, Alabama trails 40-33. Petty and Shackelford both have eight points. The Crimson Tide is getting out rebounded, 25-16.
- Reese scores his first points of the game on a three-pointer and Alabama only trails by four. Okoro scores a quick bucket for the Tigers to answer.
- Forbes is left open and he makes a 3-pointer. Three-point game now... 42-39 Tigers.
- Reese scores a tough lay up to cut it to one.
- Doughty's heave at the buzzer hits the rim and misses.
- Alabama trails Auburn at halftime, 44-41. A resilient effort from the Crimson Tide after being down 16 early.