Alabama Basketball No. 5 in Final AP Top 25, Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After winning the SEC tournament over the weekend, Alabama basketball is now No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.
The ranking is tied for the highest that the Crimson Tide has ever placed in a final AP poll, dating back to 1956 where Alabama finished in the same position.
Alabama was named on Sunday afternoon as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 2-seed is also tied for the highest seeding in Crimson Tide basketball history dating back to 2002.
Around the SEC, Arkansas is the only other team in the conference to crack the top 25 teams. After falling to LSU in the SEC tournament semifinal, the Razorbacks dropped from No. 8 to No. 10 in this week's poll.
Tennessee, LSU and Missouri all received votes this week, but none earned enough to place them amongst the ranks of the top 25.
Alabama is also ranked No. 5 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, unmoved from last week.
Here is a look at the final AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll of the 2020-2021 season:
AP Top 25
(Rankings, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)
1. Gonzaga (26-0) West Coast 1,500 (60)
2. Illinois (23-6) Big Ten 1,415
3. Baylor (22-2) Big 12 1,397
4. Michigan (20-4) Big Ten 1,280
5. Alabama (24-6) Southeastern 1,242
6. Houston (24-3) American Athletic 1,145
7. Ohio State (21-9) Big Ten 1,138
8. Iowa (21-8) Big Ten 1,132
9. Texas (19-7) Big 12 993
10. Arkansas (22-6) Southeastern 895
11. Oklahoma State (20-8) Big 12 891
12. Kansas (20-8) Big 12 803
13. West Virginia (18-9) Big 12 745
14. Florida State (16-6) Atlantic Coast 651
15. Virginia (18-6) Atlantic Coast 584
16. San Diego State (23-4) Mountain West 521
17. Loyola Chicago (24-4) Missouri Valley 513
18. Villanova (16-6) Big East 490
19. Creighton (20-8) Big East 411
20. Purdue (18-9) Big Ten 382
21. Texas Tech (17-10) Big 12 271
22. Colorado (22-8) Pacific 12 243
23. BYU (20-6) West Coast 125
23. USC (22-7) Pacific 12 125
25. Virginia Tech (15-6) Atlantic Coast 118
Others receiving votes:
Georgia Tech 103, Tennessee 72, St. Bonaventure 71, Connecticut 62, LSU 54, Oregon 40, Oklahoma 40, Wisconsin 26, Winthrop 10, Clemson 5, UC Santa Barbara 2, Missouri 2, Cleveland State 2, Georgetown 1.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)
1. Gonzaga 26-0 800 (32)
2. Illinois 22-6 745
3. Baylor 22-2 737
4. Michigan 20-4 676
5. Alabama 24-6 668
6. Houston 23-3 587
7. Ohio St. 21-8 586
8. Iowa 21-8 549
9. Texas 19-7 488
10. Arkansas 22-6 472
11. Kansas 20-8 433
12. Oklahoma State 20-8 402
13. West Virginia 18-9 395
14. Florida State 16-6 391
15. Virginia 18-6 347
16. Loyola-Chicago 24-4 312
17. Villanova 16-6 289
18. San Diego St. 23-4 273
19. Creighton 20-8 245
20. Purdue 18-9 206
21. Texas Tech 17-10 132
22. Colorado 22-8 127
23. Southern California 22-7 104
24. Virginia Tech 15-6 101
25. Oregon 20-6 73
Others receiving votes:
Brigham Young 55; St. Bonaventure 42; Oklahoma 42; Connecticut 33; Georgia Tech 18; Wichita St. 14; Louisiana State 13; Drake 10; Tennessee 9; Winthrop 8; Missouri 8; North Texas 3; Clemson 3; Georgetown 2; UCLA 1; UC Santa Barbara 1.