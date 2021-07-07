Alabama Basketball Officially Sets Neutral-Site Series vs Gonzaga at the 'Battle in Seattle'

The series marks the first meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs on the hardwood.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Coach Nate Oats and Alabama basketball have officially added another college basketball powerhouse to its 2021-22 schedule.

While first reported back in May, the Crimson Tide officially announced on Wednesday morning that it will be playing a neutral-site series against Gonzaga. The first game is slated to take place in October at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Bulldogs will travel to Birmingham to face Alabama during the 2022-23 season.

The event will be the first time that the two teams have faced off on the hardwood and will also be the first college basketball event at the new arena in Seattle.

Alabama athletics also announced that further details will be revealed at a later date. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 16th.

Here is the full press release courtesy of Alabama athletics:

Alabama and Gonzaga to Meet in ‘Battle in Seattle’ Next Season

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will square off in Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team will take on Gonzaga next season in the Battle in Seattle, it was officially announced Wednesday. It will be the first meeting between the two programs and the first college basketball event at the brand-new Climate Pledge Arena, which is scheduled to open in October of 2021.Gonzaga is expected to return the game in 2022-23 in Birmingham. Further details of that contest will be revealed at a later date.The Bulldogs finished the 2020-21 season with a final record of 31-1 overall, falling in the national championship game to Baylor.

About The Battle In Seattle:

Returns after a six-year hiatus

The event, which debuted in 2003, brings the Gonzaga basketball program to Seattle to face a marquee opponent

Throughout its history, Battle in Seattle games have been among the largest college basketball games in the state of Washington

The last time Battle in Seattle was played came in 2015

The event drew its highest attendance that year when the Zags defeated Tennessee, 86-79

Ticket Information: