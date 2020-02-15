Bama Central
Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 25 LSU

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It is Wendall Hudson Day at the University of Alabama. 

At halftime of the men's basketball game against LSU, the school's first African American scholarship athlete will have his No. 15 retired in the rafters of Coleman Coliseum. 

Sports at the Capstone that are in competition in the winter and spring will wear a patch with Hudson's initials on it for the rest of their seasons. 

Tipoff between the Crimson Tide (13-11, 5-6 SEC) and the No. 25 ranked Tigers (18-6, 9-2 SEC) is set for 3 p.m, CT on ESPN2.

Alabama enters the game coming off of a heartbreaking 95-91 overtime loss at Auburn, while LSU beat Missouri, 84-82, on Wednesday. 

The Crimson Tide is currently a 1.5 point favorite and the over/under is set at 166.5. 

Pregame 

Hudson spoke to the media before today's game and jersey retirement ceremony: 

Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Herb Jones, and Alex Reese. 

LSU starters: Skylar Mays, Trendon Watford, Darius Days, Javonte Smart, and Emmitt Williams. 

Today's officials are Doug Shows, Olandis Poole, and John Hampton. 

First Half 

  • Alabama wins the tip and Shackelford misses a 3-point attempt. 
  • Smart buries a trey for the Tigers from the top of the key. 
  • Beautiful display of ball movement from the Crimson Tide to find Reese in the lane for the floater. 
  • Watford, the Alabama native, drives to the hole and scores a layup after getting fouled by Reese. He misses the free throw. 
  • Lewis answers with a hard contested layup. He bricks the foul shot afterwards.
  • At the first media timeout of the game, Alabama leads LSU, 7-5. Reese knocked down a huge 3-pointer before the break.
  • Watford is getting boos and shouts of "traitor" every time he touches the ball. 
  • Out of the timeout, Reese blocks Watford's shot attempt. 
  • Guard Beetle Bolden and forward Javian Davis has entered the game for the Crimson Tide. 
  • Williams sinks two at the line to tie the game. 
  • Mays drills a 3-pointer and the Tigers have the lead, 10-7. 
  • Petty strikes back with a wide-open three. 
  • Davis has picked up two fouls in less than a minute. Galin Smith will come on to replace him. Jones is coming back on the floor. 
  • Jones gets a block, leading to Alabama moving the ball quickly down the floor to Forbes, who misses a three, but Smith gets the offensive rebound. He is fouled on the put back attempt. 
  • At the under 12-minute timeout, it is still tied at 10. Smith will shoot free throws when we return. 
  • Smith makes both. Alabama up two, 12-10. 
  • LSU can not convert and Jones throws the outlet pass out to Shackelford who finishes at the rim for two. 
  • Lewis hits his first 3-point basket of the day and the Crimson Tide is up seven, 17-10 with 9:35 to go. 
  • Smart stops the bleeding and hits a 3-pointer for the Tigers to cut the deficit to four. 
  • Shackelford responds with 3-pointer of his own. 
  • After that foul by Shackelford, LSU is now in the bonus. Days makes them both. 
  • A couple UA turnovers have led to baskets in transition for the Tigers. Watford's layup makes it, 20-19. 
  • LSU is on a 6-0 run in the last 50 seconds of action. 
  • Shackelford makes his second 3-pointer of the game, this time hitting from the left corner. He was a team-high eight points. 
  • Bolden is at the free-throw line and he converts two shots to push Alabama's lead back out to six. 
