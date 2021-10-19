Alabama Basketball Practice Report: October 19, 2021

The basketball team scrimmaged during a brief media viewing period on Tuesday and showed off some of the speed on this year's team.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Tuesday, the media got its first look at an Alabama basketball practice since before COVID.

This past weekend, Alabama had a closed scrimmage against Georgia Tech that head coach Nate Oats said that was good for the team to see where they were heading into this practice.

"Today was practice number 15, so we’ve got 30 so we’re just past the halfway point," Oats said. "I thought today was good. I thought today was good, thought the energy was good.

During the brief media viewing period, the team was finishing out a scrimmage with the team split into White and Crimson teams .

For the White team it was Jahvon Quinerly running the point, JD Davison and Jusaun Holt as guards and Juwan Gary and Keon Ambrose-Hylton at forward.

Oats said today's practice may have been the best one yet for the highly-touted freshman Davison.

"JD was great today, like, as good as I've seen him," Oats said. "Hitting threes, getting to the rim, finishing at the rim, finding teammates."

During the viewing period, Davison had a nice alley oop pass that was finished at the rim by Keon-Ambrose Hylton.

For the Crimson team it was Jaden Shackelford running the point, with Keon Ellis and Darius Miles as the guards, and Noah Gurley and Charles Bediako at forward.

One of the most impressive players during the scrimmage time was the Furman transfer Gurley. The 6'8" forward had two big dunks and made a three pointer for the Crimson team.

According to the in-gym scoreboard, the White team beat Crimson 88-78. After the scrimmage, the losing team had to run to end out the practice.