Alabama Basketball No. 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Crimson Tide swept Kentucky, then fell on the road at Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After sweeping Kentucky for the first time since 1988-1989 and then losing at Oklahoma 66-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Alabama basketball is still a top 10 team in college basketball.

In the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the Crimson Tide dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 this week. Alabama is now 14-4 overall and remains undefeated in SEC play. However, the team has a tough week ahead as it takes on LSU on Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum before traveling to Missouri on Saturday.

The biggest mover of the week by far was Oklahoma, who surged from No. 24 all the way up to No. 9 in the polls after its win over Alabama. The Sooners have now won three-straight games against top-15 opponents in Kansas, Texas and the Crimson Tide.

As far as other teams in the SEC, Tennessee comes in as the second-highest team at No. 11, just one spot short of Alabama. Missouri, who Alabama plays this coming Saturday, sits at No. 18 while Florida is ranked No. 22.

Here are the latest rankings from Week 11 of college basketball:

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 11

(Ranking, team, record, previous ranking, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga (17-0) 1 West Coast 1,597 (61)

2. Baylor (16-0) 2 Big 12 1,539 (3)

3. Villanova (11-1) 3 Big East 1,458

4. Michigan (13-1) 4 Big Ten 1,402

5. Houston (15-1) 6 American Athletic 1,348

6. Texas (11-3) 5 Big 12 1,228

7. Ohio State (14-4) 13 Big Ten 1,133

8. Iowa (12-4) 7 Big Ten 1,079

9. Oklahoma (11-4) 24 Big 12 966

10. Alabama (14-4) 9 Southeastern 958

11. Tennessee (12-3) 18 Southeastern 869

12. Illinois (11-5) 19 Big Ten 850

13. Texas Tech (12-5) 10 Big 12 797

14. Virginia (11-3) 8 Atlantic Coast 752

15. Creighton (13-4) 17 Big East 732

16. Virginia Tech (13-3) 20 Atlantic Coast 718

17. West Virginia (11-5) 11 Big 12 669

18. Missouri (11-3) 12 Southeastern 589

19. Wisconsin (13-5) 14 Big Ten 452

20. Florida State (10-3) 16 Atlantic Coast 393

21. UCLA (13-3) 23 Pacific 12 260

22. Florida (10-4) Southeastern 196

23. Kansas (11-6) 15 Big 12 171

24. Purdue (12-6) Big Ten 130

25. Drake (16-0) Missouri Valley 117

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 111, USC 57, Loyola Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1.

This story will be updated with the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll once it is released.