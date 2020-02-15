Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 25 LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It is Wendall Hudson Day at the University of Alabama.

At halftime of the men's basketball game against LSU, the school's first African American scholarship athlete will have his No. 15 retired in the rafters of Coleman Coliseum.

Sports at the Capstone that are in competition in the winter and spring will wear a patch with Hudson's initials on it for the rest of their seasons.

Tipoff between the Crimson Tide (13-11, 5-6 SEC) and the No. 25 ranked Tigers (18-6, 9-2 SEC) is set for 3 p.m, CT on ESPN2.

Alabama enters the game coming off of a heartbreaking 95-91 overtime loss at Auburn, while LSU beat Missouri, 84-82, on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide is currently a 1.5 point favorite and the over/under is set at 166.5.

Pregame

Hudson spoke to the media before today's game and jersey retirement ceremony:

Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Herb Jones, and Alex Reese.

LSU starters: Skylar Mays, Trendon Watford, Darius Days, Javonte Smart, and Emmitt Williams.

Today's officials are Doug Shows, Olandis Poole, and John Hampton.

First Half