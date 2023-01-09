Alabama Basketball No. 4 in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, Ties Season High

Following its 78-52 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night and a 3-0 start to SEC play, the Alabama Crimson Tide is ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 as well as the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.

The ranking ties Alabama basketball's highest ranking of the season, where it was ranked back in the Week 6 rankings on the week of Dec. 10.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 25, Tennessee is the second-highest ranked team behind Alabama at No. 5. From there, Arkansas is the next team, 10 spots behind the Volunteers at No. 15.

No. 4 Alabama and No. 15 Arkansas face each other on Wednesday night in Fayetteville (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Missouri and Auburn are the final two SEC teams ranked in the Top 25, with Missouri coming at No. 20 and Auburn at No. 21.

In the Coaches Poll, Tennessee also sits just behind the Crimson Tide at No. 5. Arkansas resides at No. 16 while Missouri sits at No. 20. Auburn is the lowest-ranked SEC team in the Coaches Poll at No. 22.

Here are the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls for Week 10 of college basketball:

AP Top 25 - January 9, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Houston (16-1) 1,457 (34)

2. Kansas (14-1) 1,440 (22)

3. Purdue (15-1) 1,386 (4)

4. Alabama (13-2) 1,288

5. Tennessee (13-2) 1,231

6. UConn (15-2) 1,206

7. UCLA (14-2) 1,108

8. Gonzaga (14-3) 1,070

9. Arizona (14-2) 1,049

10. Texas (13-2) 940

11. Kansas State (14-1) 818

12. Xavier (13-3) 793

13. Virginia (11-3) 712

14. Iowa State (12-2) 697

15. Arkansas (12-3) 613

16. Miami (FL) (13-2) 604

17. TCU (13-2) 553

18. Wisconsin (11-3) 448

19. Providence (14-3) 358

20. Missouri (13-2) 317

21. Auburn (12-3) 256

22. Charleston (16-1) 246

23. San Diego State (12-3) 222

24. Duke (12-4) 221

25. Marquette (13-4) 131

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.

USA Today Sports Coaches Poll - Week 10

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Houston 16-1 774 (14)

2. Kansas 14-1 767 (12)

3. Purdue 15-1 734 (6)

4. Alabama 13-2 676

5. Tennessee 13-2 655

6. UCLA 14-2 603

7. Connecticut 15-2 601

8. Gonzaga 14-3 569

9. Arizona 14-2 535

10. Texas 13-2 462

11. Xavier 13-3 428

12. Virginia 11-3 395

13. Kansas State 14-1 370

14. Iowa State 12-2 332

15. Miami-Florida 13-2 329

16. Arkansas 12-3 290

17. Texas Christian 13-2 269

18. Wisconsin 11-3 240

19. Providence 14-3 206

20. Missouri 13-2 193

21. Duke 12-4 165

22. Auburn 12-3 159

23. Marquette 13-4 123

24. Charleston 16-1 77

25. San Diego St. 12-3 72

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 50; Baylor 48; Clemson 45; Michigan St. 38; Ohio St. 32; Saint Mary's 30; Indiana 29; Northwestern 15; Maryland 13; Florida Atlantic 13; Kentucky 11; North Carolina 10; Rutgers 8; New Mexico 7; Louisiana State 6; Pittsburgh 5; Iowa 5; Mississippi State 4; Texas Tech 3; Nevada 2; Texas A&M 1; Boise St. 1.