Alabama Basketball Officially Announces Arrival of St. Bonaventure Transfer Dominick Welch

Alabama basketball officially welcomed in St. Bonaventure transfer Dominick Welch on Monday. The 6-5, 205-pound shooting guard announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide over social media last week.

"We are excited to have Dom join our program,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “He is a versatile wing who has experience and can really score the ball. He was one of the top shooters in the A-10 leading the league in threes made per game last year, so we expect him to thrive in our system.”

Welch averaged 12.3 points on 6.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc last season. He scored 25 points on 7-for-10 shooting from 3-point range in an NIT semifinal loss to Xavier. Over his four seasons at St. Bonaventure, Welch scored 1,198 points and ranked third in program history for career 3-pointers (257).

Welch is originally from Buffalo, N.Y., and was a three-star prospect in the 2018 class.

“Dom is originally from Buffalo, so we were able to make an immediate connection,” said Oats, who served as the head coach at the University of Buffalo from 2015-19 after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at the program. “He is also someone who is going to come in and earn his playing time. He's a four-year starter and has had a lot of success both from a team and an individual standpoint. He has impacted winning in a big way, helping St. Bonaventure to 76 wins in the last four years which shows that he cares about doing what needs to be done to help his team win.

“Combine all those factors with the fact that Dom is a terrific young man off the court, we feel he is the perfect fit for what our program needed."

Welch is the second transfer addition Alabama has made this offseaosn as the Crimson Tide brought in Ohio guard Mark Sears last month. Alabama is also bringing in a five-person signing class including SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller (No. 11 overall), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16), forward Noah Clowney (No. 55) and shooting guard Rylan Griffen (No. 58) as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.