Alabama Basketball No. 2 in Latest AP Top 25

Alabama basketball continues to make history this season.

In the latest edition of the AP Top 25 released on Monday morning, the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 2 for just the second time in program history. The last time Alabama was No. 2 was back during the 2002-03 season under head coach Mark Gottfried.

It should be noted that after the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 2 for three weeks, it ascended to No. 1 for just the second time in program history — a stint that lasted two weeks.

The Crimson Tide moved up to No. 2 after winning two games on the road last weekend, the first being a 78-66 win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday and the second an 85-64 win at Missouri — the first win for Nate Oats in CoMo.

This week, Alabama will look to continue its quest for No. 1 as it hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday before traveling to Norman, Okla., to play the Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

In other metrics, Alabama is listed as No. 3 in the NET, KenPom and BPI. The Crimson Tide is also ranked No. 2 in the Jeff Sagarin ratings.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee is the next ranked team at No. 4. From there, Auburn comes in as the next ranked SEC team down at No. 15. Arkansas received nine voting points, while Missouri received eight and Kentucky three — none of them enough to earn the teams a spot in the Top 25.

Here's the full AP Top 25 for Week 12 of college basketball. This story will be updated with the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll upon its release.

AP Top 25 - Week 12

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue (19-1) 1,527 (39)

2. Alabama (17-2) 1,511 (23)

3. Houston (18-2) 1,333

4. Tennessee (16-3) 1,298

5. Kansas State (17-2) 1,254

6. Arizona (17-3) 1,195

7. Virginia (15-3) 1,160

8. UCLA (17-3) 1,155

9. Kansas (16-3) 1,117

10. Texas (16-3) 980

11. TCU (15-4) 875

12. Iowa State (14-4) 817

13. Xavier (16-4) 807

14. Gonzaga (17-4) 784

15. Auburn (16-3) 699

16. Marquette (16-5) 600

17. Baylor (14-5) 497

18. Charleston (21-1) 445

19. UConn (16-5) 372

20. Miami (FL) (15-4) 328

21. Florida Atlantic (19-1) 271

22. Saint Mary's (18-4) 254

23. Providence (15-5) 194

24. Clemson (16-4) 169

25. New Mexico (18-2) 156

Others receiving votes:

Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1.