Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 8 in Latest AP Top 25

After two solid wins last week, Alabama basketball is on the move.

The Crimson Tide is now No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, up from from No. 11 last week. The No. 8 spot is the highest that Alabama basketball has been in the poll since Jan. 1, 2007.

Alabama picked up two big wins last week, first downing South Carolina 81-78 in Columbia before returning home on Saturday and shellacking Georgia 115-82.

Regarding other teams in the SEC in the AP poll, Tennessee sits at No. 19 and Missouri at No. 20, while Arkansas joins the top 25 teams at No. 24.

The Crimson Tide also moved up from No. 11 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll up to No. 9.

Here is a look at the latest polls:

AP Top 25 - Feb. 15, 2021

(ranking, team, conference, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga West Coast 20-0 1,595 (59)

2. Baylor Big 12 17-0 1,541(5)

3. Michigan Big Ten 14-1 1,469

4. Ohio State Big Ten 17-4 1,402

5. Illinois Big Ten 14-5 1,290

6. Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 17-2 1,171

7. Virginia ACC 15-3 1,130

8. Alabama SEC 17-5 1,086

9. Oklahoma Big 12 13-5 1,072

10. Villanova Big East 13-3 1,061

11. Iowa Big Ten 15-6 911

12. Texas Big 12 13-5 886

13. West Virginia Big 12 14-6 837

14. Creighton Big East 16-5 794

15. Texas Tech Big 12 14-6 792

16. Florida State ACC 11-3 625

17. Southern California Pac-12 17-3 587

18. Virginia Tech ACC 14-4 514

19. Tennessee SEC 14-5 453

20. Missouri SEC 13-5 413

21. Wisconsin Big Ten 15-7 274

22. Loyola (IL) Missouri Valley(-) 0-0 167

23. Kansas Big 12 15-7 141

24. Arkansas SEC 16-5 111

25. San Diego State Mountain West 15-4 75

Others Receiving Votes:

Oklahoma St. 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita St. 1, Wright St. 1, Utah St. 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Feb. 15, 2021

(ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 20-0 796 (28)

2. Baylor 17-0 772 (4)

3. Michigan 14-1 734

4. Ohio St. 17-4 680

5. Illinois 14-5 600

5. Houston 17-2 600

7. Villanova 13-3 573

8. Virginia 15-3 559

9. Alabama 17-5 521

10. Oklahoma 13-5 493

11. Texas Tech 14-6 412

12. Creighton 16-5 407

13. Texas 13-5 400

14. Iowa 15-6 388

15. West Virginia 14-6 360

16. Florida State 11-3 342

17. Virginia Tech 14-4 316

18. Southern California 17-3 284

19. Missouri 13-5 246

20. Tennessee 14-5 191

21. Wisconsin 15-7 123

22. Oklahoma State 13-6 109

23. Loyola-Chicago 18-4 77

24. Kansas 15-7 54

25. Oregon 12-4 52

Others receiving votes:

San Diego St. 45; Louisville 41; Arkansas 32; Rutgers 28; Belmont 28; Purdue 23; Drake 19; Clemson 16; Florida 15; UCLA 13; Colorado 13; Louisiana State 12; Utah St. 7; Seton Hall 5; Winthrop 4; Colorado St. 3; St. John's 2; Saint Louis 2; Boise St. 2; Xavier 1.