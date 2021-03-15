Alabama Basketball No. 5 in Final AP Top 25, Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide's fifth-place ranking is tied for the highest to finish a season since 1956

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After winning the SEC tournament over the weekend, Alabama basketball is now No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.

The ranking is tied for the highest that the Crimson Tide has ever placed in a final AP poll, dating back to 1956 where Alabama finished in the same position.

Alabama was named on Sunday afternoon as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 2-seed is also tied for the highest seeding in Crimson Tide basketball history dating back to 2002.

Around the SEC, Arkansas is the only other team in the conference to crack the top 25 teams. After falling to LSU in the SEC tournament semifinal, the Razorbacks dropped from No. 8 to No. 10 in this week's poll.

Tennessee, LSU and Missouri all received votes this week, but none earned enough to place them amongst the ranks of the top 25.



Alabama is also ranked No. 5 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, unmoved from last week.

Here is a look at the final AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll of the 2020-2021 season:

AP Top 25

(Rankings, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga (26-0) West Coast 1,500 (60)

2. Illinois (23-6) Big Ten 1,415

3. Baylor (22-2) Big 12 1,397

4. Michigan (20-4) Big Ten 1,280

5. Alabama (24-6) Southeastern 1,242

6. Houston (24-3) American Athletic 1,145

7. Ohio State (21-9) Big Ten 1,138

8. Iowa (21-8) Big Ten 1,132

9. Texas (19-7) Big 12 993

10. Arkansas (22-6) Southeastern 895

11. Oklahoma State (20-8) Big 12 891

12. Kansas (20-8) Big 12 803

13. West Virginia (18-9) Big 12 745

14. Florida State (16-6) Atlantic Coast 651

15. Virginia (18-6) Atlantic Coast 584

16. San Diego State (23-4) Mountain West 521

17. Loyola Chicago (24-4) Missouri Valley 513

18. Villanova (16-6) Big East 490

19. Creighton (20-8) Big East 411

20. Purdue (18-9) Big Ten 382

21. Texas Tech (17-10) Big 12 271

22. Colorado (22-8) Pacific 12 243

23. BYU (20-6) West Coast 125

23. USC (22-7) Pacific 12 125

25. Virginia Tech (15-6) Atlantic Coast 118

Others receiving votes:

Georgia Tech 103, Tennessee 72, St. Bonaventure 71, Connecticut 62, LSU 54, Oregon 40, Oklahoma 40, Wisconsin 26, Winthrop 10, Clemson 5, UC Santa Barbara 2, Missouri 2, Cleveland State 2, Georgetown 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 26-0 800 (32)

2. Illinois 22-6 745

3. Baylor 22-2 737

4. Michigan 20-4 676

5. Alabama 24-6 668

6. Houston 23-3 587

7. Ohio St. 21-8 586

8. Iowa 21-8 549

9. Texas 19-7 488

10. Arkansas 22-6 472

11. Kansas 20-8 433

12. Oklahoma State 20-8 402

13. West Virginia 18-9 395

14. Florida State 16-6 391

15. Virginia 18-6 347

16. Loyola-Chicago 24-4 312

17. Villanova 16-6 289

18. San Diego St. 23-4 273

19. Creighton 20-8 245

20. Purdue 18-9 206

21. Texas Tech 17-10 132

22. Colorado 22-8 127

23. Southern California 22-7 104

24. Virginia Tech 15-6 101

25. Oregon 20-6 73

Others receiving votes:

Brigham Young 55; St. Bonaventure 42; Oklahoma 42; Connecticut 33; Georgia Tech 18; Wichita St. 14; Louisiana State 13; Drake 10; Tennessee 9; Winthrop 8; Missouri 8; North Texas 3; Clemson 3; Georgetown 2; UCLA 1; UC Santa Barbara 1.